NFL trade rumors: Eight players who could change teams before 2026 season kicks off

The NFL summer opened with two colossal post-June 1 trades. The Rams acquired Myles Garrett, and the Patriots secured A.J. Brown. The trade market has been almost entirely silent in the month since, with new Falcons tackle Wanya Morris representing the only other player on the move. That might change between now and the 2026 season opener, though.

Numerous players have been at the center of trade talks throughout the offseason, and developments in training camp might be what it takes to get potential transactions over the hump. Injuries in practice are inevitable and will open roster spots for these trade candidates. Contract disputes also tend to heat up as the campaign nears, which can prompt action.

Here are eight players who could find themselves on new teams before Week 1.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers already went so far as to say Brandon Aiyuk will not play another game in the Bay Area. The real question is how his dramatic saga will end. Less than two years ago, the former first-rounder signed a four-year, $120 million contract and looked like a star wide receiver in the making. But in the time since, he sustained a devastating knee injury, the 49ers voided his guaranteed money for 2026 and he unleashed a social media tirade against his team.

Aiyuk made it as clear as day that he wants to link up with his college teammate, Jayden Daniels, and sign with the Washington Commanders. It is uncertain whether the Commanders -- or any team, for that matter -- want anything to do with a receiver whose best days might be behind him and whose public image deteriorates every time he takes a jab at his current team. His trade value has never been lower, so San Francisco might simply end up cutting him. General manager John Lynch has all the leverage, though, and can see if a trade suitor arises before nixing the contract.

Anthony Richardson Sr., QB, Colts

It was just three years ago that Anthony Richardson flew off the draft board as the No. 4 overall pick. With just 15 starts under his belt and two lost seasons due to injury, his stock has never been lower. There is no real market for his services, as evidenced by his remaining on the Indianapolis Colts' roster despite the team allowing him to seek a trade all the way back in February. As quarterback battles settle across the league and the need for backups increases over the next two months, though, perhaps Richardson will rise in value.

The Colts declined Richardson's fifth-year option while extending starter Daniel Jones, even amid the latter's recovery from a torn Achilles. The money tells an unambiguous story: If Richardson wants to stay in Indianapolis beyond 2026, it will be in a backup role for backup money. While the Colts might be content with holding onto the athletic weapon in a No. 2 role, they are clearly open to moving him, and they would be better served to get something in return than to simply watch him walk in free agency next spring.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots

Two starting-caliber receivers joined the New England Patriots this offseason, blocking the path for Kayshon Boutte to rise into a more prominent role. With A.J. Brown arriving via trade and Romeo Doubs signing in free agency, the reigning AFC champions not only filled the spot vacated by Stefon Diggs but also potentially upgraded their receiving corps by an order of magnitude. Seeing the writing on the wall, Boutte reportedly wants out.

Boutte "has been interested in a trade" and foresees action on that front this summer, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on his podcast last month. While Boutte started 23 games over the last two years and emerged as a perennial 500-yard receiver for a rising offense, his position is no longer one of need, which could lead the Patriots to pursue his interest in a departure in order to address new deficiencies like depth on the offensive line and at edge rusher.

Josh Sweat, EDGE, Cardinals

Conflicting reports over the last month created uncertainty over Josh Sweat's future with the Arizona Cardinals. Most recently, ESPN reported that the edge rusher will not be traded despite purported interest from the Green Bay Packers, among others. Are the Cardinals truly out on trying to capitalize on his trade value, or are they attempting to drive up his price even further? That answer could come later this summer or during the season.

Sweat enjoyed a career year with 12 sacks in his debut season in Arizona. It was the first campaign of a four-year, $76.4 million deal, which he signed to reunite with his former defensive coordinator, the since-fired Jonathan Gannon. A new staff is in place, the Cardinals have no shot at competing in the loaded NFC West, and Sweat is already 29. In the midst of a total rebuild, this is the kind of asset Arizona can use to load up on younger talent or draft picks.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Giants

In April, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen shut down reports that the team held mid-draft conversations about trading Kayvon Thibodeaux, calling them "not true." Executives' words only go as far as their actions, though, and the Giants have done nothing since then to suggest Thibodeaux is part of the team's plans beyond 2026. The Giants used two top-five picks on edge rushers Arvell Reese and Abdul Carter in the last two drafts, and Brian Burns is still in the picture on a huge contract. Thibodeaux might be the odd man out.

Injuries limited Thibodeaux to no more than 12 games in either of the last two years, and his production regressed significantly in the time since his breakout 11.5-sack 2023 campaign. The Giants will either make this a prove-it season for a player in the final year of his contract or swap him to another team before it even begins. If they do hold onto him, he may emerge as a premier target at the trade deadline.

Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Raiders

It has been almost four months since the trade that would have sent Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens fell through, and it still remains arguably the biggest surprise of the offseason. The Ravens reportedly took issue with Crosby's medical examination, which not only axed the deal but also crushed his market value. As soon as he returns to the field and shows that he is fully recovered from his meniscus repair, however, interest across the league could spike again. All signs point to him making that comeback next month at the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp.

The relationship between Crosby and the Raiders reportedly deteriorated late last season because of the team's handling of his knee injury, and one wonders just how much Las Vegas was able to rebuild their chemistry in the months since it attempted to move him. If he still commands anything close to two first-round picks in return, the Raiders seem likely to jump at the opportunity to load up on more draft capital in the early stages of their rebuild.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Alvin Kamara is an all-time great New Orleans Saints ballcarrier and helped redefine expectations for running backs across the league. His days in the Big Easy, however, might be numbered. The Saints made a number of moves that suggest they are preparing to move on from the NFL single-game touchdown record holder, most significantly in March when they both restructured his deal and signed Travis Etienne Jr. in the span of three days.

Kamara is now the lesser-paid of the two, and, factoring in his diminishing workload and perennial inability to stay healthy, all signs point to Etienne as the featured back if both make the Week 1 roster. The contract restructuring makes Kamara much easier to trade, and general manager Mickey Loomis, earlier this offseason, did not deny interest in moving his longtime star running back, so there remains a chance this tandem never shares snaps in the New Orleans backfield.

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

Before James Conner suffered his season-ending ankle injury last September, he was in the early stages of Year 5 as the clear frontrunner in the Arizona Cardinals' running back group. One year later, he might only be the third-best option. Following the selection of Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall draft pick and the arrival of Tyler Allgeier in free agency, the Cardinals have two young ballcarriers under team control for multiple years. Conner, 31, is an aging veteran on a rebuilding team who is coming off surgery and holds an expiring contract. Those are all the ingredients for an impending breakup.

What's more, the Cardinals reworked Conner's contract in March to reduce his cap hit from $9.83 million to $4.83 million. It is suddenly much more affordable to move on from a player who has done nothing but fall down the depth chart this offseason. Once he shows in training camp that he is recovered from his injury, contenders in need of a No. 1 or high-end No. 2 running back ought to come calling.