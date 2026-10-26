The Las Vegas Raiders have now gone from 3-0 to 3-4. Just a few weeks ago, they were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL, but have since become a losing team that could be making a quarterback change in the near future. Their swift fall from undefeated to losing record could also change how the organization approaches the upcoming trade deadline.

It's again time to debate if the Raiders should trade one of their best players, pass rusher Maxx Crosby. We listed him as a player we would like to see get a change of scenery recently, but it remains to be seen if that's in the cards for Vegas. Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason for two first-round picks. However, the Ravens backed out of the deal when their staff discovered something worrisome during the in-person physical.

ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned recently that it's unknown if Crosby is pushing for a trade behind closed doors, as he was several months ago. Maybe he viewed the canceled trade with Baltimore as divine intervention signaling he was meant to be a Raider for life. Plus, what would Vegas want for him at this point? It's hard to imagine the Raiders fetching two first-round picks again.

With that said, senior NFL writer Pete Prisco argued on CBS Sports HQ this past Sunday that the Raiders should trade Crosby and pick up further draft capital to help in the rebuild they are currently in. Those picks, he said, could be used when Fernando Mendoza eventually takes over.

Maybe Crosby only fetches a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick this time around. Is that good enough for Raiders' GM John Spytek to consider? Crosby is one of the best defensive ends in the NFL. Not only does he get after quarterbacks, having recorded four double-digit sack seasons, but no player has recorded more tackles for loss (136) since Crosby entered the league in 2019. His 25 pressures this season rank second in the NFL behind Greg Rousseau.

The Raiders trading Crosby prior to the Nov. 10 deadline would be a bit surprising. If they decided to part ways with a star talent, where could Crosby land? Let's take a look at four potential landing spots.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were deemed the prime regression candidate in the NFC this year following their magical 11-6 campaign in 2025, when they registered an NFL-record seven wins when trailing in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, including playoffs. But with Caleb Williams under center, who says Chicago has to regress? The Bears do have some tough games coming up against the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, but through seven weeks, Chicago is sitting pretty at 5-2.

The Bears' pass rush could be improved. It's pretty unbelievable that cornerback Kyler Gordon has played in just two games this season and is tied with Austin Booker for the team lead with four sacks. Chicago also just saw Montez Sweat get suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, while Dayo Odeyingbo is currently out with a quadriceps injury. The Bears make sense for Crosby if he's moved.

Detroit Lions

There's another team in the NFC North where Crosby could potentially be a fit, and it's the team he grew up rooting for. The Lions are actually tied for the league lead in sacks this season with 21, but the defense still ranks dead last with 391.0 yards allowed per game.

I think it's possible Kelvin Sheppard's unit is on the upswing. Not only did they hold Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers to 17 points on Sunday, but Brian Branch is back in the lineup, and Kerby Joseph could be back soon as well. Imagine if the Lions added Crosby to rush the passer opposite of Aidan Hutchinson? Maybe this is more wishful thinking, but the Lions could become the new favorite in the NFC North if they made this deal.

Dallas Cowboys

Some people, like myself, thought the Dallas Cowboys defense was going to be much improved in 2026. That has not been the case, as they rank third-worst in total yards allowed per game (382.5) entering their Monday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys took a swing on former Pittsburgh Steelers corner Joey Porter Jr., and they could make another deal in acquiring a pass rusher to help boost a unit that is tied for fourth-worst in sacks with eight. This would be an aggressive and controversial swing of the bat from Jerry Jones.

Buffalo Bills

Let's get a little wild. The Bills made it clear they were "Super Bowl or bust" when they fired Sean McDermott last year, but this Jim Leonhard defense needs some work. Buffalo has won four games this year, and all four victories came in matchups where the Bills allowed 30+ points! The rest of the NFL was 8-42 through Week 6 in games where defenses allowed at least 30 points. The Bills ranked first in points per drive (3.13) and last in points per drive allowed (2.76) after Week 6.

Imagine pairing Greg Rousseau and Deone Walker with a talent like Crosby, and what that could do for this defense and team at large.