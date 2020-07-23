Watch Now: Money-Making Angles: AFC South ( 1:14 )

The AFC South figures to be an interesting division in 2020. We will get to see if Deshaun Watson can manage without DeAndre Hopkins, if Philip Rivers still has some tread left on the tires, if Gardner Minshew is truly the future in Jacksonville and if the Tennessee Titans are a legitimate contender with the returning dynamic duo of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. This division has sent multiple teams to the playoffs three years in a row, and I would expect them to make it four in a row this season.

There are still several important decisions each team is going to have to make in the near future, however, as offseason departures and additions both leave certain starting positions open for the taking, and they could end up being important choices that affect how successfully each team can begin this unprecedented season. This year's training camp battles will look a bit different now that the NFL has proposed to play zero preseason games to help teams gear up for the regular season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, these key position battles will be important to pay attention to during whatever kind of training camp we have.

If you'd like to listen to a breakdown of all the NFL's biggest training camp battles, you're in luck. Cody Benjamin joins host Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to size up the top five; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Houston Texans: Safety

We know that the Texans will have a new starting strong safety in 2020, but we aren't yet sure of who it will be. Despite signing a three-year extension worth $22.55 million last offseason, the Texans released Tashaun Gipson in April -- even after leading the team in 2019 with three interceptions. Houston went out and signed veterans Eric Murray and Michael Thomas to fill Gipson's spot, and it will likely be one of them who starts next to Justin Reid.

Murray is a former fourth-round pick who has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. In 54 career games, the 26-year-old has recorded 124 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception. Thomas, who turned 30 this offseason, most recently played with the New York Giants, and actually made the Pro Bowl two seasons ago as a special teams replacement. In 88 career games, he has recorded 297 combined tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions.

If defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver doesn't like what he sees out of Murray and Thomas, maybe the Texans could go out and sign Reid's brother, Eric Reid.

Indianapolis Colts: WR No. 2

The offense still revolves around T.Y. Hilton, but as for who will get the most playing time opposite of him is still yet to be determined. The Colts selected former USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr. with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he might be the favorite to serve as the other starting receiver.

Pittman broke out in a big way during his senior season in L.A., as he caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, he has great size and will have the ability to make an impact in his rookie season with Rivers throwing him the football. We also can't forget former second-round pick Parris Campbell -- who played in just seven games during his rookie season due to injuries. Also in the running figures to be Zach Pascal, who led the Colts in receiving last year with 72 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns, and maybe even rookie Dezmon Patmon, who is considered to be a great steal late in the draft. These are just the favorites, as others such as Marcus Johnson, Daurice Fountain and Artavis Scott will be fighting for playing time.

It's clear that the Colts used this offseason to acquire talent around Rivers, now they just need to sift through their options and find out who will work best on the outside.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Slot receiver

The Jaguars aren't expected to compete for a Lombardi Trophy next season, but they quietly put together an impressive draft class in what has otherwise been a dramatic offseason. One of their best picks was at No. 42 overall, where they selected former Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. During his three seasons in Boulder, the former First-team All-Pac-12 selection racked up 1,943 receiving yards on 149 catches and scored 17 total touchdowns. His college career was highlighted by his sophomore season -- where he recorded 86 catches for 1,011 yards and 11 total touchdowns in just nine games! While Shenault could serve as a true No. 1 wideout at the next level, his versatility in the slot will probably be too hard to ignore. This sets up a potentially intriguing position battle with Dede Westbrook.

Westbrook has been productive for Jacksonville over the past two seasons, as he has recorded 132 catches for 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns over that span. He and Shenault would be fine starting slot receivers for the Jaguars, but Jacksonville could potentially unlock something special with their talented rookie. Shenault receiving more playing time instantly could help Jacksonville get off to a fast start -- which is important considering the Jaguars' first two games are against divisional opponents. It will be interesting to follow how much playing time Shenault will receive in general and where he lines up on the field, but keep your eye on his reps in the slot and what he's able to do with those touches.

Tennessee Titans: Nickel CB

The position battle you will be hearing about the most in training camp regarding the Titans will have to do with the right tackle spot, but in reality either Dennis Kelly or rookie Isaiah Wilson should be fine options. My eye immediately drifts to the secondary -- which is regarded as somewhat of a weakness for this Tennessee team.

With Logan Ryan gone, are the Titans good enough at cornerback? Also, who takes over as the nickel cornerback? One option could be Adoree' Jackson, but that does seem unlikely since he's valuable on the outside. Another option could be rookie Kristian Fulton, who the Titans selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Fulton said one of the first things the Titans asked him when they met was if he's comfortable playing inside. Fulton pointed to how much he played nickel as a freshman at LSU and said he's comfortable there. The Titans are going to want Fulton to step up in the secondary immediately, but it remains to be seen where exactly that will be. Another option could be safety Amani Hooker or the veteran Johnathan Joseph. Either way, how the Titans utilize their cornerbacks will be interesting to watch -- and extremely important. Last year, Tennessee had the ninth-worst secondary in terms of passing yards allowed per game, and improvement in that area could help this team find the same level of success they did in 2019.