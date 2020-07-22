Watch Now: NFC North Franchise Five: Green Bay Packers ( 3:47 )

Now that the NFL and NFL Players Association have reportedly come to terms on how COVID-19 testing will occur upon players' official return to the field ahead of the 2020 season, training camps are set to get underway. That means position battles are also right around the corner, with teams looking to finalize lineups during a condensed run-up to the regular season.

Few divisions offer as much intrigue as the NFC North, which hasn't had a repeat winner in five years. The Green Bay Packers are coming off a dominant debut under coach Matt LaFleur but seem to have one eye on the future with their high-profile selection of quarterback Jordan Love. The Minnesota Vikings have made the playoffs every other year during Mike Zimmer's tenure and have moved on from arguably their top play-maker in Stefon Diggs. The Chicago Bears still boast a talented defense but have an open competition at quarterback. And the Detroit Lions, while often forgotten, beefed up their offense for 2020.

Which positional battles figure to impact each of the NFC North teams the most this summer? Let's take a look:

Bears: Quarterback

They don't get much bigger than this. General manager Ryan Pace has declared the starting QB job up for grabs after trading for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, and it's truly anyone's guess as to who will open the year under center in Matt Nagy's offense. Being that he's Pace's once-prized first-round pick, Mitchell Trubisky almost has to be the favorite to start Week 1, especially after a shortened offseason and considering Foles' familiarity with the backup role. But Foles' connections with Nagy and his staff also can't be underrated; coordinator Bill Lazor and QBs coach John DeFilippo have both gotten Pro Bowl production from the veteran.

The thinking here is that while Trubisky will likely get some kind of opportunity to salvage his job, the coaching staff will ultimately turn to Foles, who has perfectly thrived off good defenses before. Foles has quietly had some real durability issues over the course of his career, but if he gets hot at the right time, it's not crazy to envision Chicago back in the playoffs this winter.

Lions: Running back

Defense is probably where the real battles should be taking place, considering that unit has severely underwhelmed as it pertains to coach Matt Patricia's resume. But the reality is there isn't a deep well of talent at key spots like defensive end and cornerback, where rookies like Jeff Okudah and Julian Okwara will be asked to step up right away. Instead, all eyes will be on the backfield, where the talented but injury-prone Kerryon Johnson has legitimate competition for carries in D'Andre Swift, the club's second pick of the draft.

Johnson swore this offseason that he and Swift aren't fighting for the same job -- that they're in it together. But the fact a rotation is inevitable -- you don't draft a RB in the second round to sit him -- suggests they are, in fact, battling for touches. RBs may not be the hottest position in today's NFL, but the Lions offense, with a healthy Matthew Stafford, has a chance to surprise. If No. 9 is finally able to benefit from a full season of RB1 production, Patricia's porous "D" might not even need to carry the load.

Packers: Wide receiver

No, this isn't Aaron Rodgers vs. Jordan Love time. For all the questions the Packers invited by moving up to draft Rodgers' presumptive successor, No. 12 is still locked in for the foreseeable future. And yet because Green Bay didn't use one of its top picks to bolster Rodgers' receiving corps, this spot is easily the most important to watch during training camp. Davante Adams is a borderline top-five wideout when healthy, but even if you lump the tight ends into this group as potential pass catchers for Rodgers, you're left with a whole lot of uncertainty for a team that'll be vying to replicate its 13-win 2019.

Allen Lazard is penciled in as the No. 2 WR opposite Adams, and his numbers were serviceable for a former undrafted backup-turned-spot starter. Ideally, however, Green Bay would have one of its other vets push him down the depth chart. Marquez Valdes-Scantling flashed big-play ability but had an awful catch percentage in 2019. Equanimeous St. Brown's promising rookie year seems like ages ago. Indianapolis Colts castoff Devin Funchess might have the best chance of breaking out as a red-zone target, but the Packers wouldn't be crazy to give the Houston Texans a call about Kenny Stills.

Vikings: Cornerback

By trading Diggs, Minnesota created a pretty sizable hole in its WR corps, but the pass-catching group isn't the most pressing source of competition this year for two reasons: 1.) New slot machine Justin Jefferson should fill a big chunk of Diggs' production rotating with a recovered Adam Thielen; 2.) The Vikings' No. 1 goal is still to run the ball, with Dalvin Cook serving as the offensive centerpiece. Instead, the focus should really be on the secondary, where Zimmer and his new co-defensive coordinators said goodbye to Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander all in one offseason.

Now, if that trio were still in town, it's not like the Vikings' defensive backfield would be getting high marks. But you also don't replace three-fifths of your starting secondary with a snap of the fingers. First-round pick Jeff Gladney figures to make a nice transition to the slot CB role, and former first-rounder Mike Hughes has the wherewithal to man an outside job. The depth, however, is a total unknown. Third-rounder Cameron Dantzler, fifth-rounder Harrison Hand and reserve holdover Holton Hill will be fighting for big roles this summer, especially considering the Vikings' pass rush also took a hit with the loss of Everson Griffen.