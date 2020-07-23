Watch Now: NFL Will Require Face Coverings To Attend Games This Season ( 4:06 )

The foundation of the NFC South shook in a number of ways this offseason, but none more earth-shattering than what went down in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers were able to stun the rest of the league and sign six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in free agency and later lure Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and force his way to Florida. That move immediately increased the overall competitiveness of the division and put Tampa Bay in legitimate Super Bowl conversations. But that's not all that went down.

Drew Brees decided to return to New Orleans for at least one more season, while the Saints gave him another pass-catching weapon in Emmanuel Sanders, who only adds to a lethal receiving unit. Meanwhile, the Falcons were able to bring in running back Todd Gurley and the Panthers went through a complete renovation by signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, hiring Matt Rhule as the head coach and said goodbye to former franchise leaders in Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly.

Most will look at this division as a two-team race for 2020, but it appears like the NFC South as a whole is on the upswing, and there are a number of training camp battles that are worth your attention over the next few weeks.

If you'd like to listen to a breakdown of all the NFL's biggest training camp battles, you're in luck. Cody Benjamin joins host Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to size up the top five; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Buccaneers: Tight End

The Bucs are absolutely stacked at tight end, boasting not one, not two, but three starting-caliber players at the position. Rob Gronkowski is a future Hall of Famer, O.J. Howard is a former first-round pick, and Cameron Brate can hold his own in an NFL offense, showing the ability to catch over 50 balls in a season. The pecking order for this group will be fascinating to watch unfold and to ultimately see how it will shake out.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Bruce Arians noted that Tampa Bay's base offense will be "12 personnel," which means that there will be two tight ends on the field at the same time. Arians even kept open the possibility of running "13 personnel" and having three tight ends out there at times. While there could be room for all three to see action in 2020, there will clearly be a hierarchy.

Gronkowski is the most decorated of the bunch, but he did seem to lose a step the last time we saw him on a football field in 2018. You could make the argument that the decline was injury-related, but if he isn't exactly the same lethal tight end that we've grown accustomed to (especially after a year removed from the NFL), that could open the door for more time for Howard and Brate.

Saints: Backup Quarterback

The backup quarterback spot typically isn't something to spend much time on, but New Orleans is a special case. With Drew Brees possibly going through his final year in the NFL, it brings heightened attention to the signal callers behind him and whether or not one of them could be his heir apparent.

The Saints made two big decisions behind Brees this offseason. First, New Orleans placed a first-round tender on quarterback/gadget weapon Taysom Hill and eventually inked him to a two-year extension off that tender which is worth up to $21 million total. Next, the Saints brought in former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston after he flamed out with the Buccaneers.

Hill has the advantage of being in New Orleans' system and producing in a multitude of ways, but if Winston can use this change of scenery and year off to work on his craft and tap back into his skill set, there's a chance for a battle as the future starter in the Big Easy. We'll likely see early signs of who has the long-term advantage at camp.

Panthers: Front Seven

Carolina is pretty much overhauling its entire roster now that Matt Rhule is taking over, but there are a few areas across the front seven that are worth pointing out. Starting off at middle linebacker, Tahir Whitehead, who signed a one-year deal with the club back in March, is looking to take over as the team's starting middle linebacker in the aftermath of Luke Kuechly's stunning retirement earlier this offseason. Of course, no one will be able to fully replace Kuechly, but Whitehead will need to show the Panthers brass some improvements in coverage to really be able to somewhat fill his predecessor's shoes. He will, however, be able to play well against the run and rush the passer admirably.

As for someone who could be fighting for a bigger role on defense, look towards rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, the Panthers' second-round pick (No. 38 overall) out of Penn State. Carolina had the second-most sacks in the NFL (53) in 2019, but Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin -- the club's leader pass rushers -- both departed this offseason, which leaves a few holes on the edge. That's where Gross-Matos, who is tied for 10th on Penn State's all-time sack list, could come into play. If he can impress over the course of camp, there's a chance Gross-Matos could find his way into the starting lineup in short order.

Falcons: Cornerback

Atlanta's secondary was just outside the bottom-10 in passing yards allowed for 2019 and they'll need to improve upon that if they're going to compete in an NFC South that is stacked with high-profile receivers. The club drafted corner A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 draft and will likely be a starter out of the gate, especially after cutting ties with veteran Desmond Trufant in mid-March.

Isaiah Oliver, who started all 16 games for Atlanta last season and led the club with 11 passes defended, will likely be fending off second-year corner Kendall Sheffield for his spot. The 2019 fourth-round pick in Sheffield, who saw a lot of time in the slot, played in all 16 games for the Falcons last year and made 11 starts. He totaled 46 tackles to go along with three passes defended and a forced fumble. Earlier this offseason, head coach Dan Quinn even noted that he believes Sheffield could evolve into a No. 1 corner, so Oliver may have his work cut out for him if Sheffield starts to emerge in camp.