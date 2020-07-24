Watch Now: Money-Making Angles: AFC West ( 1:17 )

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are pacing the field in the AFC West. The other teams are playing chase. Free agency and the NFL Draft provided an opportunity to fill some holes and bridge the gap but stifling the Chiefs' offense is a daunting task.

CBS Sports examines the most important position battles to each team competing for the division crown in 2020.

Broncos: Cornerback

Denver drafted two wide receivers early to compete with DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick behind Courtland Sutton. Based on the position of selection, one would assume that Jerry Jeudy and Sutton will line up wide with K.J. Hamler in the slot. Hamilton and Patrick would be reserves. It will be fun to watch that play out in training camp.

The most important position for the Broncos, however, is cornerback. A.J. Bouye should be penciled in as a starter after coming over in a trade from Jacksonville. Bryce Callahan should occupy the slot cornerback role in the absence of Chris Harris Jr. Callahan has yet to complete a full regular season since entering the league in 2015. A handful of players are jockeying for that other starting role and it is a mixed big of talent and uncertainty. Isaac Yiadom, De'Vante Bausby and Michael Ojemudia fall into that category. Duke Dawson is a unique defensive piece capable of playing inside or on the edge.

Chargers: Offensive tackle

Los Angeles signed Bryan Bulaga in free agency. He spent some time on the left side in Green Bay before being transitioned to right tackle. It sounds as though he will begin at left tackle for the Chargers because he is their best option. If that happens, it means Trey Pipkins and Sam Tevi will be competing at right tackle. Head coach Anthony Lynn is faced with a choice of Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert at quarterback -- both would be in their first season starting for the organization. Taylor had previously started with Lynn in Buffalo. The franchise can ill afford having a turnstile on the end of their offensive line while their new quarterback is attempting to get his feet wet.

The slot wide receiver position should be contested. Joe Reed and K.J. Hill were both intriguing prospects during draft study. They will push Andre Patton as the third wide receiver on the field alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. It is a role left vacant by Travis Benjamin, who signed with the 49ers this offseason.

Chiefs: Cornerback

Once again, if most interesting was the topic, wide receiver would be the choice. Mecole Hardman should see an increased workload despite the return of Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are competent options behind them. The depth chart seems to be largely settled so the conversation for most important turns to another position: cornerback.

Kansas City returns both starting corners -- Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward. Breeland is amidst an appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the league's policy against substance abuse. His case was probably not helped by his April arrest in South Carolina. Fans should operate as though he will be unavailable when the season starts. Cornerback was already a position that needed some attention. The Chiefs brought in four rookies: BoPete Keyes, Javaris Davis, Lavert Hill and L'Jarius Sneed. There is a bunch of length and speed in that group. Raw ability will be tested early because someone has to start for Breeland. Rashad Fenton gets the start in the nickelback spot.

Raiders: Cornerback

It is interesting that the three teams with question marks at cornerback are also the teams that are loaded at wide receiver. The matchups between the Broncos, Chiefs and Raiders should be really entertaining and potentially high-scoring in 2020.

Trayvon Mullen is solidified at one starting position but the other is up for grabs. Traveled veteran Prince Amukamara and first-round selection Damon Arnette are the key suspects but Nevin Lawson could also factor into the equation. The rest of the secondary has some versatility. Free agent signing Damarious Randall is a strong safety that recorded 10 interceptions in his first three seasons at cornerback with Green Bay. Lamarcus Joyner is a former safety that was asked to play the nickelback role in Oakland last season. The selection of rookie Amik Robertson could allow the team to move Joyner back to safety. Robertson was a personal favorite during draft study because of his aggressiveness and gritty play.