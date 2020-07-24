Watch Now: Reports: NFL Could Shut Down Training Camps Due To NFLPA Negotiations Holdup ( 2:14 )

Now that the NFL and NFL Players Association have reportedly come to terms on how COVID-19 testing will occur upon players' official return to the field ahead of the 2020 season, training camps are set to get underway. That means position battles are also right around the corner, with teams looking to finalize lineups during a condensed run-up to the regular season.

Few divisions offer as much intrigue as the NFC West, which has seen all four of its teams finish first over the last five years. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a breakout season that took them all the way to the Super Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks are perennial playoff contenders as long as Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll are teamed up. The Los Angeles Rams are just two years removed from their own Super Bowl appearance. And the Arizona Cardinals, who haven't claimed the division since 2015, might be the most intriguing of all considering their young talent at quarterback.

Which positional battles figure to impact each of the NFC West teams the most this summer? Let's take a look:

Cardinals: Right tackle

The duo of QB Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury is promising enough, and the offseason addition of DeAndre Hopkins makes their offense a candidate for a serious leap forward. But Arizona's No. 1 priority in 2020 has to be keeping Murray upright. The signal-caller is nimble enough to buy time for himself, and out-of-the-pocket movement is almost a given with him anyway, but there's a reason the Cards tripled up on offensive tackle moves in recent months. D.J. Humphries is a lock to man the LT job after inking a $45 million extension, but Murray's right side doesn't yet have a definitive defender.

Former longtime Pittsburgh Steelers starter Marcus Gilbert missed all of his 2019 Cardinals debut with a torn ACL but figures to be the initial Opening Day favorite because of his experience. Injuries have long plagued the veteran, however, so third-round pick Josh Jones, a Houston product noted for his athleticism after a college career at LT, should also be in the mix. And then there's former New York Jets LT Kelvin Beachum, who just signed this week as presumptive insurance for Humphries. Beachum isn't necessarily a natural slide-in on the right side, but his presence at least bolsters the competition across the line.

49ers: Running back

There's a case to be made that Kyle Shanahan's ground-first strategy is good enough to incorporate any stable of competent RBs, so it's not like it really matters who "wins" the competition here. But San Francisco's lineup is pretty set across the board; this is a team, after all, that just went to the Super Bowl. The only other major position with a clear battle might be defensive tackle, where DeForest Buckner no longer resides, but there's no way the Niners spent a high first-rounder on Javon Kinlaw to sit him on the bench. The most crowded battle, then, is in the backfield: Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon are all vying for snaps.

Matt Breida's exile to the Miami Dolphins certainly frees up some touches, but the fact that Mostert may or may not still want a trade out of town suggests San Francisco isn't ready to commit to any one of these RBs as a workhorse. Coleman has the benefit of history with Shanahan, but his usage took somewhat of a steep dive in the final stretch of the season. McKinnon, meanwhile, is a total wild card in that he hasn't taken the field since 2017, when he still played for the Minnesota Vikings, but seemingly remains a part of the club's plans moving forward. While any ordering of this trio on the depth chart would probably work fine, it is an important watch considering the run game's role in Shanahan's attack.

Rams: Running back

Whereas the Niners will probably win games regardless of how their RB group shakes out, the Rams almost need someone to step up here. Sean McVay can talk all he wants about mirroring San Francisco's run game and transitioning from the days of Todd Gurley's workhorse role to a by-committee approach. It's another thing to actually implement that strategy successfully. And the thing with Los Angeles is, McVay can't necessarily afford to deploy a subpar rotation if he wants to get Jared Goff back on track. The QB may have settled down once he connected with tight end Tyler Higbee down the stretch, but he still needs a safety net in the backfield.

Malcolm Brown is the default leader in the clubhouse at the position, if only because he's got five years of experience with the team and increasingly earned goal-line duties throughout 2019. But let's not forget Brown has never topped 255 rushing yards in a single season. He's still best suited for situational short-yardage work. That, of course, is why Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, second- and third-round picks in back-to-back years, also figure to fight for early-down touches. The question in L.A. isn't just whether any of these three can outright claim RB1 duties but whether, collectively, they can replicate Gurley at his best.

Seahawks: Pass catchers

Offensive line is always an issue of competition in Seattle, and 2020 is no different after the club's offseason farewell to incumbent starters Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker. But the more important battle as it pertains to Russell Wilson, who's already made a career out of offsetting his OL's weakness, probably comes down the field, in the form of his pass catchers. Wide receivers and tight ends have been lumped together here because there's plenty of competition -- and new faces -- at both spots.

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett make a rock-solid starting duo on the outside, but there are serious questions about the No. 3 spot, with David Moore and former New England Patriots reserve Phillip Dorsett in line for snaps. Dorsett could be an underrated addition, but the fact the Seahawks are still sniffing around Josh Gordon indicates this position isn't yet complete. At TE, meanwhile, there's no doubt veteran Greg Olsen will get opportunities as a red-zone target for Wilson, but who's to say his presence is just going to completely sideline Will Dissly? The latter has been severely hampered by injuries, but when he's healthy, he's a Wilson favorite.