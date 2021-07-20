Training camps all across the NFL are set to open up and there's arguably no division more fascinating than the AFC East. 2020 saw a seismic shakeup with the Buffalo Bills claiming the division crown for the first time since 1995 while the New England Patriots were knocked off their throne, missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2008. This offseason has seen a tremendous amount of movement in the division as well. Both the Patriots and Jets drafted quarterbacks in the first round of the draft while the Dolphins gave their young QB a couple of pass-catching weapons via the draft and free agency. Will one of these teams be able to knock off the Bills -- who were able to retain a number of key players -- for top billing in the AFC East? We'll have to wait and find out.

In the meantime, here are some of the biggest questions surrounding each team as they're about to open up camp.

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills

Can the backfield attack improve?

While the Bills had one of the better offenses in the NFL last year, their running game wasn't exactly prolific. They ranked 20th in the league in total rushing yards as Devin Singletary led the unit with 687 yards on the ground on 4.4 yards per carry. With Zack Moss entering his second season in the league, there is optimism that this group could be more lethal as they head into 2021. Josh Allen -- 421 yards rushing in 2020 -- will naturally also help the ground attack, but having both Singletary and Moss take jumps this season will go a long way in making this a more complete offense. At times last year, Buffalo seemed to flirt dangerously close with being one-dimensional.

Who will be the No. 2 cornerback?

Tre'Davious White is the top dog in Buffalo's secondary, but who will be playing opposite of him? Levi Wallace has held that role for the past three seasons, but don't sleep on second-year corner Dane Jackson. The 2020 seventh-round pick appeared in five games last year (two starts) and played well during that small sample size. He recorded one interception, defended five passes, and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 61.9% of balls thrown in Jackson's direction. This could end up being one of the more intriguing position battles to wrap up the summer in Buffalo.

Is Zach Ertz coming to Buffalo?

Zach Ertz's future in Philadelphia continues to be in a state of flux. In the event that he does get moved, the Bills could make for a logical suitor. Whenever trade rumors surrounding Ertz pop up, Buffalo also becomes a pretty popular trade partner as he could provide another pass-catching weapon for Josh Allen as the club makes a push for a deep playoff run. Ertz would also fill out the tight end unit -- consisting of Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, and Jacob Hollister -- quite nicely.

USATSI

New England Patriots

Who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1?

Clearly the biggest question hovering over Foxborough. While Cam Newton will likely have the inside track at winning the job to begin the year, if first-round rookie Mac Jones impresses over the course of camp and the preseason, it'll only be a matter of time before Bill Belichick will want to see what the kid has. Again, if both quarterbacks play well over the summer, Newton may win the job by default. That said, Jones impressing out of the gate should ensure that we see him elevated as the starter sooner rather than later.

Will Stephon Gilmore's contract dispute be resolved?

The Patriots and Gilmore still have yet to resolve the contract issue surrounding the team's top corner. Gilmore held out of mandatory minicamp as he searches for an increase in pay for 2021 or a new contract entirely. If they are unable to come to terms on a deal by the start of camp, will that holdout continue? It's certainly possible. Nevertheless, the Patriots are somewhat painted into a corner with Gilmore, who has more leverage than you may think. The team doesn't exactly have the depth to absorb his loss and after an offseason of heavy spending it'd seem like those moves would be for nothing if they were to lose Gilmore to help anchor the defense. Both sides should look for a solution before camp, but especially before the start of the season.

Can you trade N'Keal Harry?

The third-year receiver reportedly plans to show up to training camp, but that doesn't mean he's rescinding his trade request. Harry's agent recently came out relaying his client's desire to play elsewhere. While the team will likely come nowhere close to getting similar compensation for their 2019 first-round pick, sending him out of Foxborough may be the best move for all parties involved. Harry gets his wish of starting fresh with a new team and New England can focus more on the receivers that they will have for the 2021 season and start determining a pecking order with that unit.

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins

Is Tua Tagovailoa truly a franchise QB?

It's weird to say that this is a make-or-break year for a guy who has just one season under his belt and was taken No. 5 overall in 2020, but it kind of feels that way for Tua Tagovailoa. Miami went out this offseason and put a number of pass-catching weapons around Tagovailoa in hopes that he'll be able to take a leap in Year 2. While he'll naturally be the team's starter throughout the year, building positive momentum in camp could best set him up for success and truly answer the Dolphins' question of whether or not they have their franchise QB.

How much of an impact can Jaylen Waddle make in Year 1?

This sort of builds off of the first question. One of the more enticing aspects of bringing Waddle in with the No. 6 pick for Miami was not only his tremendous talent but also his experience with Tagovailoa, who was his quarterback at Alabama. If Waddle can acclimate to the NFL quickly over the course of camp, that should go a long way in helping Tagovailoa succeed under center. One area of the Dolphins offense that was lacking in 2020 was any sort of downfield threat. With Waddle and Will Fuller now added to this passing attack, they should be able to stretch the field, while creating more opportunities underneath.

Is Liam Eichenberg ready to start at right tackle out of the gate?

The Dolphins traded up to select Eichenberg in the second round of the draft earlier this offseason, so clearly the organization thinks quite highly of him. That said, is the Notre Dame product able to instill enough confidence in the coaching staff over the summer for him to win the starting right tackle job? He'll likely be given every chance possible to grab ahold of it and be a Day 1 starter.

USATSI

New York Jets

Is Zach Wilson ready to go for Week 1?

Ready or not, Wilson will likely be New York's Week 1 starter. In today's NFL, it's much more commonplace for first-round quarterbacks to see the field almost instantly, especially those taken inside the top-five. For the new coaching staff, these next few weeks will be critical in making sure Wilson is able to go out there throughout the season and keep the team afloat. If they don't prepare him properly, you then run the risk of breaking the young QB before he can truly get going. Then, you're looking at a Sam Darnold 2.0 situation.

How quickly can the new coaching staff establish itself?

This is the case for any team with a new head coach. Training camp provides the ultimate time to set a tone and establish a culture that they'll be able to carry into the regular season. Not only will Robert Saleh be working through camp as a first-time head coach, but the Jets will also be trotting out Mike LaFleur as a first-time offensive coordinator. That's a lot of change for a team that will need to be playing its best ball on a weekly basis to stay competitive. Training camp should be an ideal time to get all the newness worked out.

What is George Fant's future along the O-line?

The signing of Morgan Moses to play right tackle does leave George Fant -- who started 14 games at that spot in 2020 -- a man without a home currently. He could either be moved into a reserve role as a swing tackle behind Moses and left tackle Mekhi Becton or the Jets could consider kicking him inside to play at right guard. Fant would be competing with the likes of Greg Van Roten and Alex Lewis for what is likely the only starting job up for grabs along New York's O-line.