The start of the NFL season is officially upon us, as all 32 teams report to training camp around the league this week. Thus begins the six-month grind as each team believes it can compete for a Super Bowl title.

There will be some position battles and injuries that need to be sorted out over the next few weeks, as well as off-the-field dilemmas.

Some teams will have more drama entering training camp than others, while others have more questions with their roster. That's part of the game, and what makes the summer months so exciting as the season is less than 50 days away.

With teams reporting this week, what are the biggest storylines to watch as training camps kick off around the league?

1. Are the Cowboys going to botch contract extension with Micah Parsons?

The Cowboys always seem to wait until the last minute to get a deal done with their star players in recent years. First it was Ezekiel Elliott, followed by Dak Prescott, then CeeDee Lamb. They appear to have a goal to make their players the highest paid in the NFL, no matter how much it hurts their cap for roster construction.

This appears to be the case with Micah Parsons, who enters training camp without a deal. Parsons reported to Oxnard, California, but Jerry Jones may have him rethinking that decision. Jones said on Monday that just because the Cowboys sign Jones doesn't mean they're "gonna have him" -- then pointed out how many games the star pass rusher was hurt last season.

That can't make Parsons happy as he seeks to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, which is the moniker the Steelers' TJ Watt holds (for now). The Cowboys are somehow trying to make their best player upset with unnecessary comments from the owner, putting a strain on contract negotiations that don't appear close to being done.

Perhaps this is a facade by Jones to grab media attention, but the Cowboys can't win a championship without Parsons. Keep in mind Parsons will shine in any defense, which has to be in the back of his mind as he works through these extension talks.

If Parsons didn't have all the power before, he does now.

2. Will Bengals re-sign Trey Hendrickson, or will sack artist be in another uniform?

Negotiations between the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have been one of the storylines of the entire offseason, as Cincinnati reached extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins back in March. There's been some back-and-forth between the Bengals and Hendrickson, as the star pass rusher sat out mandatory minicamp and is prepared to hold out until the regular season if a long-term extension isn't reached with the Bengals.

The Bengals haven't entertained trade offers for Hendrickson, and believe they will get a deal done. How much Hendrickson is worth could make this difficult. Hendrickson is 30 years old and won't be getting $40 million a season like Myles Garrett or $35 million a season like Maxx Crosby -- but he should be in the ballpark.

There is, however, good news on the Hendrickson front. Owner Mike Brown said this week the organization wants Hendrickson in Cincinnati and the Bengals want to get a deal done sooner rather than later. Perhaps Hendrickson is signed as soon as this week, but the Bengals can't botch the final hurdle of negotiations.

3. How much is Terry McLaurin worth and will Commanders meet his price tag?

Contract negotiations between Terry McLaurin and the Commanders haven't been ideal, as the star wide receiver revealed his frustration. McLaurin is in the final year of a three-year deal worth $68.2 million, a deal well below the current rate for elite No. 1 receivers. Nine receivers make $30 million a year, which is likely the floor for McLaurin as he heads into his 30s.

Production does tend to decline after age 30, which may be why the Commanders are skeptical to pay McLaurin -- who has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He also is the No. 1 receiver Jayden Daniels needs to thrive, which is his leverage. The Commanders also appear to be "all in" with the oldest roster in the NFL.

There's a good chance McLaurin gets the A.J. Brown number at $32 million. Will the Commanders pay that amount? They may not have a choice.

4. Can Anthony Richardson beat out Daniel Jones for starting job with Colts?

Anthony Richardson had an interesting offseason to say the least. The 2023 first-round pick aggravated the AC joint in his throwing shoulder during minicamp that plagued him last season, which left him out for the rest of spring workouts. This was not a good sign for a quarterback who has been oft-injured in his first two seasons in the league, prompting the organization to sign Daniel Jones in free agency.

The Colts still believe Richardson has time to prove himself and are giving him that opportunity. The challenge is tougher with Jones, who was a good practice player during his time with the Giants and has a fresh start in Indianapolis.

Richardson has struggled with consistency and availability since getting drafted as a top five pick. This training camp will be the biggest one of his career and will offer an opportunity to show the Colts why they took him so high in the first place.

5. Is J.J. McCarthy ready to lead win-now Vikings in 2025?

J.J. McCarthy is taking over the starting quarterback job in a very quarterback-friendly offense under Kevin O'Connell. Just ask Sam Darnold what one year in O'Connell's system did for his career. Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns last season (fifth in NFL in both categories). On throws of 20+ yards downfield, Darnold led the NFL in completions (34), completion rate (49%), pass touchdowns (9), and pass yards (1,182).

The Vikings let Darnold walk in free agency in favor of McCarthy, their top 10 draft pick from a year ago who has never played an NFL snap. McCarthy tore his meniscus last preseason and missed all of his rookie campaign, getting the mental reps as Darnold shined on the field.

Now, it's McCarthy's turn. Already a cerebral quarterback and an accurate passer, McCarthy gets the opportunity to shine in O'Connell's system. Is he ready for Week 1? Keep in mind the Vikings will have a long leash for McCarthy, but the NFC North is very good.

Can they sacrifice a step back in 2025 with an aging roster for greater success in 2026? That depends on how McCarthy develops.