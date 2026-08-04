NFL training camp battles 2026: Son of ex-NFL linebacker among rookies competing for starting spots

NFL training camps are underway and rookies are experiencing positional battles to varying degrees. First-round picks typically have an easier path to playing time because positional needs are taken into account when making investments of that magnitude. Others have to work harder to make an impression.

Thinking back to last season, the Saints were giving both Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough an opportunity to win the starting job. Rattler got the nod in Week 1, but Shough eventually took over. Texans left tackle Aireontae Ersery was cross-trained in training camp, but ultimately earned a longer look as C.J. Stroud's blindside protector. Who are going to be some of those rookies to step up this season?

Through a week of training camp, there are a number of rookies engaged in positional battles. CBS Sports takes inventory of situations around the league.

OT Kahlil Benson (UDFA)

Many had waved away the potential shortcomings of Kansas City's right tackle situation after releasing Jawaan Taylor, but that, combined with left tackle Josh Simmons' absence last season, should be cause for concern. Veteran Jaylon Moore was the presumptive starter on the right side entering camp, but undrafted free agents Esa Pole and Kahlil Benson have forced themselves into the conversation.

Fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen had also been making an impression at receiver before getting dinged up in practice.

There is a trio of offensive tackles who were taken in the first round and are competing: Caleb Lomu (Patriots), Max Iheanachor (Steelers) and Blake Miller (Lions). Monroe Freeling may have been in this category as well had it not been for an unfortunate health development with Taylor Moton.

IOL Chase Bisontis (Round 2, No. 34 overall)

Bisontis and former third-round pick Isaiah Adams are locked in a battle for the right guard position. Presently, Adams holds an advantage. The coaching staff hopes that both Adams and Bisontis will eventually occupy starting roles, supplanting veteran Isaac Seumalo in the process.

The Cardinals may preach taking it slow with the rookie lineman, but he was only a few spots away from a first-round label, and that comes with expectations.

The Texans' coaching staff has been gauging a competition between first-round pick Keylan Rutledge and veteran Jake Andrews for the center gig, but it is difficult to envision Rutledge not winning the job, given that the team traded up to select him.

WR Caleb Douglas (Round 3, No. 75 overall)

Douglas is serving as a place-holder for a number of Dolphins rookies. Miami drafted 13 players and nine rookies are listed either first or second string on the depth chart.

The team drafted three receivers and all three should push for immediate playing time. Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and Malik Washington are the most accomplished of the veterans, but Douglas offers size (6-foot-4) that can not be matched. The aforementioned veterans average 5-foot-10. As the team works to identify weapons for Malik Willis, in place of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Douglas has a strong case.

S A.J. Haulcy (Round 3, No. 78 overall)

Indianapolis allowed safety Nick Cross to depart in free agency, which created a void in the secondary. The franchise really likes last year's seventh-round pick Hunter Wohler, who missed all of last season due to injury, but drafted Haulcy as a contingency plan. The two are now competing for the starting spot against Cam Bynum.

Second-round pick CJ Allen has taken ownership of the defense since returning to the practice field. Fellow rookie, fourth-round pick Bryce Boettcher, may also secure a starting role in Lou Anarumo's defense before all is said and done.

IOL Sam Hecht (Round 5, No. 144 overall)

Hecht lasting until the fifth round came as a surprise because the player's body of work suggested he should have been taken much earlier. He may be a bit on the lighter side, but that can be minimized by the sheer mass of humanity on either side of him at offensive guard. Carolina signed veteran Luke Fortner, who brings additional value having offensive guard experience, in free agency, and Hecht is tasked with overtaking him for the starting center role.

CB Colton Hood (Round 2, No. 37 overall)

New York invested heavily in free agent cornerback Paulson Adebo, who was a third-round pick by the Saints. The starting spot opposite him boils down to three players taken in the top-40 overall: former first-round picks Deonte Banks, Greg Newsome II and Hood. The latter has the physical traits to be effective in man and zone coverage. New York is his fourth team in as many years.

Wide receiver Malachi Fields is another rookie to monitor when determining how he fits into a room that includes Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Juju Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr. and others.

IOL Logan Jones (Round 2, No. 57 overall)

Drew Dalman abruptly retired this offseason after signing a lucrative free agent contract the prior offseason. At the time of his departure, the Bears did not know if they would be able to secure their desired target in the draft, so it was important for them to have a contingency plan in place. The Ravens, for example, intended to draft a center on Day 2, but were left empty-handed at the end of the weekend. One of those centers coveted by Baltimore was Jones, who is now competing with Bradbury for the right to hand off footballs to Caleb Williams.

CB Hezekiah Masses (Round 5, No. 175 overall)

Masses is said to be a standout early in Raiders training camp, which, as a big fan pre-draft, fits my personal agenda. Las Vegas is looking for a starter opposite Eric Stokes. Among the competition for Masses is fellow rookie Jermod McCoy, the fourth-round pick, working his way back from injury. Last year's third-round pick, Darien Porter, is also competing for the spot. Masses had five interceptions in his first and only season with the Golden Bears after transferring from Florida International.

Chicago's fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad is thought to be in competition with Tyrique Stevenson. However, that seems like a situation in which Stevenson retains the starting job at least to open the season.

IOL Jake Slaughter (Round 2, No. 63 overall)

Los Angeles' interior offensive line was entirely turned over this offseason. When Washington released center Tyler Biadasz, the Chargers recognized a rare opportunity to add a quality player. The team still needed help at offensive guard, but they addressed it in an unorthodox way through the selection of the former Florida center. Nonetheless, Slaughter, as well as Trevor Penning and Kayode Awosika, is in the mix for the starting left guard vacancy.

LB Josiah Trotter (Round 2, No. 46 overall)

The son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter has been making an early impression at Buccaneers training camp. The team signed veteran Alex Anzalone in free agency to fill the massive shoes vacated by Lavonte David. Christian Rozeboom and SirVocea Dennis are also under consideration for the other role.

There were several linebacker situations that were under consideration. Fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr is pushing for roles occupied by Terrell Bernard and Dorian Williams in Buffalo. In Atlanta, Christian Harris is engaged in a competition with fourth-round pick Kendal Daniels. Finally, second-round pick Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton are battling for a starting role in Robert Saleh's inaugural Titans defense.