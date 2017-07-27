NFL training camp injury roundup: Surgery for Broncos' Booker, Jordan Reed to PUP
The injuries are already starting to pile up with camps kicking off around the NFL
NFL training camps have arrived, which means it's time for the annual reaping of promising players. The major story is the injury of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who will miss at least Week 1 of the 2017 season with an injured back.
Around the league, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed started camp on the PUP list with a toe injury, while Broncos running back Devontae Booker is slated for surgery on Friday for a wrist fracture. Booker will miss at least six weeks, and there hasn't been word of how much time Reed is expected to miss.
Reed was expected to be able to start training camp, but the nagging toe injury apparently hasn't healed as the Redskins had hoped. However, the good news for Washington is that it appears to be a precautionary measure.
-
LOOK: Jags tweet goes horribly wrong
It might almost be August but winter is coming for the Jaguars
-
Poll: Protests made viewers tune out
The information comes from a poll of over 9,200 people conducted by J.D. Powers
-
Ravens player retires to finish Ph.D
After starting 13 games in three seasons in Baltimore, John Urschel is devoting himself to...
-
Ex-NFL player runs through glass door
The wife of Brian Price says the former second-round pick of the Bucs is suffering from CT...
-
Cowboys sign running back Ronnie Hillman
Hillman joins Elliott and former feature backs Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris in Big D
-
Phil Simms shows off his dancing skills
Simms and the 'NFL Today' crew were in Times Square when a breakdancing battle broke out
Add a Comment