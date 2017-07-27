NFL training camp injury roundup: Surgery for Broncos' Booker, Jordan Reed to PUP

NFL training camps have arrived, which means it's time for the annual reaping of promising players. The major story is the injury of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who will miss at least Week 1 of the 2017 season with an injured back.

Around the league, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed started camp on the PUP list with a toe injury, while Broncos running back Devontae Booker is slated for surgery on Friday for a wrist fracture. Booker will miss at least six weeks, and there hasn't been word of how much time Reed is expected to miss.

Reed was expected to be able to start training camp, but the nagging toe injury apparently hasn't healed as the Redskins had hoped. However, the good news for Washington is that it appears to be a precautionary measure.