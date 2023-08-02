With the advent of 2023 training camps has come the anticipation of a new NFL season, but along with it, the inevitable return of injury concerns. With a month until the official regular-season kickoff, several teams already have prominent starters battling serious ailments that could jeopardize their Week 1 availability.

Here's a roundup of the biggest names in danger of missing the start of the season:

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4475 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

Patrick Mahomes' chief rival atop a loaded crop of AFC quarterbacks, Burrow was carted off the practice field July 27 after suffering a non-contact calf strain. Coach Zac Taylor said the MVP candidate will be out "several weeks." NFL Media has reported Burrow is unlikely to miss Cincinnati's opener against the Browns, but there is no specific timetable for the QB's return. Backups Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning have taken over as indefinite replacement options at practice.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.4 YDs 2368 TD 14 INT 7 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

The former No. 1 overall pick suffered a torn ACL last December, and the expectation has long been that he'll miss at least part of the 2023 season. Sidelined for all of spring and summer practice to this point, Murray said recently he has "no idea" when his knee will be ready for game action. He could open the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which would guarantee a four-game absence. In the meantime, fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune has been taking first-team reps.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 192 Yds 861 TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

Is the former rushing champion healthy enough to practice or play? It depends who you ask. Entering a contract year, the Colts star is currently on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury that cost him six games in 2022. But he's disputed reports that Indianapolis is also considering holding him out for back pain, all while seeking a trade after a breakdown in long-term contract talks. Whether for medical or financial reasons, Taylor isn't a lock to suit up when the Colts host the Jaguars on Sept. 10.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 98 REC 75 REC YDs 812 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Two years removed from a 1,900-yard Super Bowl MVP season, the Rams' top target missed almost half of 2022 with a high-ankle sprain. On Aug. 1, Kupp was forced back to the sidelines after tweaking his hamstring at practice. Los Angeles apparently hopes the wideout will be back for team scrimmages later this month, but coach Sean McVay has preached caution amid reports of a multi-week recovery timeline. Fellow wideout Van Jefferson, the fill-in No. 1, has also battled injuries in recent years.

Kadarius Toney KC • WR • #19 TAR 20 REC 16 REC YDs 171 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

An in-season trade acquisition during the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl run, Toney appeared in just 12 games during his one-and-a-half seasons with the Giants to open his career, missing extended time with leg injuries. He suffered a torn meniscus early in Chiefs camp and has since undergone surgery. Coach Andy Reid said "there's a chance" the speedster will be available for Week 1 against the Lions. Young reserves Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore could hold prominent fill-in roles in the meantime.

One of the biggest names to change teams this offseason, the former Rams star underwent surgery for a torn meniscus July 28. Ramsey has boasted that he'll "beat (his recovery timeline) by a month," but multiple reports have indicated he's due to miss anywhere from six weeks to four months. At any rate, he's a lock to be sidelined for the start of the year, with the Dolphins signing former Bengals veteran Eli Apple for cornerback insurance opposite Xavien Howard.