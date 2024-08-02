Training camp is in its second phase around the NFL, with all 32 teams past the acclimation period and putting on pads. The league even kicked off the preseason Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, with a full slate of preseason action a week away.

The first two weeks of training camp have been newsworthy with massive contracts to quarterbacks and offensive linemen and holdouts -- or hold-ins -- amongst some of the game's top players (CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk). There has been action on the field during the early portion of camp, things worth noticing as the preseason is less than a week away.

Which training camp storylines are overreactions and which are reality?

The Chargers will get off to a slow start thanks to Justin Herbert's foot injury

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Herbert will be sidelined multiple weeks with plantar fascia in his right foot, keeping him in a boot for two weeks before gradually ramping up and returning to play in time for teh regular season. If Herbert is supposed to be back in time for Week 1, what's the problem?

The Chargers have a new offensive coordinator (Greg Roman) and new offensive system in place, so Herbert missing those training camp practices are valuable. Herbert also has had four different offensive coordinators in his five years, affecting any continuity he can have at quarterback.

Ask the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow how the first few weeks of their season fared last year when Burrow missed all of training camp? The Chargers are fortunate they face the Las Vegas raiders and Carolina Panthers to start the season, but then they face the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles can't afford any slip ups, which could happen if Herbert doesn't play at the level he's accustomed to.

Interceptions from Brock Purdy in training camp practices are a real concern

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued with Purdy interceptions through seven training camp practices, the most noticeable being the three interceptions he threw in a padded practice on Day 5. Purdy has shrugged off the three-interception day, a practice where four of his starting offensive linemen were out (including Trent Williams, who is holding out).

Purdy is purposely working on being aggressive, something he vows not to do come Week 1. He's making bad decisions on purpose to test his limitations, another reason why training camp stats are essentially useless. This is a practice after all, a time for players to work on their craft.

When it's time to protect the football, Purdy will be doing just that.

Justin Fields is going to beat out Russell Wilson for Steelers QB job

Overreaction or reality: Reality

A calf injury sidelined Russell Wilson through the early part of training camp. Wilson did return to practice earlier this week, but Fields played well in his absence -- and gained even more trust in his teammates. Fields has performed well during the past week of practice, and his chemistry with George Pickens has been noticeable.

Fields' athleticism adds a dimension to the Steelers offense the franchise hasn't seen since the early days of Ben Roethlisberger. The potential is there for more explosive plays, particularly with Fields' legs. The plan was for 2024 to be a developmental year for Fields, but his play on the field may change that itinerary.

It's time for Wilson to get healthy and show the Steelers why he can be QB1. If not, that job will go to Fields.

A rookie is going to protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Chiefs have a battle for the starting left tackle spot, in what is presumed to be the weak link on an offense that improved this offseason. Gone is Donovan Smith, creating a competition between second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia and second-year player Wanya Morris.

Morris has more experience, but Suamatia has been getting the first-team reps during the padded practices. Center Creed Humphrey has praised Suamatia for his feel for the game and his instincts, even if the rookie has been helter skelter through practices (as expected for a first-year player).

The Chiefs are trying to get Suamatia as many first-team reps as possible in the early portion of training camp. Read between the lines here. Kansas City is preparing Suamatia to start Week 1.

Jameson Williams will be the breakout wide receiver in the NFL

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Williams has gained some attention through the first few weeks of camp, showcasing his breakaway speed and becoming a deep threat in an already loaded Lions offense. Injuries and a gambling suspension have held Williams back, but the third-year wide receiver is gaining more confidence by the day.

Williams had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the NFC Championship Game, so he's showcased he can be a playmaker in this league. Can Williams make plays consistently? Can he keep his head on his shoulders?

The Lions need a consistent WR2 and a home run threat in their offense. Williams is working his way toward becoming that, but it's premature to state he will be their breakout wide receiver in the league for 2024. Detroit will take the version of Williams it's getting thus far in camp.