NFL training camps are set to begin this month as all 32 franchises will embark on a football season unlike any other. The days of teams traveling to remote locations could be over as every team will host training camp at their team facility in 2020. Players will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 28, per a plan agreed to by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Teams also can not host joint practices, a common aspect of training camp over the past few years that has gained steam to replace preseason games. While there will be a reduced preseason from four to two games (for now), the NFL reduced the preseason schedule to three games starting with the 2021 season (as part of the new collective bargaining agreement).
The league is also reportedly condensing the size of training camp rosters from 90 to 75 or 80 in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic. There haven't been many concessions made by the league with training camp on the horizon, even though more changes appear to be coming over the next few weeks. This is a fluid situation.
Below are the locations and start dates for all 32 teams, in alphabetical order:
Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia
Baltimore Ravens
Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland
Buffalo Bills
One Bills Drive in Orchard Park, New York
2019 location: St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York
Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
2019 location: Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Chicago Bears
Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois
2019 location: Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois
Cincinnati Bengals
Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Training Complex in Berea, Ohio
Dallas Cowboys
Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
2019 location: Marriott Residence Inn in Oxnard, California
Denver Broncos
Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Centre in Dove Valley, Colorado
2019 location: UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan
Green Bay Packers
Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
2019 location: St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin
Houston Texans
Houston Texans Training Center in Houston, Texas
2019 location: Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas
Indianapolis Colts
Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Indiana
2019 location: Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana
Jacksonville Jaguars
TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs Practice Facility in Kansas City, Missouri
2019 location: Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nevada
2019 location: Napa Valley Marriott in Napa, California
Los Angeles Chargers
Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California
Los Angeles Rams
California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California
2019 location: University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California
Miami Dolphins
Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie, Florida
Minnesota Vikings
TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota
New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Training Facility in Metairie, Louisiana
New York Giants
Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Jets
Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey
Philadelphia Eagles
NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Steelers
Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
2019 location: Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania
San Francisco 49ers
SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California
Seattle Seahawks
Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida
Tennessee Titans
Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tennessee
Washington Football Team
Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center in Richmond, Virginia