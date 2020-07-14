Watch Now: NFL Wagers: Best Wager To Win MVP ( 2:12 )

NFL training camps are set to begin this month as all 32 franchises will embark on a football season unlike any other. The days of teams traveling to remote locations could be over as every team will host training camp at their team facility in 2020. Players will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 28, per a plan agreed to by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Teams also can not host joint practices, a common aspect of training camp over the past few years that has gained steam to replace preseason games. While there will be a reduced preseason from four to two games (for now), the NFL reduced the preseason schedule to three games starting with the 2021 season (as part of the new collective bargaining agreement).

The league is also reportedly condensing the size of training camp rosters from 90 to 75 or 80 in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic. There haven't been many concessions made by the league with training camp on the horizon, even though more changes appear to be coming over the next few weeks. This is a fluid situation.

Below are the locations and start dates for all 32 teams, in alphabetical order:

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia

Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland

One Bills Drive in Orchard Park, New York

2019 location: St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

2019 location: Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois

2019 location: Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois

Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Training Complex in Berea, Ohio

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

2019 location: Marriott Residence Inn in Oxnard, California

Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Centre in Dove Valley, Colorado

2019 location: UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado

Detroit Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan

Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

2019 location: St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin

Houston Texans Training Center in Houston, Texas

2019 location: Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas

Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Indiana

2019 location: Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Kansas City Chiefs Practice Facility in Kansas City, Missouri

2019 location: Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri

Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nevada

2019 location: Napa Valley Marriott in Napa, California

Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California

California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California

2019 location: University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California

Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie, Florida

TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

New Orleans Saints Training Facility in Metairie, Louisiana

Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey

NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2019 location: Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania

SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California

Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington

AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida

Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tennessee

Washington Football Team

Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center in Richmond, Virginia