NFL Twitter hack: Bears announce faux ownership sale, over a dozen other team accounts impacted
A lot of NFL teams will need better passwords
If you were a Chicago Bears fan on the internet on Sunday, you may have woken up scratching your head and asking, "What?" For a moment, it looked like not only was the franchise sold to a new owner, but the team also shipped away star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Detroit Lions.
An early morning tweet from the team's official Twitter account announced that they have been sold to Saudi Arabia official Turki Al-Sheikh. In the minutes following that befuddling announcement came the news from the account that it was hacked by a Saudi-based group called "OurMine." The explained that they decided to hack the Bears' official account to "announce that we are back" and to "show people that everything is hackable."
After news got out that this was a mere hoax on the part of OurMine, Pride of Detroit, a blog dedicated to Detroit Lions news, asked for the hacked Bears Twitter account to trade Khalil Mack over to the Motor City for a sixth-round pick. The Bears account countered with the offer of $1 for Mack. Luckily for Chicago, Twitter negotiations are non-binding.
While that was how the Bears situation went down on Sunday, over a dozen of other NFL team accounts along with the official Twitter account for the league were also hacked with the same message from OurMine. The Chiefs, Packers, 49ers, Bills, Giants, and Cowboys are just some of the many official fan accounts targeted by the group.
According to NBC 5 Chicago, the Bears account was hacked for over an hour. The franchise did eventually get ahold of their Twitter and cleared the air after being "compromised."
"Apologies that our account was compromised this morning," the Bears account tweeted. "We're back in the game & ready for the Pro Bowl."
And yes, Mack is still on the roster and hasn't been sold for a dollar. That said, as these hacks continue, there could be even more faux negotiating out there. Keep your head on a swivel.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freddie Kitchens added to Giants staff
Cleveland's former head coach is joining Joe Judge's staff in New York
-
2020 Super Bowl parlay: Go Under
RJ White just revealed his top 2020 Super Bowl picks for Niners vs. Chiefs.
-
NFL rules on Bills injury violations
Hughes said he played the majority of the season with torn wrist ligaments
-
54 things to know about Super Bowl 54
If you want to know any and everything about Super Bowl LIV, this is the place for you
-
Super Bowl LIV rosters: Chiefs vs. 49ers
In Super Bowl LIV, these players are tasked with making the biggest difference
-
49ers vs Chiefs expert picks, best bets
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the 49ers and Chiefs.
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Herbert, Anae among Senior Bowl winners
Winners from Saturday's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game