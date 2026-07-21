50 days until the 2026 NFL season: Here are 50 under-the-radar players who could shape it

The NFL is ever-changing. New coaches, new players, new rosters, new trends, new strengths, new weaknesses. The assertion that the league really stands for "Not For Long" isn't that far off. Teams rise and fall like the tides.
So, too, do players. While big-name trades, expensive free agents and the NFL Draft rule the offseason, much of a team's success can be attributed to internal improvement and finding the right supporting pieces. Hence, with 50 days until the 2026 season gets underway, we arrive at 50 under-the-radar players who could shape it.
This is the fourth year I've done this. You can see my 2023, 2024 and 2025 versions, all of which had hits and misses. (It's a hard league to predict!)
A few quick notes before we start:
- None of these players appeared in the 100 most important players for the 2026 season, published 100 days ahead of kickoff.
- Everyone has a different "radar." If you're a diehard fan who follows the league closely, you'll know more of these players than a casual fan. Hopefully, this list caters to all sorts of fans. Even the most knowledgeable fans can glean some knowledge, while the more casual fans can understand why the guys they haven't heard of are going to be important.
- But in order to establish some sort of radar, this list includes no quarterbacks (for the first time), no rookies, no first-round picks from the past three drafts and no Pro Bowlers from the past two seasons.
- Some of these players fit multiple categories.
Let's go.
Under-recognized players ready to make a star leap (8)
|1
DJ Turner Cincinnati Bengals CB
|Turner should be on everyone's radar, but a few difficult years for the Bengals' defense have left him on the outside looking in when it comes to top-tier recognition. He finished first in pass breakup percentage (18.9%) and fourth in completion rate allowed (43.9%) last year, making him one of few bright spots on a poor unit.
|2
Edgerrin Cooper Green Bay Packers LB
|Cooper is an explosive athlete who showed major disruptive ability (13.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) as a rookie before moving into a full-time role in 2025, when he didn't produce as many negative plays. Still, he plays with such impressive movement skills and violence that the arrow should be pointing upward heading into 2026.
|3
Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers CB
|Porter allowed a minuscule 41.4% completion percentage as the primary defender in 2025. That ranked second among 134 players who defended at least 50 passes, behind only Quinyon Mitchell. Porter is a physical (sometimes too physical, given his five pass interference penalties), skilled cover guy who needs to tackle better, but he could be a Pro Bowler.
|4
Ja'Quan McMillian Denver Broncos CB
|McMillian's 2025 season included becoming the first player to sack Patrick Mahomes twice and intercept him once in the same game, as well as the crucial, controversial overtime interception against the Bills in the playoffs. He also had four sacks, more than he recorded in his first three seasons combined. His all-around skill set is a big part of Denver's defense.
|5
Josh Downs Indianapolis Colts WR
|Downs is an undersized, slot-only speedster who will take on a bigger role this season with Michael Pittman Jr. traded to the Steelers. After averaging 11.2 yards per catch across his first two seasons, that figure dropped to 9.8 last year. Expect Downs to be heavily involved, especially in the quick game, as Daniel Jones works his way back from a torn Achilles.
|6
Parker Washington Jacksonville Jaguars WR
|Washington seemingly played his way onto the radar late last year, surpassing 100 receiving yards in three of Jacksonville's final four games (including the playoffs). He plays in the slot and out wide and has the juice to get downfield, plus the athleticism and strength to make "wow" catches. Is his first 1,000-yard season on the way?
|7
Daiyan Henley Los Angeles Chargers LB
|Henley made last year's list after a positive 2024, but that trajectory didn't continue. After recording 64 tackles on successful defensive plays in 2024, he had just 41 in 2025. His overall tackle numbers, as well as his coverage numbers -- which had really stood out -- were down, too. The Chargers need Henley to return to form in 2026.
|8
Zach Frazier Pittsburgh Steelers C
|Frazier has gone from a 2024 second-round pick to one of the league's best centers in short order. He ranked among the top five centers in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate, and PFF ranked him No. 6 overall at the position last season. With the Steelers losing Isaac Seumalo in free agency, they'll look to Frazier to lead the interior offensive line.
Bounce-back candidates (5)
|9
Jalen McMillan Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|McMillan suffered a neck injury in the preseason and spent the next few months in a neck brace. The fact that he made it back at all was encouraging; the fact that he had a seven-catch, 114-yard performance in his third game back was a reminder of just how good he can be. McMillan reeled in eight touchdowns as a rookie and will be a major part of the Buccaneers' passing attack this year following Mike Evans' departure.
|10
Darnell Mooney New York Giants WR
|Amid a disappointing 2024 for the Falcons, Mooney quietly impressed with 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a career-best 15.5 yards per catch -- the seventh-highest mark in the league. Mooney dealt with lingering injuries in 2025, though, and finished with just 32 catches. The Giants would love to see him get back to his 2024 form, when he showed a well-rounded skill set that hadn't been on display earlier in his career.
|11
Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT
|Jones looked like a terrific find when he started all 17 games as a fifth-round rookie in 2022. He has struggled with injuries since and didn't look like himself at all in 2025 before landing on injured reserve. Ozzy Trapilo tore his patellar tendon in the playoffs, and Jones is now in the running to protect Caleb Williams' blind side.
|12
Dan Moore Jr. Tennessee Titans OT
|The Titans made a big splash last offseason when they signed Moore to a four-year, $82 million contract. The return was underwhelming at best. PFF graded Moore as the 57th-best tackle in 2025, as his 46 pressures allowed were the second-most in the NFL. Cam Ward needs better protection in Year 2, and that starts with Moore.
|13
Kolton Miller Las Vegas Raiders OT
|Stone Forsythe led the NFL with 13 sacks allowed in 2025. The Raiders' other tackle, DJ Glaze, ranked second with 10. That illustrates just how vital Miller is. A longtime steady presence at left tackle, he played just four games last year. Fernando Mendoza is set to take over at some point, and few things are more important for a young quarterback than good protection.
Second-year jump (5)
|14
Will Johnson Arizona Cardinals CB
|Regarded as arguably the top cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson fell into the second round due to injury concerns and then missed five games during an up-and-down rookie year. Still, the flashes showed why his talent was so highly regarded. The Cardinals are looking for youngsters to step up as Mike LaFleur looks to get things moving in the right direction.
|15
Jacob Parrish Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB
|It's hard not to like what Parrish showed in 2025. The third-rounder played in the slot, outside and even at linebacker despite measuring just 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds. He is unafraid -- and quite good -- against the run, and he allowed just a 33.8 passer rating as the primary defender in man coverage. Jamel Dean is gone, so Parrish will be counted on heavily.
|16
Xavier Watts Atlanta Falcons SAF
|The 2025 third-round pick notched five interceptions, made 92 tackles and defended 11 passes, finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Watts showed a real knack for finding the football and shined in coverage. Playing alongside Jessie Bates III, Watts is one half of a terrific safety duo.
|17
Jaylin Noel Houston Texans WR
|Either Noel or fellow Iowa State product Jayden Higgins could go here, but Noel gets the nod after Christian Kirk's departure. Noel will likely slide in as Houston's top slot option for an offense that needs a second pass catcher to emerge behind Nico Collins. A third-rounder last year, Noel showed some impressive explosiveness downfield.
|18
Deone Walker Buffalo Bills DT
|Walker's physical talent is sky-high. For a 331-pounder, he showed incredible burst and quickness off the line in his rookie season, finishing 10th in PFF's interior defender pass-rushing grades. Walker has to improve as a run defender, but if Ed Oliver is back and healthy, the 2025 fourth-round pick could get even more opportunities to be disruptive.
Known face, new place (16)
|19
Jalen Thompson Dallas Cowboys DB
|The biggest free-agent signing of the Cowboys' defensive overhaul, Thompson played mostly in Budda Baker's shadow in Arizona but deserves more praise. He can play free safety, box linebacker and slot cornerback, and he has been one of the more consistently unheralded players in the NFL over the last few years. He could be overshadowed again by his fellow safety in Dallas, first-round pick Caleb Downs, but make no mistake: Thompson is the type of player every defense loves.
|20
Dee Winters Dallas Cowboys LB
|The Cowboys quietly acquired Winters for a fifth-round pick during the draft. It didn't move the needle much but could be a crucial part of Dallas improving what was a major weakness last year. Winters provides capable linebacker play and has good speed. Entering his fourth year, he could still be on the rise.
|21
Decobie Durant Dallas Cowboys CB
|Rounding out Dallas' under-the-radar defensive moves on this list, Durant was the Rams' best cornerback last year. Just because Los Angeles opted to move on -- and significantly upgrade with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson -- doesn't change that. Durant should be an every-down outside corner, where the Cowboys need more steadiness.
|22
Jauan Jennings Minnesota Vikings WR
|Jennings makes this list for the second straight year. Justin Jefferson is a superstar, and Jordan Addison shows big-play potential, but Jennings is coming in to be the guy who makes the tough catches, moves the sticks and provides physicality. Over the past two seasons, Jennings has 37 third-down catches that produced first downs, seventh-most in the NFL.
|23
John Simpson Baltimore Ravens G
|Simpson is returning to Baltimore after playing there in 2023 and spending the last two years with the Jets. He was very good in 2024 but just OK in 2025 -- though the Jets' offense as a whole was a mess. The Ravens hope Simpson and first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane provide major upgrades at the guard spots.
|24
Rasheed Walker Carolina Panthers OT
|Many expected Walker, given his age (26), position (left tackle) and relatively solid, reliable play, to cash in this offseason. It didn't happen, and he settled for a one-year deal with the Panthers, whose left tackle, Ikem Ekwonu, tore his patellar tendon in the playoffs. Carolina, which also selected Monroe Freeling in the first round, will look for Walker to play well in a prove-it year.
|25
Garrett Bradbury Chicago Bears C
|Bradbury has the unenviable task of stepping in for Drew Dalman, whose unexpected retirement earlier this offseason forced the Bears into action. Bradbury, acquired for a fifth-round pick, was fine in New England and has generally been just fine throughout his career. Ben Johnson is used to having top-tier centers, but he also often gets the best out of his linemen. Is Bradbury next?
|26
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars RB
|The former Commanders bruiser landed in Jacksonville on a two-year deal and could slide right into the starting role. Rodriguez won't provide much in the way of explosive plays or receptions, but his 53.1% rushing success rate over the past two years ranked third among 69 running backs with at least 100 carries.
|27
Charlie Kolar Los Angeles Chargers TE
|The Chargers' tight end room features Oronde Gadsden II and free-agent addition David Njoku, but it's Kolar who best defines what Mike McDaniel wants to do. Kolar is a strong blocker and will feature heavily despite never having produced more than 10 catches in a season. If the Chargers' run game takes a leap, Kolar's contributions will be a key reason.
|28
James Pierre Minnesota Vikings CB
|Pierre allowed an absurd 4.3 yards per attempt as the primary defender last year, second among all players with at least 30 attempts behind only his fellow Steelers corner Joey Porter Jr., who is also on this list. Pierre's 27.3% pass breakup rate also ranked first in the NFL by a wide margin. All of this came from a 29-year-old who started the year on the practice squad and had never been a major part of the defense. Minnesota did relatively little in free agency but is counting on Pierre to play well again.
|29
Dre'Mont Jones New England Patriots DE
|Jones is as steady as they come and perhaps even getting better. Last year, he had career highs in sacks (seven) and quarterback hits (24), the latter nearly doubling his previous career high. While that production is nice, New England will especially appreciate his heft (281 pounds) as a guy who can play all three downs.
|30
D.J. Reader New York Giants DT
|For all the excitement surrounding Year 1 of John Harbaugh, Year 2 of Jaxson Dart and two first-round picks, the Giants still need to figure out a way to stop getting run all over; last year, they allowed an NFL-worst 5.3 yards per carry. They traded Dexter Lawrence away and didn't find a replacement in the draft. Instead, the interior of the defensive line features Reader and other veterans.
|31
Osa Odighizuwa San Francisco 49ers DT
|Acquired for a third-round pick, Odighizuwa was a near-perfect fit between player and team. The 49ers need a dependable presence at defensive tackle, and Odighizuwa provides that. He can collapse the pocket and get after the passer, and considering San Francisco's anemic pass rush last year, that will play well.
|32
Chigoziem Okonkwo Washington Commanders TE
|Okonkwo has the speed and athleticism to be a strong fit in David Blough's offense, which will feature more under-center play-action concepts that can get him the ball in space. One of the best tight ends in the NFL after the catch, Okonkwo joins a team with few pass-catching options behind Terry McLaurin.
|33
Elgton Jenkins Cleveland Browns C
|One piece of an overhauled Cleveland offensive line, Jenkins is expected to settle in at center, a position he played full-time for the first time last year. Jenkins is a two-time Pro Bowler, but those berths, in 2020 and 2022, came when he was playing tackle and guard. Jenkins played in just nine games last year, too. His ability to play well and stay on the field will be key to keeping this new-look offense running as smoothly as possible.
|34
Roger McCreary Detroit Lions CB
|McCreary's role may have increased drastically following Terrion Arnold's arrest and release from the Lions. McCreary can play in the slot and outside if needed and has generally provided solid play; last year, he was PFF's No. 25-rated cornerback. The Lions need all the help they can get in an injury-ravaged secondary.
Trenches (10)
|35
Poona Ford Los Angeles Rams DT
|Ford is a multi-time selection to this list, and for good reason. Last year, he was PFF's No. 4 interior defender and earned the outlet's fifth-highest run defense grade at the position. For all the stars the Rams have, players such as Ford who do the dirty work at a high level are absolutely indispensable.
|36
Christian Barmore New England Patriots DT
|Barmore looked like he was on his way to stardom after an 8.5-sack 2023, but he appeared in just four games in 2024 after dealing with blood clots. He was healthy for all of 2025 but not quite at his previous level. A fully healthy, back-to-form Barmore next to Milton Williams would be a scary proposition for opponents.
|37
Jermaine Johnson II Tennessee Titans DE
|Sent to Tennessee in a swap for T'Vondre Sweat, Johnson reunites with Robert Saleh in the Music City. Johnson looked like an emerging edge rusher in 2023, when he had 7.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl, but he tore his Achilles early in 2024 and wasn't very effective (three sacks) in 2025. Can he provide some edge juice with Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers causing havoc inside?
|38
Devonte Wyatt Green Bay Packers DT
|Micah Parsons' injury was far and away the biggest reason for the Packers' defensive collapse late in the season, but Wyatt breaking his fibula and tearing ankle ligaments on Thanksgiving can't be overlooked. Opponents averaged 4.5 yards per play with Wyatt on the field last year compared with 5.3 without him.
|39
Cade Mays Detroit Lions C
|The Lions' offensive line took a somewhat predictable step back last year given all the personnel turnover on the interior. Now, they're hoping the addition of Mays helps rectify things. At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Mays brings major heft to the center position. The Lions have to provide good protection for Jared Goff and good running lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs.
|40
Alijah Vera-Tucker New England Patriots G
|Vera-Tucker missed all of 2025 with a torn triceps. He also tore the triceps in his other arm in 2022, when he played in just seven games. In 2023, he played just five games before rupturing his Achilles. Still, the Patriots gave him a three-year, $42 million deal because when he's been on the field, he has impressed. He's also still young, having just turned 27.
|41
Braden Smith Houston Texans OT
|Smith was a steady presence for the Colts whenever he was on the field, which, frankly, wasn't often enough. He has missed 16 games over the past three years due to multiple injuries. His availability will be key for the Texans' overhauled offensive line.
|42
Myles Murphy Cincinnati Bengals DE
|Murphy quietly, finally started delivering on his first-round status over the second half of last season. As a full-time starter from Week 9 onward, he had four sacks and a 13.4% pressure rate, well above his career rate of 10.4%. The Bengals added many pieces to their defense, but Murphy putting it all together would be a major development. It's also a big year for him after the Bengals declined his fifth-year option.
|43
Khyiris Tonga Kansas City Chiefs DT
|Need a guy willing to anchor against the run and do the unglamorous work that doesn't appear in a box score? Tonga's your guy, and this offseason, he became the Chiefs' guy. Tonga can help take some of the dirty work off Chris Jones' shoulders.
|44
Jalen Redmond Minnesota Vikings DL
|Last year, the Vikings brought in bigger names -- Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave -- only for Redmond, a former undrafted free agent who spent time in the XFL, to outplay both of them by a wide margin. He racked up six sacks and finished 11th in PFF's run defense grades among interior defensive linemen. His disruptive abilities against both the run and the pass are impressive.
Supporting a star (6)
|45
Teddye Buchanan Baltimore Ravens LB
|Even as a fourth-round rookie, Buchanan emerged as the starting linebacker next to Roquan Smith. Then he tore his ACL and meniscus and sprained his LCL on a non-contact special teams play. A spot on this list could go to either Buchanan or Trenton Simpson, who would likely start if Buchanan isn't ready.
|46
Jalen Coker Carolina Panthers WR
|While Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan got plenty of deserved praise last year, Coker continued to impress as a big, strong outside wide receiver who excels in contested-catch situations. He had nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' wild-card loss to the Rams. The former UDFA got a three-year, $35 million extension this offseason.
|47
Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers CB
|The veteran cornerback nabbed four regular-season interceptions (he had three in his entire career entering the year) and also picked off Matthew Stafford in the playoffs. Jackson's 19 passes defensed were tied for the league lead, and his 55.4 passer rating allowed as the primary defender ranked 14th among 134 players who were the primary defender on at least 50 passes.
|48
Uchenna Nwosu Seattle Seahawks LB
|Nwosu can sometimes go under-recognized playing on a star-studded Seattle defense, but he still managed seven sacks last year as part of a deep edge rotation. With Boye Mafe off to Cincinnati, Nwosu will look to build on that strong 2025 -- his first fully healthy season since 2022 -- in a potentially bigger role.
|49
Ty Okada Seattle Seahawks SAF
|Okada quietly started 11 games for the Seahawks' excellent defense last year after hardly seeing the field in his first two NFL seasons. Consider it another excellent job by Mike Macdonald helping a player ascend. The former UDFA nabbed an exceptional interception against the Commanders and finished as PFF's No. 19 safety. He'll have a bigger role with Coby Bryant off to Chicago.
|50
Andrew Mukuba Philadelphia Eagles SAF
|Mukuba plays with reckless abandon, aggressively going after anyone with the ball in his hands. Unfortunately, his rookie year ended prematurely after a friendly-fire collision resulted in a fractured ankle and fibula. Philadelphia is counting on the 2025 second-rounder to shine after losing Reed Blankenship in free agency.