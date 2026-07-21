50 days until the 2026 NFL season: Here are 50 under-the-radar players who could shape it

19 Jalen Thompson Dallas Cowboys DB

The biggest free-agent signing of the Cowboys' defensive overhaul, Thompson played mostly in Budda Baker's shadow in Arizona but deserves more praise. He can play free safety, box linebacker and slot cornerback, and he has been one of the more consistently unheralded players in the NFL over the last few years. He could be overshadowed again by his fellow safety in Dallas, first-round pick Caleb Downs, but make no mistake: Thompson is the type of player every defense loves.

20 Dee Winters Dallas Cowboys LB

The Cowboys quietly acquired Winters for a fifth-round pick during the draft. It didn't move the needle much but could be a crucial part of Dallas improving what was a major weakness last year. Winters provides capable linebacker play and has good speed. Entering his fourth year, he could still be on the rise.

21 Decobie Durant Dallas Cowboys CB

Rounding out Dallas' under-the-radar defensive moves on this list, Durant was the Rams' best cornerback last year. Just because Los Angeles opted to move on -- and significantly upgrade with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson -- doesn't change that. Durant should be an every-down outside corner, where the Cowboys need more steadiness.

22 Jauan Jennings Minnesota Vikings WR

Jennings makes this list for the second straight year. Justin Jefferson is a superstar, and Jordan Addison shows big-play potential, but Jennings is coming in to be the guy who makes the tough catches, moves the sticks and provides physicality. Over the past two seasons, Jennings has 37 third-down catches that produced first downs, seventh-most in the NFL.

23 John Simpson Baltimore Ravens G

Simpson is returning to Baltimore after playing there in 2023 and spending the last two years with the Jets. He was very good in 2024 but just OK in 2025 -- though the Jets' offense as a whole was a mess. The Ravens hope Simpson and first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane provide major upgrades at the guard spots.

24 Rasheed Walker Carolina Panthers OT

Many expected Walker, given his age (26), position (left tackle) and relatively solid, reliable play, to cash in this offseason. It didn't happen, and he settled for a one-year deal with the Panthers, whose left tackle, Ikem Ekwonu, tore his patellar tendon in the playoffs. Carolina, which also selected Monroe Freeling in the first round, will look for Walker to play well in a prove-it year.

25 Garrett Bradbury Chicago Bears C

Bradbury has the unenviable task of stepping in for Drew Dalman, whose unexpected retirement earlier this offseason forced the Bears into action. Bradbury, acquired for a fifth-round pick, was fine in New England and has generally been just fine throughout his career. Ben Johnson is used to having top-tier centers, but he also often gets the best out of his linemen. Is Bradbury next?

The former Commanders bruiser landed in Jacksonville on a two-year deal and could slide right into the starting role. Rodriguez won't provide much in the way of explosive plays or receptions, but his 53.1% rushing success rate over the past two years ranked third among 69 running backs with at least 100 carries.

27 Charlie Kolar Los Angeles Chargers TE

The Chargers' tight end room features Oronde Gadsden II and free-agent addition David Njoku, but it's Kolar who best defines what Mike McDaniel wants to do. Kolar is a strong blocker and will feature heavily despite never having produced more than 10 catches in a season. If the Chargers' run game takes a leap, Kolar's contributions will be a key reason.

28 James Pierre Minnesota Vikings CB

Pierre allowed an absurd 4.3 yards per attempt as the primary defender last year, second among all players with at least 30 attempts behind only his fellow Steelers corner Joey Porter Jr., who is also on this list. Pierre's 27.3% pass breakup rate also ranked first in the NFL by a wide margin. All of this came from a 29-year-old who started the year on the practice squad and had never been a major part of the defense. Minnesota did relatively little in free agency but is counting on Pierre to play well again.

29 Dre'Mont Jones New England Patriots DE

Jones is as steady as they come and perhaps even getting better. Last year, he had career highs in sacks (seven) and quarterback hits (24), the latter nearly doubling his previous career high. While that production is nice, New England will especially appreciate his heft (281 pounds) as a guy who can play all three downs.

30 D.J. Reader New York Giants DT

For all the excitement surrounding Year 1 of John Harbaugh, Year 2 of Jaxson Dart and two first-round picks, the Giants still need to figure out a way to stop getting run all over; last year, they allowed an NFL-worst 5.3 yards per carry. They traded Dexter Lawrence away and didn't find a replacement in the draft. Instead, the interior of the defensive line features Reader and other veterans.

31 Osa Odighizuwa San Francisco 49ers DT

Acquired for a third-round pick, Odighizuwa was a near-perfect fit between player and team. The 49ers need a dependable presence at defensive tackle, and Odighizuwa provides that. He can collapse the pocket and get after the passer, and considering San Francisco's anemic pass rush last year, that will play well.

32 Chigoziem Okonkwo Washington Commanders TE

Okonkwo has the speed and athleticism to be a strong fit in David Blough's offense, which will feature more under-center play-action concepts that can get him the ball in space. One of the best tight ends in the NFL after the catch, Okonkwo joins a team with few pass-catching options behind Terry McLaurin.

33 Elgton Jenkins Cleveland Browns C

One piece of an overhauled Cleveland offensive line, Jenkins is expected to settle in at center, a position he played full-time for the first time last year. Jenkins is a two-time Pro Bowler, but those berths, in 2020 and 2022, came when he was playing tackle and guard. Jenkins played in just nine games last year, too. His ability to play well and stay on the field will be key to keeping this new-look offense running as smoothly as possible.

34 Roger McCreary Detroit Lions CB