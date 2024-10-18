NFL uniforms are handled by Nike, and they will be through at least the 2027 season. After that, however, there could be a new designer in tow. Bidding on the league's next apparel deal is "open and active," according to the Sports Business Journal, and "several" different companies are vying for consideration.

NFL owners were part of a presentation regarding the current Nike apparel deal during this week's annual meetings in Atlanta, per NBC Sports, and the Journal suggests Nike has the "inside track" on retaining uniform rights. The apparel giant has manufactured the league's jerseys since 2012.

Several teams have undergone drastic uniform makeovers during their reign, including the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans this past offseason. The NFL has also adjusted uniform rules to allow for the use of three different styles of helmet, enabling teams to showcase all-new throwback or alternate Nike designs.

Prior to Nike taking over, Reebok held exclusive apparel rights starting in 2002.

Before that, Adidas, Logo, Nike, Puma, Reebok and Starter all played a role in manufacturing uniforms and sideline gear for NFL teams, as noted by Uni Watch. At that time, teams would often negotiate their own apparel deals with different companies rather than fall under one league-wide apparel contract.