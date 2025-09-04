NFL uniform schedule for Week 1: Eagles, Cowboys go with traditional look; Saints to debut new alternate
Here are the threads each NFL team will be wearing this week
The 2025 NFL season kicks off this weekend, in what is going to be one of the more exciting seasons in league history. In addition to all the storylines on the field, the league will also see the most uniform combinations to date -- exciting for all football fans.
The NFL approved the use of a second alternate helmet last season, allowing throwback and alternate uniforms to be worn. Another change occurred this season, as alternate or throwback uniforms can now be worn up to four times in a season (previously three). This means the Denver Broncos throwback uniforms or the Philadelphia Eagles throwback uniforms can be worn in an extra game as opposed to the previous year. The same goes for teams with multiple throwback uniforms, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.
The NFL has also debuted a "Rivalries" uniform for this year, as the AFC West and the NFC West are the first two divisions to debut the uniforms. After their on-field debut, the Rivalries uniforms will be included in their team's uniform lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Additional Rivalries uniforms will debut during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.
No Rivalries uniforms will be worn in Week 1, but some throwbacks will be worn this week. Here are the jerseys every team is wearing this week around the league in Week 1:
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (NFL kickoff game)
- The Cowboys are wearing their traditional look: a gray helmet, a white jersey, and gray pants.
primary whites under the lights 🌃#DallasCowboys | @AveryDennison pic.twitter.com/2yo5P3rqQL— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 3, 2025
- The Eagles are going with their primary home uniform combination for this one: Midnight green helmet, midnight green jersey, white pants.
Classic combo for a classic rivalry@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/W3od5hcd43— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2025
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Friday in São Paulo)
- The Chiefs will wear their traditional white jerseys in Brazil. They do not have an alternate uniform or helmet.
- The Chargers will wear their power blue jerseys with gold pants in Brazil as the "home" team. They'll wear the white helmets as well.
fitted 4 brazil pic.twitter.com/RYmZolwOjN— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 4, 2025
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- The Steelers are wearing their traditional white uniforms with gold pants on the road, along with the primary black helmet.
- The Jets are wearing their green helmet, green jerseys, and white pants.
no this doesn't mean we're wearing green on white Sunday...or does it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YTRHxALpFe— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 3, 2025
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
- The Cardinals are expected to wear their road white jersey on Sunday with their white helmet. The pants color has not been revealed.
- The Saints are wearing their "Gameday Gold" alternate jerseys on Sunday, the first time they've been worn in a game since the 2002 season. New Orleans will wear its black alternate helmet.
On Sunday we wear 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 ⚜️#Saints | @CaesarsNOLA pic.twitter.com/SejQ4S94yv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 1, 2025
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- The Giants are going with their blue jerseys with white pants and a traditional blue helmet for the season opener.
- The Commanders will open the season at home, wearing their "Monument White" jersey for the season opener. This will include their primary red helmet, but the color of their pants has not been revealed.
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Panthers and Jaguars have not announced their uniforms for Week 1
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- The Bengals are wearing their orange helmets with white jerseys and white pants featuring stripes. This is the team's most frequently used combination since the 2021 redesign.
Football’s back and so are we.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 2, 2025
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/M3x9B581fG
- The Browns have yet to announce their uniform, but it's expected to be the traditional orange helmet with brown jersey.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- The Buccaneers are wearing their standard white road jersey with white pants.
FOOTBALL IS HERE.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 2, 2025
And we start with a division rival 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0NRUh0en3J
- The Falcons will wear their traditional black home jerseys in the season opener, with the primary black helmet. No pants color has been revealed.
Dirty Bird fitted 😈— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 28, 2025
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos
- The Titans are going with all-white uniforms on Sunday (sans helmet). White jerseys and white pants with the primary blue helmet.
🧊 BRITCHES REPORT 🧊: The @Titans will be decked out in all white — white jerseys, white britches and all white socks — in Sunday’s season opener at the @Broncos. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/rkzeF2Z73n— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 3, 2025
- The Broncos have yet to announce their Week 1 uniform.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
- The 49ers will be wearing their white primary road jersey against the Seahawks on Sunday with their traditional gold helmet.
Getting the fits lined up 👏 pic.twitter.com/KnRR1kOv2h— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 31, 2025
- The Seahawks are wearing their home jersey (college navy) and wolf grey pants, a combination that has only been worn 13 times since their current set of uniforms debuted in 2012. The college navy helmet will also be worn.
Week 1 threads. 🧵— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 3, 2025
Read More » https://t.co/o9rKZ7zpts pic.twitter.com/rZXTFukmgR
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
- The Lions have yet to announce their uniform combination, but they will be wearing their white road jersey.
- A traditional uniform combination for the Packers in Week 1: Gold helmets, green jerseys and gold pants.
Green and yellow, we stickin' to it— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 2, 2025
Week 1 threads 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSDuZvHGlB
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
- The Texans are going with their all-navy uniform combination: primary navy blue helmet with navy blue jersey and blue pants.
Gameday fit loading... ⏳ pic.twitter.com/XkSB6FnylV— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 4, 2025
- The Rams are wearing their primary helmet (blue with yellow horns) with their white road jersey (remember, they are at home). The pants color has not been announced.
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (SNF)
- The Ravens have yet to announce their uniform combination, but they are expected to wear their black helmet and white jersey.
- The Bills are wearing their traditional white helmet and blue jerseys for Sunday Night Football. They will also wear blue pants.
Homecoming fits. @DeltaSonicWash | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/k4ZFyiZS28— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 3, 2025
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (MNF)
- The Vikings have yet to announce their uniform, but are expected to wear their standard purple helmet and white road jersey in Week 1.
- The Bears will wear only their standard navy jerseys, white pants and navy helmets at home this season. No alternates or throwbacks will be used in 2025.