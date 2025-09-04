The 2025 NFL season kicks off this weekend, in what is going to be one of the more exciting seasons in league history. In addition to all the storylines on the field, the league will also see the most uniform combinations to date -- exciting for all football fans.

The NFL approved the use of a second alternate helmet last season, allowing throwback and alternate uniforms to be worn. Another change occurred this season, as alternate or throwback uniforms can now be worn up to four times in a season (previously three). This means the Denver Broncos throwback uniforms or the Philadelphia Eagles throwback uniforms can be worn in an extra game as opposed to the previous year. The same goes for teams with multiple throwback uniforms, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL has also debuted a "Rivalries" uniform for this year, as the AFC West and the NFC West are the first two divisions to debut the uniforms. After their on-field debut, the Rivalries uniforms will be included in their team's uniform lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Additional Rivalries uniforms will debut during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.

No Rivalries uniforms will be worn in Week 1, but some throwbacks will be worn this week. Here are the jerseys every team is wearing this week around the league in Week 1:

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (NFL kickoff game)

The Cowboys are wearing their traditional look: a gray helmet, a white jersey, and gray pants.

The Eagles are going with their primary home uniform combination for this one: Midnight green helmet, midnight green jersey, white pants.

The Chiefs will wear their traditional white jerseys in Brazil. They do not have an alternate uniform or helmet.

The Chargers will wear their power blue jerseys with gold pants in Brazil as the "home" team. They'll wear the white helmets as well.

The Raiders and Patriots have yet to announce their Week 1 uniforms.

The Steelers are wearing their traditional white uniforms with gold pants on the road, along with the primary black helmet.

The Jets are wearing their green helmet, green jerseys, and white pants.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

The Colts and Dolphins have yet to announce their Week 1 uniform combinations officially.

The Cardinals are expected to wear their road white jersey on Sunday with their white helmet. The pants color has not been revealed.

The Saints are wearing their "Gameday Gold" alternate jerseys on Sunday, the first time they've been worn in a game since the 2002 season. New Orleans will wear its black alternate helmet.

The Giants are going with their blue jerseys with white pants and a traditional blue helmet for the season opener.

The Commanders will open the season at home, wearing their "Monument White" jersey for the season opener. This will include their primary red helmet, but the color of their pants has not been revealed.

The Panthers and Jaguars have not announced their uniforms for Week 1

The Bengals are wearing their orange helmets with white jerseys and white pants featuring stripes. This is the team's most frequently used combination since the 2021 redesign.

The Browns have yet to announce their uniform, but it's expected to be the traditional orange helmet with brown jersey.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

The Buccaneers are wearing their standard white road jersey with white pants.

The Falcons will wear their traditional black home jerseys in the season opener, with the primary black helmet. No pants color has been revealed.

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

The Titans are going with all-white uniforms on Sunday (sans helmet). White jerseys and white pants with the primary blue helmet.

The Broncos have yet to announce their Week 1 uniform.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers will be wearing their white primary road jersey against the Seahawks on Sunday with their traditional gold helmet.

The Seahawks are wearing their home jersey (college navy) and wolf grey pants, a combination that has only been worn 13 times since their current set of uniforms debuted in 2012. The college navy helmet will also be worn.

The Lions have yet to announce their uniform combination, but they will be wearing their white road jersey.

A traditional uniform combination for the Packers in Week 1: Gold helmets, green jerseys and gold pants.

The Texans are going with their all-navy uniform combination: primary navy blue helmet with navy blue jersey and blue pants.

The Rams are wearing their primary helmet (blue with yellow horns) with their white road jersey (remember, they are at home). The pants color has not been announced.

The Ravens have yet to announce their uniform combination, but they are expected to wear their black helmet and white jersey.

The Bills are wearing their traditional white helmet and blue jerseys for Sunday Night Football. They will also wear blue pants.