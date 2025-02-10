With Super Bowl LIX officially in the books, the NFL has already started the process of looking ahead to Super Bowl LX by unveiling the logo for the game.

The league almost always unveils the new logo on the Monday after the Super Bowl, and this year was no exception. During a press conference in New Orleans, the NFL showed off the new logo, which is full of bright colors.

Here's a clearer look at the logo from NBC, the network that will be airing Super Bowl LX.

The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

This will mark the second time that the 49ers home stadium has hosted a Super Bowl. The first one came in Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, and now, a decade later, the NFL is returning with Super Bowl LX.

Overall, this will be the third Super Bowl that the Bay Area has hosted. Super Bowl XIX between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins was played at Stanford Stadium, which sits just 15 miles away from Levi's Stadium. That was Dan Marino's only Super Bowl appearance and it came in a game where his Dolphins would get blown out, 38-16.

For you Super Bowl logo conspiracy theorists out there, this one is going to be tough to crack because there are so many colors in the logo. The most prominent colors are light blue and gold, which would seem to indicate that the CHARGERS are going to be getting to the Super Bowl for the first time. But the gold/yellow color could also mean the Commanders, Steelers or Rams will be headed to the big game. The fact that there's blue opens the door for multiple teams, most notably the Lions or Bills, but you could also throw the Colts, Titans, Cowboys, Giants and Seahawks in there if you want to get crazy.

The Golden Gate Bridge adds some red to the logo, so teams like the Chiefs (of course), 49ers and Cardinals should be feeling good about their chances of making it to the big game. There's also a purple hue in the logo, which could mean that the Ravens or Vikings are destined to make it to Super Bowl LIX.

There's also some green in the logo, so the Eagles could certainly be back next year. But that green could also be for the Jets or Packers. And this is what happens when you start going down this rabbit hole. I think I've named every team in the NFL at this point.

You know what, I'm starting to think that the NFL put all these colors in the logo to mess with the conspiracy theorists.

The Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory got big last year after Aaron Rodgers made note of it just before Super Bowl LVIII.

In last year's game, there was red on the Super Bowl logo and both the Chiefs and 49ers wear red, which means both teams were actually represented on the logo.

Anyway, Super Bowl LX will be kicking of on Feb 8, 2026 and will air on NBC.

The Eagles (+625), Chiefs (+650), Bills (+675) and Ravens (+675) are currently the top favorites to get to the big game next year. You can see the full Super Bowl LIX odds for every team by clicking here.