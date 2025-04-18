usatsi-jaxson-dart-ole-miss.jpg
Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, with the first round set to kick off Thursday, April 24. Some of college football's top talents will find pro homes starting at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and several of them will have the chance to walk the stage immediately following their move to the NFL. The league previously announced 17 different attendees for Round 1, and that list was updated to include 16 prospects on Friday, less than a week before the start of the event.

Exiting from in-person participation are Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who's been widely projected as anywhere between a first- and third-round selection; and Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams. Added to the list on Friday was Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who's been a popular late-first-round projection among draft experts. Still among the omissions: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose draft value has been widely debated in the lead-up to the first round, despite several clubs, including the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, showing plenty of interest in the Buffaloes product.

Here's a complete rundown of the 2025 NFL Draft prospects set to attend Day 1 in Green Bay: 

ProspectPositionCollege

Cam Ward

QB

Miami

Jalen Milroe

QB

Alabama

Ashton Jeanty

RB

Boise State

Travis Hunter

WR, CB

Colorado

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

Arizona

Matthew Golden

WR

Texas

Will CampbellOTLSU
Josh SimmonsOTOhio State
Tyler BookerOLAlabama

Abdul Carter

EDGE

Penn State

Shemar Stewart

EDGE

Texas A&M

Mason Graham

DL

Michigan

Jihaad Campbell

LB

Alabama

Will Johnson

CB

Michigan

Maxwell HairstonCBKentucky

Malaki Starks

S

Georgia