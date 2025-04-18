The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, with the first round set to kick off Thursday, April 24. Some of college football's top talents will find pro homes starting at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and several of them will have the chance to walk the stage immediately following their move to the NFL. The league previously announced 17 different attendees for Round 1, and that list was updated to include 16 prospects on Friday, less than a week before the start of the event.

Exiting from in-person participation are Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who's been widely projected as anywhere between a first- and third-round selection; and Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams. Added to the list on Friday was Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who's been a popular late-first-round projection among draft experts. Still among the omissions: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose draft value has been widely debated in the lead-up to the first round, despite several clubs, including the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, showing plenty of interest in the Buffaloes product.

Here's a complete rundown of the 2025 NFL Draft prospects set to attend Day 1 in Green Bay: