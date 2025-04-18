The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, with the first round set to kick off Thursday, April 24. Some of college football's top talents will find pro homes starting at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and several of them will have the chance to walk the stage immediately following their move to the NFL. The league previously announced 17 different attendees for Round 1, and that list was updated to include 16 prospects on Friday, less than a week before the start of the event.
Exiting from in-person participation are Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who's been widely projected as anywhere between a first- and third-round selection; and Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams. Added to the list on Friday was Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who's been a popular late-first-round projection among draft experts. Still among the omissions: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose draft value has been widely debated in the lead-up to the first round, despite several clubs, including the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, showing plenty of interest in the Buffaloes product.
Here's a complete rundown of the 2025 NFL Draft prospects set to attend Day 1 in Green Bay:
|Prospect
|Position
|College
Cam Ward
QB
Miami
Jalen Milroe
QB
Alabama
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise State
Travis Hunter
WR, CB
Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Arizona
Matthew Golden
WR
Texas
|Will Campbell
|OT
|LSU
|Josh Simmons
|OT
|Ohio State
|Tyler Booker
|OL
|Alabama
Abdul Carter
EDGE
Penn State
Shemar Stewart
EDGE
Texas A&M
Mason Graham
DL
Michigan
Jihaad Campbell
LB
Alabama
CB
Michigan
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|Kentucky
Malaki Starks
S
Georgia