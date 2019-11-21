NFL upholds Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension, reduces Maurkice Pouncey's suspension to two games

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tried to get his suspension reduced with an appeal this week, but the NFL has shot that down.

The league announced on Thursday that Garrett's indefinite suspension has been upheld, which means the defensive end will have to sit out the rest of the 2019 season, including any potential playoff games if the Browns were to qualify for the postseason. Garrett will then have to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after the season to review his case and to prove that he should be reinstated for the start of the 2020 season.

Although Garrett didn't get good news from the league, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was slightly more successful in his appeal hearing. The league has announced that Pouncey's suspension has been reduced from three games down to two.

Both Pouncey and Garrett were punished for the roles they played during the wild brawl near the end of the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Nov. 14. The fight started after Rudolph unsuccessfully tried to rip off Garrett's helmet following a hit that the quarterback felt came late. During the fight, Garrett tore off Rudolph's helmet and then proceeded to hit him over the head with it.

After Rudolph's helmet was torn off, there was total chaos on the field as multiple players joined the fight. One of those players was Pouncey, who jumped in after he saw Garrett hit Rudolph with a helmet. Pouncey responded by kicking and punching Garrett multiple times.

Follwing the game, Pouncey said he would be fine with any punishment that came his way.

"At this point, who cares? My man got hit in the head with a helmet," Pouncey said after the loss. "I'll accept whatever penalty it is. I don't care. I was in protection mode."

Apparently, Pouncey didn't think his actions were worthy of a three-game suspension, which is why he appealed. The reduced suspension means that the center will miss this week's game against the Bengals and the Steelers' Week 13 game, which just happens to be a rematch against the Browns.

As for Garrett, his appeal was held on Wednesday, and he tried to get it overturned by claiming that Rudolph instigated the fight by using a racial slur on the field. Garrett also used one other argument during his appeal: The Browns defensive end pointed to a suspension that was handed out in 2013 as a reason why his suspension should be reduced. Six years ago, Antonio Smith was suspended for two preseason games and one regular season game after he swung a helmet at an opponent. However, Smith didn't make contact on his swing.

The final decision on Garrett's appeal went to NFL appeals officer James Thrash, who obviously felt that Garrett did enough to warrant the suspension that he was given.

The only other suspension in the fight went to defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who was hit with a one-game suspension and a $10,527 fine. Although Ogunjobi didn't get his suspension overturned, the NFL did make the decision to rescind his fine after his appeal earlier this week. As for Rudolph, he's expected to be fined for the part he played in the fight.