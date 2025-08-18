The dog days of summer are soon coming to an end in the NFL. The slog of the preseason is one week away from ending, while the start of the regular season is 17 days away. Yes, we are that close to football that counts.

The final week of the preseason is critical around the league. Teams are working to finalize their 53-man rosters and players have one more week of training camp practice -- and a preseason game -- to make a final impression. Front office executives and coaches will then have to make decisions on trimming 90-man training camp rosters to their initial 53-man roster, followed by forming a 16-man practice squad (10 of those players have to be first-or-second year players).

One of the busiest weeks on the NFL calendar is coming, which means heavy roster turnover around the league. Some rookies are battling to make rosters over proven veterans, who are still hoping to keep their NFL careers alive. Sure the veterans can land on another team, but they spent the whole offseason learning a playbook and system in their current organization.

These are veteran players who are in danger of being cut ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline on Aug. 26. Of course, these players can end up on their team's practice squad -- but they have to monitor their status on the initial 53-man roster.

Taylor Heinicke (Los Angeles Chargers)

The Chargers have an interesting situation behind Justin Herbert at quarterback. Trey Lance has played well this preseason, and he's a former first-round pick that is still only 25 years old. The Chargers have more explosive plays under Lance, who can add an extra element to his game with his running ability.

Heinicke has been uninspiring this preseason and is 32 years old. If the Chargers keep just two quarterbacks, Lance gets the edge over Heinicke.

Strange is one of the last remaining picks of the Bill Belichick era, and his career in New England hasn't gone well to this point. He was the favorite to win the starting left guard job entering camp, but Jared Wilson has overtaken him for that role.

Injuries have affected Strange's career in the NFL, but he has fallen out of favor there. The Patriots have already declined his fifth-year option. He's been sliding down the depth chart and the Patriots seem to have no defined role for the former first-round pick.

This is simply a numbers crunch, as DeVito was always a long shot to make the 53-man roster. The Giants have Russell Wilson as the starter, Jameis Winston as the backup, and Jaxson Dart ready to seize playing time as a first-round pick.

Sure they could cut Winston, but he's a good No. 2 and buys more time for Dart to develop. DeVito could end up on a 53-man roster somewhere.

Hill is currently on the PUP list, as he's recovering from a torn ACL. He's expected to remain on the PUP list to start the season, as head coach Kellen Moore revealed last week Hill isn't close to a return to the field.

Hill is still a playmaker when healthy, but the Saints could save $10 million towards the 2025 salary cap if they cut him. It's unlikely Hill does get cut, but he won't be returning to action in the first month of the season either. The Saints can stash Hill on PUP so he doesn't have to take a 53-man spot.

Kendrick Bourne (New England Patriots)

The Patriots revamped at wide receiver this offseason, adding Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency and Kyle Williams in the third round of the draft. All three are roster locks, while Efton Chism III was noticeable in the joint practices with the Vikings. DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte also seem to have their spots secured.

Bourne is a good veteran to the young wide receiver room and could stick around. He's also 30 years old and the Patriots are in a rebuild. He had just 305 yards and a touchdown last season, so the production and age may out weigh the leadership role.

The 2024 second-round pick has been an immense disappointment for the past year, and doesn't seem to fit what Mike Vrabel is looking for. A shoulder injury in the first preseason game didn't help and was unproductive in his seven starts (12 catches for 87 yards in 15 games).

Javon Baker, a fourth-round pick from that same class, has a better chance of making the team.

Renfrow is attempting a NFL comeback with the Panthers as he sat out all of last season. The former 1,000-yard receiver had just a combined 585 receiving yards since the 2021 season and is hoping for a resurgence in Carolina.

The Panthers have a logjam at wide receiver, making itt a long shot Renfrow makes the team. He'll have to beat out David Moore and Brycen Tremayne to make the roster. If Renfrow doesn't make it, it will be due to special teams value.

The former first-round pick just signed with the Falcons last week after spending the majority of last season on the Steelers practice squad. Henderson is only 26, but he's around for training camp depth.

Atlanta is likely to move on once cutdown day hits.

Ojulari had a slow start to camp, but performed well in the joint practices against the Browns over the past week. He even had a sack in Saturday's preseason game.

While Ojulari is currently the No. 4 edge rusher on the depth chart, he's expected to be part of the edge rusher rotation in Philadelphia. It's unlikely he gets cut, unless the Eagles trade for an edge rusher prior to the season. That could make Ojulari expendable.

The CB2 battle is still going on in Philadelphia, and Jackson is the oldest cornerback in the war at 29 years old. He's outperformed Kelee Ringo, but the Eagles did trade for Jakorian Bennett to compete for those starter reps. Bennett is starting to get looks with the first team.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio appears not to be a fan of Jackson, making his chances to win the starting job even harder. Making just $1.5 million, Jackson could be expendable if the Eagles go with younger options (like Eli Ricks).

Johnson struggled in joint practices with the Eagles, a victim of several drops during the week. he also had a bad route in Saturday's preseason game which led to Andrew Mukuba's pick-six for the Eagles.

Johnson can still run routes well at 29 years old, but the Browns may want to go with a younger option who can develop. He'll be on the roster bubble.

Daniel Bellinger (New York Giants)

The Giants have a good starting tight end in Theo Johnson, while Greg Dulcich has impressed in camp. Chris Manhertz is essentially a roster lock as well. That makes Bellinger in a roster battle with seventh-round rookie Thomas Fidone -- if the Giants keep four tight ends.

Bellinger went from potential starter to cut candidate in a span of a month.

The Steelers have options at tight end as well. Pat Freiermuth is the starter and Jonnu Smith was acquired in an offseason trade, so they are the clear roster locks. Washington is a nice player, but Connor Heyward can play fullback and be used as an extra blocker.

If the Steelers keep four tight ends, Washington is on the roster. If they keep three, the third spot is between Washington and Heyward. Washington is also a good red zone target, making the decision tougher.

The drop Jefferson had on a perfect pass by Cam Ward on a post route this weekend may have sealed his fate with the Titans. The throw by Ward was his best of the night, and would have went for a touchdown. The play is one NFL receivers need to make.

Jefferson doesn't add any special teams ability like James Proche does as a return man, so Proche would likely get the nod. Special teams makes Jefferson expendable when battling for a 53-man spot.