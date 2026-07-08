Kyler Murray, Garrett Wilson and other veterans set to experience a resurgence in 2026

Development is not always linear, but neither are career trajectories. To a varying degree, several NFL players have had productive starts to their respective careers before facing adversity; whether that be injuries, coaching changes, etc. How they respond to that adversity sets the course for the remainder of their respective careers. Who are some of the candidates to restore their legacies in 2026?

It should be noted that this does not include players who could surge for the first time. For example, Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter Jr. is one who has more to give this season. Chargers center Tyler Biadasz and Eagles safety Reed Blankenship had also been considered, because of public narratives. Biadasz was outright released by Washington whereas Blankenship had been a sacrificial piece to the Eagles defense. Those are two good candidates to break through prior narratives, but neither had been down so bad last season that it would justify a 'resurgence.'

Without further ado, here are the veterans who could experience a return to glory in 2026:

OG Spencer Burford

After starting 29 regular-season games over his first two seasons, Burford has been limited to just nine starts between the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the 49ers. Playing alongside Trent Williams had been a good situation, but Burford now steps into a better situation sandwiched between Kolton Miller and Tyler Linderbaum. There are deficiencies in Burford's game, but new head coach Klint Kubiak had done a good job relieving some of the stress his offensive line shouldered through the scheme.

WR Tank Dell

Dell averaged 49 receptions each of his first two seasons out of Houston, but suffered a significant injury that cost him all of the 2025 season. He had been an explosive threat in the Texans' offense and was a popular outlet for C.J. Stroud. There are suddenly more mouths to feed in the pass game after the team sunk Day 2 picks into Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel last offseason to go along with Nico Collins.

The expectation should not be for Dell to be a high-volume target in his first season back, but the hope is that he can stretch the field and set the table for the rest of his career.

LB Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw parlayed a fruitful career with the 49ers into a lucrative contract from the Broncos. In his lone season with Denver, Greenlaw missed nine games, but had been productive in his limited availability. Durability has been an issue for the 29-year-old, but returning to the system that developed him, alongside Fred Warner, may help get back on an upward trajectory.

Former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was hired to replace new Titans head coach Robert Saleh.

CB Kader Kohou

Kohou had been a bright spot in a deficient Miami secondary but he missed the entire 2025 season recovering from an injury. He had missed just four combined games over the first three seasons of his career. The Chiefs' supporting cast will be better than his time with the Dolphins, so that could lead to more opportunities to turn over the ball. Kohou will be asked to fulfill a slot role that had previously been filled by Trent McDuffie and Chamarri Conner.

L'Jarius Sneed had also been a consideration upon coming back to Kansas City following a brief stint in Tennessee. However, there is no guarantee he wins a starting position over Nohl Williams and Mansoor Delane.

TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta's production has declined each year in the NFL following his breakout rookie season when he managed 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last season, he missed eight games and finished with 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns. The entire Detroit offense suffered a setback last season post-Ben Johnson, but LaPorta should be revitalized by new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Petzing's own offense with the Cardinals and roots dating to Cleveland suggest the tight end will be heavily utilized in the pass game.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill was another who had been considered for the list. Availability has been an issue for him early in his professional career, but a healthy McNeil could play a vital role in the Lions re-establishing themselves as a contender in the NFC.

WR DJ Moore

Moore was a feature outlet for the Bears prior to Ben Johnson's arrival. He averaged 97 receptions in his first two seasons with the franchise. Johnson leaned more into the youth on his roster with Rome Odunze and, more recently, Luther Burden III. Over the first eight games of the 2025 season, the Maryland product had at least three receptions in each game. Over the last nine regular-season games, he had just three games with at least three receptions.

Buffalo likely overpaid for the wide receiver via trade, but that is further justification to the team's plans for utilizing him. Moore is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but there is a lot of unrealized production as Josh Allen's primary target.

QB Kyler Murray

Between the 2023 and 2025 seasons, Murray missed a combined 21 games. Despite Arizona releasing him for future salary cap relief, the Oklahoma native turns just 29 in August and now joins a head coach (Kevin O'Connell) who has been credited with rejuvenating the careers of Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold.

Murray threw for 3,700 yards each of his first three seasons, but has just one such occurrence over the past four years. Minnesota's supporting cast should be better than what Murray had in Arizona. In addition to O'Connell's coaching, the Vikings have a better offensive line when healthy, as well as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson in the pass game.

CB Mike Sainristil

Sainristil had a positive rookie season. Despite being small in stature, he spent a little less than 15% of the 2025 season working out of the slot, according to TruMedia. The team's investment in Marshon Lattimore and Trey Amos was disrupted by injuries, which forced Washington to abandon its plan to play Sainristil more in the slot. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has not explicitly described the role to be filled by the third-year Michigan man, but he should benefit from the team's improved front seven.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas was sensational as a rookie when he recorded 87 receptions and nearly 1,300 receiving yards. The encore was less impressive. Over the course of 14 games, he amassed 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns; zero 100-yard receiving performances. Jacksonville struggled to best deploy his skill set and that led to frustration and rumored trade availability.

To this point, the Jaguars have rebuffed all trade offers and the franchise has publicly maintained its confidence in Thomas. Having ample time to incorporate Jakobi Meyers into the offense and not having to shoehorn Travis Hunter Jr., the team has better intel on how to best utilize all its weapons.

WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson is a bit of a technicality. He averaged 93 receptions and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards each of his first three seasons. Last season was strange in the sense that he appeared in the first six games before succumbing to injury then played Nov. 9 and spent the rest of the season amidst public speculation regarding whether or not he was healthy enough to play.

New York's 2025 plan at quarterback entailed Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook. Geno Smith's situation in Las Vegas was not ideal. Therefore, it is reasonable to question if Smith may be marginally better with a much-improved offensive line despite being a year older.