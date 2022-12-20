The Raiders beat the Patriots on Sunday by scoring on one of the craziest final plays in NFL history, but that wasn't the only wild touchdown in the game. Just 32 seconds earlier, the Raiders had scored a controversial touchdown to tie the game and if that TD didn't happen, then no would be talking about the final play, because it wouldn't have mattered.

With the Patriots leading 24-17, the Raiders were in need of a miracle and they got one when Derek Carr connected with Keelan Cole for a 30-yard score with just 32 seconds left to play. The play capped an 81-yard drive that the Raiders pulled off in just 99 seconds.

If you watch the end of the play closely, you may be thinking that Cole didn't get both feet down in the end zone, and if you're thinking that, you're not the only one. Thousands of fans on Twitter thought for sure that the call would be overturned because Cole's left foot appeared to land out of bounds.

Here's another angle of the grab.

Following a lengthy review, the officiating crew ruled that there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the call on the field and that the touchdown would stand.

The call was so big that the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, Walt Anderson, actually took questions about it after the game.

Anderson was first asked if the replay officials thought that Cole's foot was on the out of bounds line.

"We looked at every available angle and it was not clear and obvious that the foot was on the white," Anderson said. "It was very tight, very close. There was no shot that we could see -- we even enhanced and blew up the views that we had. There was nothing that was clear and obvious that his foot was touching the white."

One problem for the Patriots is that there was no camera angle that went straight down the line. The best angle Fox had going down the line was at the angle that you see below and the NFL viewed that angle as inconclusive.

The NFL replay crew didn't have a clear down the line shot of Cole's touchdown.

According to Anderson, the league felt the best view was the overhead view.

"Probably the best view was what we term a 'high end zone' view," Anderson said.

Here's what that view looked like:

"TV gave us the most enhanced view that they had as well. We blew it up and I believe TV blew it up and there was nothing that was clear and obvious either way," Anderson said. "Had the ruling on the field been incomplete, we would not have been able to change that either."

There was an official at the goal line who had a perfect view of the play and the replay booth decided that sticking with his call made the most sense.

After the game, a photographer for the Las Vegas Review Journal shared a new view of the touchdown and that photo didn't exactly clear things up even though the photographer was just feet away from Cole.

Under the NFL's clear and obvious standard, you have to be 100% sure that Cole was out of bounds to overturn a call like this and based on the evidence, it's hard to be 100% sure of where his toe was, which is why the replay booth decided to stick with the call on the field.