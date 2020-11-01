Four decades ago, the Browns hosted the Raiders in what is still one of the coldest championship games in NFL history. While Sunday's Raiders-Browns game won't be nearly as bad, the forecast is calling for high winds as well as the possibility of rain when Cleveland hosts Las Vegas at 1 p.m. ET.

The temperature for Sunday's game is expected to start at 44 degrees while dipping to under 40 degrees by the start of the fourth quarter, according to The Weather Channel. There is also a 55% chance of rain by kickoff, with that number dipping once the game reaches the second quarter. Both teams are expected to face high winds that will is expected to reach up to 33 mph at kickoff and are expected to remain around 30 mph for the entirety of the game.

With both teams facing less than desirable weather conditions, it appears that the team that has more success on the ground will have a sizable advantage on Sunday. The Browns, who are 5-2 entering Sunday's game, are third in the NFL in rushing despite not having Nick Chubb for the last three games. Cleveland's running game has leaned on Kareem Hunt, who has rushed for 463 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

The Raiders enter Sunday's game No. 17 in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Josh Jacobs, who enjoyed a sensational rookie season, has not as much success during the first half of the 2020 season. While he has rushed for five touchdowns, Jacobs is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, 1.4 yards per carry lower than his 2019 average.

Here's a look at a few other Week 8 games that will likely be impacted by the weather.

Patriots-Bills: Heavy rainfall expected

The saying, "When it rains, it pours" could certainly be applied to the New England Patriots. The Patriots, who are 2-4, will be without receivers Julian Edelman, N'Keal Henry and Stephon Gilmore (among others) for Sunday's game. The Pats and 5-2 Bills will also have to endure less than ideal weather conditions Sunday at Bills Stadium.

Sunday's game is calling for temperatures in the low 40s, with a 65% chance of rain by kickoff. There will be a 50% chance of rainfall throughout the game. As will be the case in Cleveland, expect the Bills and Patriots to lean on their running games if Sunday's weather conditions make it hard to have success through the air. Buffalo's rushing attack, led by quarterback Josh Allen and Devin Singletary, are just 29th in the NFL in rushing through seven games. Buffalo's defense is 21st against the run and 23rd in yards per carry allowed.

Vikings-Packers: Cold, wind on tap

The temperature in Green Bay is expected to be at just 36 degrees by kickoff. While there is a 25% chance of rain by kickoff, rain is not expected to be a factor once the game reaches the second quarter. High winds, however, are expected to be a factor throughout the game, as 23 mph winds are expected to be circling around Lambeau Field.

Given Sunday's weather, the Vikings are happy to have Dalvin Cook back in the fold after he missed the Vikings' last game with a groin injury. Cook will look to have success against a Green Bay defense that is 12th against the run and 20th in yards per carry allowed. The Packers, who will be without starting running back Aaron Jones, will lean more on Jamaal Williams and rookie AJ Dillon against Minnesota's 22nd ranked run defense.

Steelers-Ravens: Rain hits Baltimore

Rainfall fell upon the Steelers and Ravens as the two teams underwent their pregame warmups. Chances of rain during the game will be between 10-20% throughout the game, with wind expecting to move between 8-11 mph. The rainy field may favor the Steelers, who will have both of their starting running backs on the field against Baltimore's 10th ranked run defense. The Ravens will be without starting running back Mark Ingram, which means the Ravens will have lean more on quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins against Pittsburgh's second-ranked run defense.

Saints-Bears: Strong winds in Windy City

While rainfall is not expected to be a factor in Chicago, the Bears and Saints should expect to face 22 mph winds throughout Sunday's late afternoon game. Fans in Chicago can expected a heavy dose of David Montgomery, who will have his work cut out for him against the Saints' fourth ranked run defense. The Saints will likely lean on running back Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, who will face the NFL's 15th ranked run defense.