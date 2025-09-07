Fanatics Sportsbook already had one of the best promo codes on the market, and they added to it before the 2025 NFL kickoff game by giving new users the chance at two bonuses in one shot. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $100 in Fan Cash with a $10 bet, while also earning up to $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. One of the most popular bets for online sports betting is anytime touchdown bets, and with 13 games on the Sunday Week 1 NFL schedule, there are ample options for players to include in NFL prop bets on Fanatics.

One of the SportsLine model's top anytime touchdown bets is Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers at +150 odds. The Giants are 6.5-point underdogs against the Commanders, so New York could be forced to throw often to keep pace with Washington's offense.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its top Week 1 NFL anytime touchdown prop picks at Fanatics:

Best Week 1 NFL anytime TD prop picks:



Malik Nabers, Giants (+150)

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-150)

Tee Higgins, Bengals (+115)

Malik Nabers (+150, Fanatics)

Only Ja'Marr Chase had more targets than Nabers last season, as the Giants rookie had 109 receptions, 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Even with inconsistent quarterback play in New York, Nabers still finished seventh in the league in receiving yards, and he should have better quarterback play on Sunday with Russell Wilson as the Week 1 starter. The Giants are 6-point underdogs against the Commanders, which could lead to a throw-heavy game script, and with Nabers still the alpha in the Giants receiver room, the model expects plenty of targets and a solid chance of him scoring a touchdown.

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-150, Fanatics)

Henry, at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, is one of the toughest runners to tackle in the league which makes him nearly unstoppable near the goal line. He was tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns (16) last season, finishing with at least a share of the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns for the third time over the last six seasons. He had three rushing touchdowns in two games last season against the Bills, who the Ravens play on Sunday Night Football. Henry had at least one touchdown in 15 of 19 games, including the playoffs, last season.

Tee Higgins, Bengals (+115, Fanatics)

Higgins scored a career-high 10 touchdowns last year, even with Chase leading the NFL with 17 touchdowns. Joe Burrow proved more than capable of supporting two elite receivers, as the Bengals quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (4,918 yards) and touchdowns (43) as arguably the best pure passer in the NFL. The Bengals open against the Browns, and Higgins had a touchdown in each contest against Cleveland last season. The model gives Higgins a solid chance at scoring again on Sunday at plus-money odds.

