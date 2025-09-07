The latest FanDuel promo code is good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Week 1 of the NFL season is the ideal time to get in on the action. Placing a wager on a player to score a touchdown provides fans with some great payout options, which is why anytime touchdown scorers are one of the most popular bets. Sunday's slate of games has 13 games, offering plenty of choices for your Week 1 anytime touchdown bets. Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed a new deal this offseason and is +125 (risk $100 to win $125) to score a touchdown against the Giants, according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from FanDuel.

With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Week 1 NFL picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Claim that offer here:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its top Week 1 NFL anytime touchdown prop picks at FanDuel:

Best Week 1 NFL anytime TD prop picks:



Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (-135)

Nico Collins, Texans (+125)

Terry McLaurin, Commanders (+125)

Parlay these picks for +781 odds at FanDuel (odds subject to change). Get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (-135, FanDuel)

Chase is coming off his best year, where he scored 17 touchdowns. The 25-year-old has scored 46 total touchdowns in his career and has seen success going against the Browns. Over seven games versus Cleveland, Chase has 404 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he scored a touchdown in each outing.

Nico Collins, Texans (+125, FanDuel)

Collins has been a dominant weapon in the passing game for the Texans. He has gone over 1,000 yards and seven-plus touchdowns over the last two seasons. The Michigan product stands at 6-foot-4, giving him great size and length to be a weapon in the red zone. He remains the No. 1 passing target for the Texans and will be up against a Rams defense that ranked 20th in the NFL in pass defense (223.1) and tied for 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (29) in 2024.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders (+125, FanDuel)

McLaurin has been a mainstay in Washington, logging five straight 1,000-plus receiving yards seasons. With the arrival of Jayden Daniels, his play elevated in 2024, where he scored a career-high 13 touchdowns. Washington added Deebo Samuel to the offense, and that will take away some attention from McLaurin. The Ohio State product scored two touchdowns in his last game versus New York.

Want more Week 1 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 1 NFL anytime TD picks. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 1 NFL picks from expert Mike Tierney, who is 61-37-3 (+2007) over his last 101 NFL ATS picks, has locked in his top Week 1 NFL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.