NFL Week 1 best bets: Bears cover in Green Bay, Rams blast Raiders, Falcons upset Eagles

I'm not sure if you've heard yet because it was a relatively minor move that didn't draw much attention, but the Bears traded two first-round picks (among other future selections) to the Raiders for Khalil Mack on Saturday. The trade shouldn't impact the Bears' fate against the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday night.

I'm kidding obviously. This wasn't a minor move. This was the biggest shift in alliances since Kylo chose Rey over Snoke.

Mack's maybe the best pass rusher on the planet (depending on J.J. Watt's effectiveness after two lost seasons) and maybe the best defensive player on the planet not named Aaron Donald. And in a league that is designed to prevent 27-year-old generational players from jumping ship, he moved from Oakland to Chicago a week before the season. Mack, who is expected to play Week 1, changes the entire landscape of the Bears' matchup with the Packers on Sunday night. It's probably the league's biggest trade since, well, the Bears sent two first-round picks to the Broncos for Jay Cutler back in 2009.

How's this for some symmetry? The first game of the Cutler era was in Green Bay against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The first game of the Bears' Khalil Mack era will be in Green Bay against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears will be hoping it goes better this time around, because it didn't go so well for Cutler in 2009. He threw four picks in a nightmare debut and the Bears lost by six points when the Packers were favored by five points. I expect this Sunday night to go a bit different. For one, I don't expect Mack to throw four interceptions. And two, I expect the Bears to cover against the Packers. I liked them to cover way back in July, and I especially like them to cover now that they've added Mack to their defense.

And that brings me to the first of my five best bets for Week 1.

Bears (+7.5) at Packers

Look, I know the history of the Bears in Green Bay. Outside of an out-of-nowhere upset on Brett Favre Night a couple years back, the Bears have stunk at Lambeau. But let's not hold the sins of Jay Cutler, Marc Trestman, and John Fox against this Bears team, which is the most talented version of the Bears the Packers have seen in forever.

They've got a franchise-saving quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky who is ready to make the leap from promising to good. They've got one of the best running back duos in Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. They've got a rock solid offensive line. They've got Allen Robinson, Trey Burton, and Taylor Gabriel as Trubisky's primary pass catchers. And that defense, oh that defense.

After trading for Mack, their front-seven includes the following players:

Defensive end Akiem Hicks

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

Inside linebackers Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith

Outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd

That's one of the best front-sevens in all of football. And backing them up is an underrated secondary including the likes of Kyle Fuller, Adrian Amos, and Eddie Jackson. This defense has enough up front to get after and harass Aaron Rodgers, and they've got the cover guys to hang with the Packers' underwhelming receiving corps.

I'm taking the Bears to cover -- not win -- because they're one of the most improved teams in football and I think they have a better overall roster than the Packers. Obviously, the Packers own a significant advantage at quarterback, but the Bears' collection of talent on both sides of the ball is good enough to hang tough and keep this a one-score game.

This is a Bears team that nobody, including the Packers, knows much about. The Packers don't have film on the Bears' new-look offense. They can examine the Chiefs' offense from a year ago, because new coach Matt Nagy was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, but then they'd be wasting time studying an Andy Reid offense that featured completely different personnel than the Bears. The Bears haven't shown much of anything in the preseason, most likely because they're saving it for Green Bay. Give the Bears the advantage there. The Packers have no idea what to expect from the Bears' offense.

Again, I'm not saying the Bears are going to roll into Green Bay and win. I'm only saying that they're good enough to lose by a touchdown. Expect Mack, Hicks, and Floyd to get after Rodgers, making him uncomfortable the entire night. And expect the Bears' offense to come out swinging against a defense that has no idea what's coming for them.

Falcons (+1) at Eagles

At full strength, the Eagles have one of the best rosters in football. But they're not at full strength. Really, this pick comes down to the Eagles' injuries, the most important being that Carson Wentz is out, which means Nick Foles is in. Foles won Super Bowl MVP a year ago, but he only got a chance to win Super Bowl MVP because the Falcons blew a playoff game in Philadelphia that they had no business losing. Keanu Neal dropped a huge interception. Steve Sarkisian called one of the worst fourth-down play calls you'll ever see. And it still would've worked if Julio Jones had been able to come down with a very difficult, but catchable ball from Matt Ryan.

At full strength, I'd pick the Eagles to win. But with the Eagles hurting and with the Falcons pretty much entirely healthy, I like the Falcons to go into Philadelphia and leave with a win. Both are playoff-caliber teams, but only one team has their MVP-caliber quarterback under center. I'll take the team with the MVP-caliber quarterback.

Bengals (+3) at Colts

I can't really figure out why the Colts, who own one of the worst overall rosters in football, are favored. Andrew Luck hasn't played in a real game since January 2017. He didn't really throw downfield with any authority during the preseason. The rest of the Colts' roster, mainly the defense, isn't any good. Meanwhile, the Bengals patched up their offensive line with the trade for Cordy Glenn. They're gaining a top-10 rookie in speedster John Ross, who pretty much took a redshirt season a year ago. And their defensive line remains one of the league's best units.

I hate this matchup for Luck. He's going to see a ton of Geno Atkins and Carl Lawson in the backfield in his first game back. And the Colts' defense, which ranked 27th in DVOA a year ago, is going to have to stop the likes of A.J. Green and Joe Mixon.

I like the Bengals to win this game against what I think is one of the worst teams in football, a team that'll be in the mix for the top pick in the draft unless Luck re-emerges as his superhuman self. Given how long he's been gone and all of the mental hurdles he's had to clear during his arduous recovery, I don't think he'll be back to his superhuman self in his first game, not against a defensive front like that.

Rams (-4) at Raiders

The flipside of that Mack trade is that the Raiders' defense, which ranked 29th in DVOA last season, is probably going to be even worse. On the other hand, the Rams did pay their generational defensive talent, Aaron Donald, which means he'll be ready to play against the Raiders.

On a more broader level, the Raiders went 6-10 last season. Then, they had one of the worst offseasons, hiring a coach who's been out of football for a decade, adding a bunch of older players, and then trading away their best player in the middle of his prime. The Rams went 11-5 last season. Then, they had one of the best offseasons, adding players like Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, and Brandin Cooks, while making sure players like Lamarcus Joyner and Donald will be ready Week 1. Teams improve and decline on a year-to-year basis, but there's no evidence to suggest the Rams will get worse or the Raiders will get better.

As my colleague Will Brinson pointed out, weird things tend to happen in that late Monday night game, but I think the overall talent of the Rams' roster compared to the Raiders' roster cancels out any weirdness that might occur.

I like another Super Bowl favorite to roll big. There's optimism that the 49ers could be a playoff sleeper after Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to five straight wins to close out the 2017 season, but I think they're still a year away from winning. The Vikings aren't a year away. Their defense might be the league's best and they added Kirk Cousins to their offense. The Vikings might be susceptible up front, but I'm not certain the 49ers have the defense to take advantage of that.

The 49ers will be going into a hostile indoor stadium that will get loud, they're going to be facing a team that's going to punch them straight in the mouth, and Garoppolo just doesn't have a good enough supporting cast to singlehandedly lead the 49ers to a win against one of the best teams in football. Vikings roll in this one.