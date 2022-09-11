The NFL is back, which means game-day outfits are also back. Some players always make sure to bring the heat before and after the game.
Each week, players use the stadium as a way to express themselves through fashion, before they go out and battle on the field.
Sometimes the outfits are so good, fans take it as a sign the player is going to have a great game.
Since the pregame and postgame outfits have a history of being so iconic, we rounded up the best from Week 1.
Let's took a look at who was best dressed to kick off the 2022 NFL season:
New Orleans Saints Tyrann Mathieu wore a Deion Sanders "Prime Time" shirt ahead of his game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Honey Badger repping Prime Time. 🤝— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
Who wore it best? Cher from Clueless or Najee Harris?
Black and yellow, you know what it is. @ohthatsNajee22 | #HereWeGo— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went with a casual look ahead of his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Burrow. Is. Back.@JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
Love it or hate it, the short-suite always gets a reaction.
Bringing out the drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/uv8312yzum— New York Giants (@Giants) September 11, 2022
A Dan Marino jersey is a classic.
.@rivercracraft rolling up in the @DanMarino jersey 👀🐬 pic.twitter.com/j3W9GWFHWD— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 11, 2022
Marcus Williams pulled out the peach suit.
The peach suit 🔥 @MarcusWilliams pic.twitter.com/PzxoCo5dFs— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2022