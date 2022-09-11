The NFL is back, which means game-day outfits are also back. Some players always make sure to bring the heat before and after the game.

Each week, players use the stadium as a way to express themselves through fashion, before they go out and battle on the field.

Sometimes the outfits are so good, fans take it as a sign the player is going to have a great game.

Since the pregame and postgame outfits have a history of being so iconic, we rounded up the best from Week 1.

Let's took a look at who was best dressed to kick off the 2022 NFL season:

New Orleans Saints Tyrann Mathieu wore a Deion Sanders "Prime Time" shirt ahead of his game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Who wore it best? Cher from Clueless or Najee Harris?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went with a casual look ahead of his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Love it or hate it, the short-suite always gets a reaction.

A Dan Marino jersey is a classic.

Marcus Williams pulled out the peach suit.