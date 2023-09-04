And we're back. The 2023 regular season is upon us as we are now just days away from the Chiefs unveiling their championship banner before kicking off the year with a showdown against the Lions. Of course, a new season of NFL action comes with a boatload of games for us to bet on. While we'll get to dip our toe into one game on Thursday night, we have a full 14-game slate waiting for us on Sunday, plus the Monday Night Football showdown, which will give us the debut of Aaron Rodgers with the Jets.

As we continue to wait for all the madness to ensue, let's take our first glimpse of all the Week 1 matchups and get our impression of the opening lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers see coming out on top.

Week 1 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Notable movement, trends

Lions at Chiefs

After opening as a full touchdown favorite, Kansas City has gone under the 7-point threshold and is now laying 6.5 points to the Lions. Last season, the Chiefs went 3-5-1 ATS as a home favorite, while the Lions were 5-2 ATS as road dogs.

Panthers at Falcons

Atlanta now has the hook and is laying 3.5 points to the Panthers in Week 1 after opening as a simple field goal favorite. The total has dropped considerably since opening at 43 and now sits at 40. Last season, both of these NFC South teams were 9-8 ATS.

Bengals at Browns

The line has held at 2.5, but the total did tick up to 48 after initially opening at 47. Cincinnati was 13-6 ATS a season ago, which included an 8-3 ATS mark on the road. Cleveland is expected to be better this season with Deshaun Watson more familiar with the offensive system and his suspension out of the way. He'll look to help a Browns team that was 4-4 ATS at home in 2022.

Jaguars at Colts

Jacksonville opened as a 3.5-point favorite and that has since moved up to 5 leading into Week 1. That could stem from first-round rookie Anthony Richardson being named as the starter for this divisional matchup. The total in this game also jumped from 43 to 45. The Jaguars were 3-3 ATS in divisional games in 2022 while the Colts were 1-5 ATS under the previous regime.

Buccaneers at Vikings

Minnesota's touchdown advantage has since dipped to -6, but the total has held at 45.5. The Vikings were 4-6 ATS at home last season. The Buccaneers, who'll be starting Baker Mayfield at quarterback, were tied for a league-worst 2-6 ATS on the road in 2022.

Titans at Saints

This line has since dropped the half-point hook and sits at the Saints laying a field goal as they are set to host Tennessee. The Titans were 6-2-1 ATS on the road last season while New Orleans was 3-5 ATS at home. The totals for this head-to-head dropped from 42 to 41.

49ers at Steelers

The Niners are now laying 2.5 points as a road favorite after initially surrendering the full field goal. San Francisco went 2-4 ATS as a road favorite in 2022 while the Steelers went 1-1-1 ATS as a home dog. Pittsburgh covered 57.1% of their home games last season. As for the total in this matchup, it's dipped a point going from 41.5 to 40.5.

Cardinals at Commanders

Washington is now giving up a full touchdown to the Cardinals after this line opened at Commanders -5.5. The total for this game also saw a noticeable drop, falling from 40.5 to 38. That could be, in part, due to Arizona's shakeup at quarterback after releasing Colt McCoy and trading for Joshua Dobbs.

Texans at Ravens

The biggest spread of Week 1 resides in Baltimore with the Ravens laying 10 points to the Texans after opening at -9. The total also fell from 45 to 43.5. The Ravens struggled at home last season, going 1-6-1 ATS at M&T Bank Stadium, but they did endure multiple injuries during the year that contributed to those subpar results.

Packers at Bears

After opening at Bears -2.5, Chicago is only surrendering a point as they are set to host the Packers, who'll be starting Jordan Love following the trade of Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Bears were 3-5-1 ATS at home a season ago. Meanwhile, the total fell to 43.5 after opening at 44.5.

Raiders at Broncos

Denver is now giving up the field goal and the hook with this line shifting to Broncos -3.5 after opening at -3. Denver was 3-5 ATS at home in 2022. They take on a Raiders team who will be starting Jimmy Garoppolo after signing the veteran this offseason. Last year, Las Vegas played well within the division, owning a 4-2 ATS record under Josh McDaniels. This total dipped slightly, falling merely a half-point to 44.

Eagles at Patriots

Philadelphia is now a 4-point road favorite as they gear up for the Week 1 opener in Foxborough against the Patriots after previously sitting at -5. The Eagles were not a profitable team to bet on whenever they went on the road in 2022, owning a 2-6 ATS record away from Lincoln Financial Field. That said, the Patriots were 3-5 ATS at home last year. The total for this matchup fell to 45 after opening at 46.

Dolphins at Chargers

Los Angeles is giving up the full field goal after this line opened at Chargers -2.5. Justin Herbert and company covered 64.7% of their games last season, which was the fifth-best cover rate in the league and included a 4-3-1 ATS record at home. The Dolphins were 5-5 ATS on the road in 2022. Points are expected to come in bunches in this head-to-head with the total now sitting at 51 after opening at 49.

Rams at Seahawks

The line has held at Seahawks -5, but the total did fall to 46 after opening at 47. The status of Cooper Kupp will be worth monitoring throughout the week leading into this game after the Rams star receiver suffered a setback with his hamstring injury. L.A. dealt with injuries all last season and contributed to their 6-9-2 ATS record. Meanwhile, the Seahawks were 4-5 ATS at home in 2022.

Cowboys at Giants

Dallas is now laying 3.5 points to New York after opening as a 2-point road favorite. The Giants went 6-3 ATS at home in 2022, which was tied for the fourth-best mark in the league. The Cowboys were road favorites six times a season ago and went 3-3 ATS in those matchups. The total fell slightly from 47 to 46.5.

Bills at Jets

Buffalo is laying 2.5 as they gear up for a trip to MetLife where they were originally a 1-point favorite. Of course, this will be the debut of Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, but the total for this game is actually moving down as it now sits at 46.5 after opening at 47.5. The Bills covered 57.1% of their road games last season.