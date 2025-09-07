Welcome to the Week 1 grades.

The 2025 NFL season is off and running and like we do every year, we're going to be grading every game that's played between now and January.

The first week of the season always seems to get a little crazy and this year was no exception. In the early games on Sunday, we saw the Cincinnati Bengals total just 141 yards in a win over the Cleveland Browns. And then there was the Indianapolis Colts, who won their regular-season opener for the first time since 2013 and it was all thanks to Daniel Jones. Yes, that Daniel Jones.

Aaron Rodgers got revenge on the New York Jets and all he needed to make it happen was a 60-yard field goal from Chris Boswell in the final minute. Not every kicker was as reliable as Boswell, though. In Atlanta, the Falcons had a chance to force overtime against the Buccaneers, but OT didn't happen because the kick missed.

It's been a wild week, and now it's time to grade every game.

Tampa Bay 23-20 over Atlanta

B- Buccaneers The Buccaneers might have found a star in Emeka Egbuka. The rookie receiver caught two TD passes against the Falcons, including a 25-yarder with under a minute to play that ended up providing the game-winning points. The Bucs got outgained by nearly 100 yards (358-260), but they converted 50% of their third downs and they were able to come up with big plays whenever they needed one. Baker Mayfield was a perfect example of that: No one will be wowed by his numbers, but he went 4 of 5 for 48 yards and a TD on the drive that led to Tampa Bay's game-winning touchdown. There's a good chance the NFC South could come down to these two teams, so this was a huge road win for Tampa Bay. B- Falcons After Younghoe Koo struggled last year, the Falcons decided to keep him, but they might be regretting that decision now. The Falcons got a strong performance from their defense and Michael Penix Jr. played well, but Koo threw that away by missing a 44-yard field goal with six seconds left. The Falcons had a nonexistent rushing attack, so that put the pressure on Penix, who came through by throwing for 298 yards and a TD (He also rushed for another TD). Bijan Robinson showed just how much of a weapon he can be in the passing game by catching six passes for 100 yards and a TD, including a 50-yard score where he did all the work. It's only one loss, so the Falcons shouldn't be panicking, but this one is going to sting.

Cincinnati 17-16 over Cleveland

C Bengals The Bengals offense sputtered on Sunday, and last season, the defense was so bad this would have been an automatic loss, but the 2025 defense came ready to play. With new defensive coordinator Al Golden running the show, the defense came up big, especially during a second half where the unit picked off Joe Flacco twice. Although the offense struggled, Joe Burrow did manage to lead two touchdown drives on a day where the Bengals totaled just 141 yards. This marked the first time in 55 years that the Bengals were able to win a game where they were held under 150 yards. It was an ugly win, but for a team that hadn't won an opener in four years, the Bengals will definitely take it. B Browns Joe Flacco was good and the Browns defense was great, but Cleveland still managed to lose this game thanks to two missed kicks. Andre Szmyt, who was making his NFL debut, missed an extra point in the third quarter and then followed that up by missing a go-ahead field goal from 36 yards out in the fourth quarter. The missed kicks wasted a nearly perfect performance from a Browns defense that held Joe Burrow to just 113 passing yards. As for Flacco, he threw 290 yards and he also threw two interceptions, but both turnovers bounced off the hands of his receiver. This a game that Browns probably should have won, but they gave it away. The silver lining here for Cleveland is that the Browns proved they might be competitive this year.

Indianapolis 33-8 over Miami

F Dolphins You can't win in the NFL if your quarterback keeps giving the ball away and Tua Tagovailoa kept giving the ball away against the Colts. Tua turned the ball over three times on Miami's first four drives with two interceptions and a lost fumble, and the Colts scored 17 points off of those turnovers. The Dolphins committed $212.4 million to Tua before the start of the 2024 season and so far, he's not living up to the deal. If he doesn't figure things out soon, it could be an ugly year for Miami. A+ Colts This was a day of redemption for the Colts. On offense, Daniel Jones quieted his critics Tyler Warren showed that he could be a force this year by catching six passes for 61 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Lou Anuramo also redeemed himself. The former Bengals defensive coordinator, who was fired by Cincinnati in January, put together a game plan that essentially shut down the Dolphins' high-powered offense. This was arguably the most impressive win by any team in Week 1.

Las Vegas 20-13 over New England

B+ Raiders It's only been one game, but the Raiders' decision to make a trade for Geno Smith is looking like a brilliant one. The new Raiders quarterback diced up the Patriots defense for 362 yards, including a perfect 26-yard scoring strike to Tre Tucker on Las Vegas' opening possession. Smith had immediate chemistry with Brock Bowers (103 receiving yards) and Jakobi Meyers, who combined for 200 receiving yards. With this game, Pete Carroll became the oldest coach in NFL history and it's pretty clear that Father Time still hasn't figured out how to slow down Carroll. C Patriots The Patriots rebuilt their defense this offseason and if Week 1 was any indication, there's still a lot of work to be done. On the bright side, the Patriots did hold the Raiders' rushing attack to just 56 yards, but they had no answers for Geno Smith, who carved up New England's secondary. The Patriots offense disappeared during a second half where they simply couldn't come up with any big plays. The unit went just 1 of 6 on third down in the final two quarters and 4 of 14 in the game. Part of the problem for the Patriots is that Drake Maye got zero help from a ground game that totaled just 60 yards. The Patriots went 4-13 last season, and so far, it doesn't look like they've improved much.

Arizona 20-13 over over New Orleans

B- Cardinals The Cardinals' offensive attack wasn't firing on all cylinders in this game, but it could be scary once that finally happens. From James Conner to Trey Benson to Marvin Harrison Jr. to Trey McBride, the Cardinals have multiple offensive weapons and Arizona used them all. Harrison made several impressive catches on a day where he caught five passes for a team-high 71 yards and a touchdown. Kyler Murray didn't put up big numbers, but he was efficient: He completed 72% of his passes while totaling 201 yards (163 passing, 38 rushing). If this team puts it all together, it can be an unexpected playoff contender in 2025. C+ Saints In Kellen Moore's coaching debut, New Orleans came close to pulling off the upset and that was mostly thanks to a Saints defense that was able to keep the Cardinals offense in check. Cam Jordan (1.5 sacks) and the defense sacked Kyler Murray five times while holding the Cardinals QB to just 163 yards passing. The problem for the Saints is that Spencer Rattler still doesn't look like a starting QB in the NFL. Rattler completed just 47% of his passes (11 of 23) during a fourth quarter where the Saints had a chance to tie the game. The Saints' biggest struggles came in the red zone: They made four trips inside Arizona's 20, but they only came away with one touchdown. It seems like it will only be a matter of time before Moore gives rookie Tyler Shough a chance to start.

Pittsburgh 34-32 over N.Y. Jets

B Steelers In the Aaron Rodgers revenge game, the 41-year-old QB definitely got revenge on his old team. Rodgers didn't put up huge numbers -- he only completed 22 passes for 244 yards -- but he made every single one of those completions count in a game where he threw four touchdown passes. DK Metcalf and Rodgers already seem to have plenty of chemistry with the receiver catching four passes for 83 yards. The Steelers defense unexpectedly struggled and it will be interesting to see if this was an opening week hiccup or something that could eventually be a concern. Either way, the Steelers escaped with a win and a big reason for that was Chris Boswell, who drilled a 60-yard field goal with just over one minute left for the game-deciding points. B Jets The Jets blew a nine-point halftime lead and the meltdown started after Xavier Gipson fumbled away a kickoff in the third quarter that ended up turning into seven points for the Steelers. The turnover came after the Jets had just played a nearly flawless first half. Justin Fields and the offense looked impressive for most of the game, but they came up empty on a key fourth down late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, the Jets surrendered just 98 yards in the second half, but the Steelers still managed to score 17 points, which really tells you how back-breaking the Gipson fumble was. The Jets showed plenty of fight and this could certainly be a feisty team going forward.

Jacksonville 26-10 over Carolina

D Panthers After a strong finish to the 2024 season, the Panthers were hoping that Bryce Young would take a step forward this year, but instead he took a giant step back in Week 1. Young turned the ball over three times with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He also completed just 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards. If Young doesn't improve quickly, it could be another lost season for the Panthers and if that happens, this team could be looking for a new QB next year. Young got benched after his first two games last season and if he keeps playing like this, Dave Canales might be forced to bench him again. A Jaguars Not even a one-hour rain delay could slow down the Jaguars offense. In Liam Coen's debut, the new Jags coach did what worked for him last year in Tampa Bay: He ran the ball. The Jaguars' rushing attack was nearly unstoppable in this game and that was mostly thanks to Travis Etienne Jr., who rushed for 143 yards on just 16 carries. The Jags defense had its way with Bryce Young with two interceptions and a forced fumble. The Jaguars' opener couldn't have gone any better for Jacksonville and it will now be interesting to see how they look when they play the Bengals in Week 2.

Washington 21-6 over N.Y. Giants

C- Giants The Giants might already have a quarterback controversy. In his first game with the team, Russell Wilson was mostly off the mark, completing just 45.9% of his passes for 168 yards. The Giants played well enough to keep New York in the game, but the offense couldn't get out of its own way, The Giants had TWO different drives where they got inside of Washington's 5-yard line, but they only scored a total of three points. If the offense keeps struggling, it will be interesting to see how long Brian Daboll will wait before turning things over to rookie Jaxson Dart. B- Commanders For three quarters, the Commanders simply couldn't put the Giants away, but then they took over in the game's final quarter. The Commanders rushed for 220 yards with 114 of those coming during a dominant fourth quarter. Jacory Croskey-Merritt already looks like a star in the making after a debut where he carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. The offseason trade for Deebo Samuel is also looking like a brilliant move. Not only did Samuel lead the team with seven catches for 77 yards, but he also had a 19-yard scoring run. This team should definitely be a threat to win the NFC East this year.

Philadelphia 24-20 over Dallas (Thursday)

B Cowboys The Cowboys came close to pulling off an upset in Philadelphia, but they were let down by CeeDee Lamb. Although the star receiver caught seven passes for 110 yards, he also had three drops, including two in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. The Cowboys defense, which was expected to struggle without Micah Parsons, played reasonably well. The defense held the Eagles to just 86 yards in the second half, but the Cowboys did struggle on third down with Philly converting 8 of 13 attempts in the game. Overall, the Cowboys played a solid game and Dak Prescott looked impressive in his first action since last November. If we learned one thing from Thursday night, it's that Dallas might be better than everyone thought. B- Eagles If there was ever any question about whether Jalen Hurts can carry this team, he answered it on Thursday night. Not only did Hurts complete 82.6% of his passes for 152 yards, but he also had a strong night on the ground, with a team-high 62 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts had multiple big scrambles and five of them ended with a first down. Defensively, the Eagles seemed a little shell-shocked in the first half after losing Jalen Carter to an ejection, but they settled down during a second half where they shut out the Cowboys while holding Dallas to just 130 yards. The Eagles might not have been perfect in this game, but they walked away with the win and that's all that matters.

L.A. Chargers 27-21 over Chiefs (Friday in Brazil)