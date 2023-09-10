Welcome to the Week 1 grades.

The first full Sunday of the NFL season is underway, which might come as news to the Bengals and Steelers, because based on the way they played, it looks like someone forgot to tell them that the season was starting.

With all of the 1 p.m. games in the book, those two AFC North teams were given two of our lowest grades of the day. The Bengals were so bad that they basically waved the white flag in the fourth quarter by benching all of their starters in Cleveland's 24-3 win.

As for the Steelers, they were behind 20-0 to the 49ers before they seemed to realize that the game had started. With five minutes left to play in the first half, the Steelers had ONE YARD of total offense.

Now that you know who got the worst grades of the week, let's check on how everyone else did in Week 1 (If you're looking for a deeper dive on the Lions' shocking 21-20 win over the Chiefs that was played on Thursday, be sure to click here.)

Cleveland 24-3 over Cincinnati

F Bengals The Bengals spent 60 minutes flailing in the rain on Sunday. The offense never got going, as Joe Burrow threw for 82 yards and converted just 2 of 14 third downs before being pulled in the fourth quarter. The offensive line struggled with Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush, which left the Bengals defense at a disadvantage since they had to spend the majority of the game on the field. No one is panicking in Cincy, but this was a gross season opener. We look forward to seeing what the Bengals are capable of when the sun comes out.

A Browns This was the season opener Browns fans wanted to see, even though they spent an entire afternoon in the pouring rain. Deshaun Watson looked motivated on offense and pulled off some nice scrambles, while the defense completely dominated Burrow's offense. Get excited about what Jim Schwartz can potentially do with this front seven in 2023.



Bengals-Browns grades by Jordan Dajani (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

San Francisco 30-7 over Pittsburgh

A 49ers San Francisco jumped all over Pittsburgh early and never allowed the Steelers to make a serious threat at getting back into the game. The 49ers dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball while being the far more physical team. Led by Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers' skill players made both the big plays as well as the small but meaningful ones. The defense frustrated Kenny Pickett and never let Najee Harris and the Steelers' running game get going. McCaffrey led the 49ers' offense with 152 yards rushing. Drake Jackson was among the 49ers' defensive standouts with three sacks of Pickett. The 49ers also had the better quarterback on this day in Brock Purdy, who started 10 of 12 on Sunday while showing that his success last season was anything but a fluke

F Steelers If dominant was the word to describe the 49ers' performance, sloppy and lethargic would be two words that could sum up Pittsburgh's afternoon. The Steelers looked out of sync on offense, while their defense struggled to get the 49ers' skill players on the ground. Mike Tomlin was forced to take several bad timeouts that included one on a fourth-and-12 play with the 49ers about to attempt a field goal. Even before the game got out of hand, the Steelers never got their ground game going. That made things even harder for Kenny Pickett, whose frustration was compounded by the fact that the Steelers lost Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson to injuries during the game. Defensive linemen Cameron Heyward and DeMarvin Leal also left the game early with injuries



49ers-Steelers grades by Bryan DeArdo (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Atlanta 24-10 over Carolina

C Panthers There are almost always going to be some growing pains when you start a rookie QB and the Panthers found that out the hard way in Atlanta. On a day where Carolina's defense held the Falcons to under 225 yards, the Panthers lost because they kept giving away the football. Carolina had three turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Bryce Young, and the Falcons ended up scoring 17 points off those turnovers. It was a rough start for Young's career and the Panthers will now be hoping that things only get better from here, because if they don't, it could be a long year. B+ Falcons The Falcons spent their first-round pick on a running back this year, and right now, they're looking pretty brilliant for that. On a day where the Falcons put up just 221 yards of offense, Bijan Robinson ended up providing nearly 40% of that with 83 total yards and a touchdown. The Falcons also look brilliant for signing safety Jessie Bates, who had two key interceptions. The Falcons offense wasn't perfect, but it was unstoppable in the red zone with Atlanta making three trips and coming away with a touchdown all three occasions.

Jacksonville 31-21 over Indianapolis

B Jaguars After missing a year due to a gambling suspension, there was a thought that Calvin Ridley might be somewhat rusty in this game, but apparently rust has no effect on him. The Jaguars receiver caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown and ended up being a big reason why Jacksonville won. Defensively, the Jags weren't perfect, but they did a good job of bottling up Anthony Richardson and that was mostly thanks to Josh Allen, who recorded three of Jacksonville's four sacks. A loss to Indy to start the season would have been disastrous, but the Jags managed to avoid disaster by escaping the upset. C+ Colts The Colts came up with some big plays on defense -- like DeForest Buckner's 26-yard fumble return for a TD -- but offensively, they struggled at almost every key moment. The two biggest problems for the Colts is that they couldn't convert on fourth down -- they went just 1 of 5 -- and they couldn't punch the ball in the end zone (They were only able to score one TD on three trips to the red zone). When a rookie is running your offense, you're going to go through some growing pains and the Colts definitely went through a few of those with Anthony Richardson in this game.

Tampa Bay 20-17 over Minnesota

B+ Buccaneers The Buccaneers might want to think about re-opening those Mike Evans contract talks. The veteran receiver was a big reason why Tampa Bay was able to pull the upset in this game. Evans caught six passes for 66 yards, including a 28-yard TD pass in the second quarter that tied the game. Overall, the Buccaneers offense wasn't pretty, but it seemed to come through with a big play whenever Tampa needed it, including a fourth down conversion by Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter that set up a 57-yard field goal that ended up being the deciding points. Defensively, the Bucs got burnt by Justin Jefferson in the first half, but then clamped down on him in the second half. Between that and forcing three turnovers, it was an impressive day from Tampa's D. It's only one win, but there's no reason to think the Bucs can't contend in the NFC South. C Vikings Vikings fans seem to have a love-hate relationship with Kirk Cousins and there's probably not much love right now after the way Cousins played against the Bucs. The Vikings quarterback lost two fumbles in the FIRST 10 minutes of the game on a day where he had three total turnovers. Cousins also seemed to forget that Justin Jefferson existed in the second half. After going off for 138 yards in the first two quarters, Jefferson had just 12 yards in the second half. The Vikings were unbeatable in one-score games last year and it appears the law of averages just finally caught up to them, because in the NFL, you can't win every one-score game every week.

New Orleans 16-15 over Tennessee

C+ Titans It's a miracle the Titans kept this game close considering how bad Ryan Tannehill was. Not only did he complete under 50% of his passes, but he also threw three interceptions. The Titans made the decision to stick with Tannehilll for the 2023 season and after just one game, that decision already looks like it's backfiring. The Titans defense teamed up with Nick Folk -- who had five field goals -- to keep this game close .

B Saints In his first game with the Saints, Derek Carr wasn't pretty, but he got the job done. Carr's best throw of the game came on a third down with under two minutes left when he hit Rashid Shaheed for a 41-yard gain that iced the win. Of course, the star of this game was a Saints defense that shut down Derrick Henry while also picking off Ryan Tannehill three times. The defense also kept the Titans out of the end zone, which is a big reason why New Orleans was able to walk away with the win.

Baltimore 25-9 over Houston

C Texans In C.J. Stroud's first career game, the rookie QB wasn't bad and he might have been better if he didn't spend half the day running for his life. Stroud was sacked five times by the Ravens, but despite the pressure, he was still able to complete 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards. Although the scoreboard says blowout, this was close for a while. It was only 7-6 at halftime and the Texans might have been able to put a scare into the Ravens if they had done a better job of converting on fourth down (They failed on two different fourth-and-ones). The Texans defense played surprisingly well, holding the Ravens to under 270 yards of offense while also forcing two turnovers. The Texans might not win a lot of games this year, but don't be surprised if they're able to keep most of them close. B+ Ravens After sleepwalking through the first half, the Ravens seem to kick things into gear during a dominating second half where they outscored the Texans 18-3. The Ravens defense suffocated C.J. Stroud, sacking the Texans rookie five times on a day where they also held Houston to under 75 rushing yards. Although the Ravens were mostly impressive on defense, the same can't be said for the offense, which looked a little rusty at times. Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice, but the he did seem to turn up the gears during a third quarter where the Ravens scored two touchdowns. Sure, the win wasn't pretty, but all wins count the same in the NFL and that's all that matters.

Washington 20-16 over Arizona