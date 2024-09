Welcome to the Week 1 grades.

The 2024 NFL season is off and running and like we do every year, we're going to be grading every game that's played between now and January.

The first week of the season is usually the most unpredictable week of the year and the Bengals found that out the hard way on Sunday against New England. In a game where the Bengals were favored by 7.5 points, the Patriots were able to pull off a shocking upset.

The slow start for the Bengals has become an annual problem in Cincinnati: The Bengals are now 1-10 over the first two weeks of the season under coach Zac Taylor.

So what kind of grade did the Bengals get? Let's check it out, along with all the other grades from Week 1.

New England 16-10 over Cincinnati

A Patriots Bill Belichick isn't the coach of the Patriots anymore, but he probably appreciated the way New England won on Sunday. The Patriots used a strong run game and an even stronger defense to take down the favored Bengals. Jerod Mayo's defensive game plan had Joe Burrow flustered for most of the game. Rhamondre Stevenson was the star for the Patriots offense, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. The Patriots might not win the Super Bowl this year, but they've got a formula that could help them pick up a few more upset wins this year.

F Bengals The Bengals always seem to get off to a slow start to the season under Zac Taylor and that trend continued in this game. The offense sputtered in the first half by going three and out on its first three possessions. The passing game looked out of sync on a day where Joe Burrow threw for just 164 yards. The Bengals also lost two fumbles, which is the same amount they lost during the ENTIRE 2024 season. The defense also got run over by a Patriots rushing attack that totaled 170 yards. Going into this year, the Bengals were 1-9 under Taylor during the first two weeks of the season, and now, they're 1-10.



Pittsburgh 18-10 Atlanta

B+ Steelers Apparently, it doesn't matter who plays quarterback for the Steelers: All they need is their kicker and their defense. The Steelers defense terrorized Kirk Cousins and a big reason for that was because the Falcons couldn't block T.J. Watt, who had one sack and a lot of pressures (He also had two big plays called back due penalties). Offensively, Justin Fields wasn't flashy, but he did just enough to get the job done with 213 total yards (156 passing and 57 rushing). The offense spent most of the day setting up Chris Boswell, who tied a franchise record with six field goals, including three that came from beyond 50 yards. C Falcons In his first game with the Falcons, Kirk Cousins had a nightmare performance. The veteran QB was constantly under pressure, which led him to making multiple mistakes, including two back-breaking interceptions. The second pick came in the fourth quarter and essentially iced the win for Pittsburgh. Don't be surprised if Falcons fans start calling for Michael Penix Jr. this week. The Falcons defense played reasonably well, but that was overshadowed by an offense that totaled just 51 yards in the second half.

Buffalo 34-28 over Arizona

B- Cardinals The Cardinals actually looked like the better team in the first half, but then their offense completely disappeared over the final two quarters. Kyler Murray threw for just 31 yards during a second half where Arizona's only touchdown came on a 96-yard kickoff return by DeeJay Dallas. Despite the second half struggles, the Cardinals still took this game down to the wire and they look like a team that might end up being better than most people are expecting this year. B Bills If Josh Allen has to carry the Bills on his back to the playoffs this year, he looks ready to do that. The Bills quarterback was the star of the show in this game with 271 total yards and FOUR touchdowns. Allen did lose a fumble, but he more than made up for it with his play. The Bills offense is going to be tough to stop this year, because you don't know who to stop: Allen completed at least one pass to NINE different receivers. The Bills defense did have a few problems with Kyler Murray, but they sacked him four times and they were able to stop him late in the fourth quarter when it mattered.



Chicago 24-17 over Tennessee

C Titans This was a total meltdown by the Titans, who managed to blow a 17-0 lead WITHOUT giving up an offensive touchdown. The meltdown started in the third quarter after the Bears blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Will Levis threw a pick six that might go down as the worst by any quarterback this year. The Titans defense mostly shut down Caleb Williams and the Bears -- Chicago only totaled 148 yards in the game -- but the ugly miscues ended up costing Tennessee. C+ Bears This might go down as the ugliest win of the season by any team, but ugly wins count the same as any other win. Caleb Williams only threw for 93 yards in his debut, but he got the win thanks to some stellar play from Chicago's special teams and defense. Jonathan Owens made a huge play with a touchdown off a blocked punt in the second half. Deandre Coleman also had a 66-yard kickoff return that set up a field goal in the first half. Tyrique Stevenson then came up with the play of the game with a pick six that provided the game-winning points in the fourth quarter. With the victory, Williams became the first No. 1 overall pick to win his first start since 2002. The Bears also became just the third team in NFL history to overcome a 17-point deficit without scoring an offensive touchdown.

Houston 29-27 over Indianapolis

B+ Texans The Texans offense was good last season and it looks like it might be great this season. The addition of Joe Mixon played a huge difference on Sunday with the former Bengals running back gashing through the Colts defense for 159 yards and a touchdown on one TD. Mixon got 104 of that in the second half, which helped the Texans control the clock over the final two quarters. The good news for the Texans is that it doesn't look like there's going to be an sophomore slump for C.J. Stroud, who threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns. B Colts Anthony Richardson showed off his tantalizing potential, but he also made plenty of mistakes that you'd expect to see from a QB making just his fifth career start. The Colts QB completed just 47% of his passes (9 of 19) and he overthrew two possible touchdowns to AD Mitchell. That was the bad. The good was that he totaled 268 yards and three touchdowns and he had the Colts on the cusp of a win. If Shane Steichen can polish up Richardson's game, the Colts could soon have one of the scariest offenses in the NFL. Richardson seemed to have a connection with Alec Pierce, who caught three passes for 125 yards and a TD. Defensively, the Colts got eaten alive by a Texans rushing attack that totaled 213 yards.

Miami 20-17 over Jacksonville

C+ Jaguars The Jaguars looked to be in control of this game at halftime, but then everything fell apart over the final two quarters. The Jags had a chance to put this game away in the third quarter, but Travis Etienne lost a fumble in Miami's end zone on a play were a TD would have given Jacksonville a 24-7 lead. One possession later, Doug Pederson inexplicably went for it (and failed) on fourth down from his own 32-yard line. Trevor Lawrence disappeared in the second half, throwing for just 37 yards. The Jags defense wasn't much better in the over the final two quarters, getting burned for 240 yards. The Jags seemed to wilt away in the South Florida heat. The Jags missed the playoffs after a late-season collapse last season and they appear to still be spiraling out of control. B Dolphins Someone must have forgotten to tell the Dolphins what time this game was kicking off, because they pulled a no-show in the first half. However, they were able to win thanks to a dominant second half on both sides of the ball. Tyreek Hill, who was detained by police on Sunday morning, rebounded to catch seven passes for 130 yards, incuding an 80-yard touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 338 yards with 207 of those coming in the second half. Defensively, the Dolphins saved their best for last: Not only did they pitch a shutout in the second half, but they sacked Trevor Lawrence twice on Jacksonville's final offensive possession.

New Orleans 47-10 over Carolina

F Panthers The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last season and it doesn't look like much has changed this season. This game was a disaster from start to finish on both offense and defense. Bryce Young threw an interception on his first pass of the game and things didn't get much better from there for Carolina.

A+ Saints The Saints made the biggest statement of Week 1 by playing a virtually perfect game against the Panthers. Derek Carr was nearly perfect on a day where he completed 82.6% of his passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Alvin Kamara, who was looking to get a new contract, didn't let the lack of a deal impact him. The Saints running back totaled 110 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, the Saints had their way with the Panthers, sacking Bryce Young four times while also forcing three turnovers.

Minnesota 28-6 over New York Giants

A Vikings Sam Darnold isn't a future Hall of Famer, but he looked like one on Sunday. The Vikings QB carved up the Giants defense by completing his first 12 passes. Overall, Darnold ended up throwing 19 completions to eight different receivers. Darnold got some big offensive help from Aaron Jones, who steamrolled the Giants for 6.7 yards per carry. The Vikings defense dominated the Giants and the biggest play came from Andrew Van Ginkel, who had a pick six. Right now, it's hard to tell if the Vikings are this good or if the Giants are this bad (or maybe a little of both), but Minnesota looked like a team that's going to be competitive this year. F Giants The Giants decided to stick with Daniel Jones for another season and that gamble definitely didn't pay off. The Giants QB threw two interceptions, including an ugly pick six in the third quarter that basically ended any chance the Giants had of making a comeback. Although Jones was bad, it's hard to put all the blame on him and that's mostly because he's playing behind a bad offense line that surrendered five sacks.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas at Cleveland

Denver at Seattle

Washington at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia 34-29 over Green Bay (Friday in Brazil)

B Eagles It's only been one game, but Saquon Barkely is already looking like one of the smartest free agency pickups by any NFL team this offseason. In his first game with the Eagles, Barkley went off with 132 total yards and three touchdowns. A.J. Brown also helped carry the offensive load with 119 yards receiving and a touchdown. The performances by Brown and Barkley took a lot of heat off of Jalen Hurts, who struggled some on a night where he turned the ball over three times. This was a big win for the Eagles, who took a big step toward putting last year's late-season collapse behind them. B- Packers The Packers brought in a new defensive coordinator this year, but that didn't seem to help things for a Green Bay defense that still can't stop the run. The Packers gave up the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL last season and they gave up 144 on Friday night. The Packers decision to start a rookie kicker also backfired with Brayden Narveson missing a 43-yard field goal in the second half. Offensively, the Packers had some bright spots -- like Jayden Reed's 70-yard TD catch -- but Jordan Love also struggled with his accuracy, completing just 50% of his passes while also throwing an interception. To make things worse, Love went down with an MCL injury that will likely sideline him for a few weeks. It was an ugly loss for the Packers made worse by the the injury to Love and the fact that they had to fly 10 hours home after the game.

