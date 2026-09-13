Welcome to the Week 1 grades.

The start of the 2026 season is here, and like we do every year, we're going to be grading every game that's played between now and January.

The first week of the season always seems to get a little crazy, and this year was no exception. In the early games on Sunday, we saw the Saints claw back from a 21-0 deficit to force overtime against the Lions, only to lose on a two-point conversion attempt. We also saw the Bears and Panthers make NFL history by combining for 96 points, the highest total ever in a Week 1 game (and a Scoragami!).

And then there was the Browns, who lost to the Jaguars 34-10. OK, that one wasn't crazy, because as you may or may not have noticed, the Browns almost never win in Week 1. Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Browns are now 3-24-1 in the opening week of the season.

One of the biggest wins in Week 1 came in Houston, where Josh Allen won on the road against the Texans for the first time. That's where we're going to start our Week 1 grades.

NOTE: More grades will be added as games finish.

Buffalo 36-31 over Houston

B+ Bills Josh Allen finally got the monkey off his back: For the first time in his career, the Bills QB got a win in Houston, and he definitely earned it. Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, and the most impressive part is that he did it against a defense that's supposed to be one of the best in the NFL this year. Allen hit Josh Palmer for a 34-yard TD with just 1:34 left, which became the game-winner. The addition of DJ Moore is already looking like a brilliant one for Buffalo. The new receiver caught five passes for 100 yards, including a 43-yard pass in the first half. The Bills defense is definitely a work in progress, but if Allen plays this well all of the time, then that side of the ball will have plenty of time to get things figured out. B- Texans Houston, we have a problem. And that problem is the defense. The Texans were expected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL this year, but that's definitely not the case after one week. Houston's D got gashed up by one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, so the ugly showing on Sunday is nothing to be ashamed of, but things won't get any easier in Week 2 with Joe Burrow on deck. Although the defense struggled, the Texans' offense showed signs of life. C.J. Stroud, who's out to prove he deserves a big contract extension, had a solid game, but he also cemented the loss after losing a fumble on Houston's final possession. The Texans defense won't be giving up 36 points every week, but this was certainly an unexpectedly poor performance to see from them in Week 1.

Cincinnati 33-27 over Tampa Bay

C+ Buccaneers If you turn the ball over four times in the NFL, you're almost always going to lose, and that's what happened here with the Bucs. At one point in the first half, the Buccaneers fumbled the ball away on three straight possessions, and all three turnovers led to Cincinnati touchdowns. Baker Mayfield, fresh off his $55 million per year extension, lost three of Tampa Bay's four fumbles in what was an ugly performance. One bright spot for Tampa Bay was rookie Josiah Trotter, who recorded a sack and a pick-six in the game. The Bucs kept this close despite the four turnovers, so they'll probably be heading into Week 2 with plenty of confidence. A- Bengals The biggest question about the Bengals this offseason was whether their revamped defense would be any good, and the answer appears to be yes. The defense put on a show by forcing four turnovers and sacking Baker Mayfield four times. The Bengals scored 24 points off those four turnovers, including a fumble return TD by Demetrius Knight Jr. in the first half. If the Bengals defense plays this well all season, this team could be a dark horse Super Bowl contender.

Detroit 31-30 over New Orleans in OT

B Saints After falling behind 21-0 in the third quarter, it looked like the Saints were going to get run off the field in Detroit, but then Tyler Shough put on his Superman cape. The second-year QB threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in the game, with 325 of that and all three scores coming after halftime. The Saints had six different receivers who caught at least three passes, including Chris Olave, who led the team with 10 catches for 182 yards. Unfortunately for the Saints, the offense looked rusty coming out of the gate, which led to an abysmal showing in the first half and into the early parts of the third quarter. The offense did eventually start clicking, and if New Orleans can carry that momentum forward, this could be a dangerous team in what should be a wide-open NFC South. B Lions This might win the award for ugliest win of Week 1. The Lions defense choked away a 21-0 lead, but then rebounded to make a huge stop in overtime on what would have been a game-winning two-point conversion for New Orleans. The defense got gashed for 469 yards, but the unit also forced three turnovers, which led to 14 important points for Detroit. The Lions will be an interesting team to watch this year because every week could turn into a shootout. With Jahmyr Gibbs (156 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Amon Ra St. Brown (67 receiving yards, two touchdowns), the Lions have the firepower to beat anyone, but they're going to need the defense to play better.

N.Y. Jets 23-10 over Tennessee

A- Jets Are the Jets for real, or did they just play a bad team? It's hard to answer that question with any certainty after just one week, but we do know this: They looked impressive against the Titans. Last year, the Jets had one of the worst defenses in the NFL, but Aaron Glenn's revamped unit absolutely shut down the Titans, holding them to under 200 yards of offense. The Jets' offense also showed some life with Geno Smith running the show. Smith, who completed 79.2% of his passes for 215 yards, took what the Titans gave him, and that worked to the benefit of Garrett Wilson, who caught six passes for 79 yards. Breece Hall, fresh off a new contract extension that he signed D Titans Robert Saleh's first game as the head coach of the Titans couldn't have gone any worse. His team got outplayed on offense, outplayed on defense and out-coached by Aaron Glenn. The Titans' biggest problem is that Cam Ward just doesn't look like a franchise QB. They need him to take a big step forward this year, but instead, he took a step back in Week 1 with an abysmal 140-yard passing performance against the Jets.

Baltimore 41-23 over Indianapolis

A- Ravens The Ravens offense has always been explosive with Lamar Jackson under center, but they might have just unlocked a new level with first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle running the show. Jackson picked apart the Colts' defense for 324 yards, but he wasn't even one of the two most impressive players on Baltimore's offense. After all, Derrick Henry (144 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and Zay Flowers (five catches for 150 yards and one TD) both exist. Doyle kept the Colts guessing all day with a good mixture of pass and run calls. Based on this small taste of the Ravens' new-look offense, this team feels like a Super Bowl contender. D Colts With Daniel Jones returning from a torn Achilles, it was impossible to predict what he might look like in Week 1, and we finally got our answer: He wasn't good. Jones looked uncomfortable for most of the game, completing just 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards. The bigger issue is that he really didn't show off mobility, running the ball just once for four yards. That being said, you can't put this loss on Jones. This completely falls on an Indy defense that simply had no answers for Baltimore's offense, which piled up 506 yards, marking the first time in three years that the Colts have surrendered more than 500 yards in a game. The Colts have a lot of problems they need to fix before they face the Chiefs in Week 2.

Pittsburgh 20-13 over Atlanta

C Falcons The Falcons were down to their third-string QB in this game, and despite that, they still almost pulled off the upset. Bijan Robinson is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL, and he showed the Steelers why with a performance that saw him go for 173 total yards and a touchdown. The Falcons might have been in a position to win this game if Nick Folk didn't miss two field goals. It was an uncharacteristic performance from a kicker who had only missed two field goals in the past two seasons COMBINED.

C+ Steelers In Mike McCarthy's first game as Steelers coach, Pittsburgh's defense made sure that he walked away a winner. The defense forced two turnovers, with the big one coming from T.J. Watt, who had a pick-six in the second half that essentially sealed the game. Jaquan Brisker also picked off a pass in the first half, setting up an easy touchdown for the Steelers' offense. Overall, the Steelers defense was so dominant that Atlanta only had two drives in the entire game that went for more than 30 yards. The Steelers' offense is still a work in progress — especially in the run game — but that didn't matter on Sunday, because defense played well enough to carry them to the win.

Chicago 59-37 over Carolina

A- Bears Before the season started, Ben Johnson said he wanted to break the NFL record for most points per game this year (37.9), and if Sunday's performance was any indication, the Bears might actually be able to do it. Caleb Williams ran Johnson's offense to perfection. The Bears quarterback not only rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw for 269 yards and two more touchdowns. Kalikk Raymond looks like he's going to be a weapon in this offense. The 32-year-old, who signed with the Bears this offseason, led the team with eight catches for 84 yards. The Bears rushing attack steamrolled the Panthers for 291 yards with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai both topping 100 yards. The Bears defense definitely has holes, but when your offense plays this well, it gives you time to figure things out. C Panthers This was a good-news-and-bad-news game for the Panthers. The good news is that Bryce Young suddenly looks like a budding star. He torched the Bears' defense for 361 yards and three touchdowns, and if he keeps playing this well, the Panthers should be able to compete for the NFC South title, a division where all four teams are currently 0-1. The even better news is that Jalen Coker seems to have finally figured things out: The third-year receiver went off for a career-high 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Bears. Now, the bad news for Carolina: The defense was bad — very bad. The Bears dominated on third down, going 10 of 14, and they were a perfect four-for-four in the red zone. Basically, the Panthers couldn't come up with any stops, and that's how you lose a game when your offense puts up 37 points.

Jacksonville 34-10 over Cleveland

F Browns Deshaun Watson didn't look great in the preseason, and, unsurprisingly, that carried into Week 1. Watson threw an interception in his third pass of the game, and it only got uglier from there for Cleveland. It might already be time for a QB change. The fact that the Browns struggled on offense wasn't a huge shocker, but it was a surprise to see Cleveland's defense get run off the field. If this is how the Browns are going to look all season, they might go 0-17. A+ Jaguars The Jags jumped out to a 31-0 lead and never looked back. The reigning AFC South Champions played flawlessly on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Jags made a statement early: They forced two turnovers and two three-and-outs on Cleveland's first four possessions. It's one thing to beat up on a bad Cleveland offense, but the Jaguars were also nearly perfect on the other side of the ball. The Browns have some talent on defense, but you wouldn't have known it based on how Trevor Lawrence played. The Jags' QB diced up the Browns' secondary for 245 yards and four touchdowns. One thing that makes Jacksonville's offense so dangerous is all the options that Lawrence has at his disposal. He completed at least one pass to nine different receivers, including Parker Washington, who had a huge game with 83 yards and a TD. The Jags are making it clear that they weren't a one-year wonder last season.

San Francisco 27-7 over L.A. Rams (Thursday)

A+ 49ers The 49ers might want to ask the NFL to move all their games to Australia. The 49ers out-coached, out-schemed and out-played the Rams in what turned out to be an absolute beatdown. San Francisco made several offseason moves that paid off big time Down Under: Mike Evans (six catches for 49 yards) made several big third-down catches while also adding a TD. Deebo Samuel shined in his return to the 49ers with 48 receiving yards, 12 rushing yards and a 45-yard kickoff return that set up a TD in the second half. The 49ers also got a nearly perfect game from another newcomer: Raheem Morris. The team's new defensive coordinator devised a game plan that absolutely shut down Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense. When you combine that with the fact that Brock Purdy ran Kyle Shanahan's offense almost perfectly (aside from one interception), that's how you get a blowout over the perceived best team in football. Shanahan has his QB getting rid of the ball fast, which negated the Rams' pass rush. It's hard to make any definitive statements from a one-game sample size, but when you go out and destroy the preseason Super Bowl favorite in Week 1, as the 49ers did, you start to feel really good about your chances of doing something special during the season. F Rams The next time the Rams go to Australia, they might want to think about arriving a little earlier. The Rams flew in just one day before the game and they played like a team that was suffering from jet lag. Myles Garrett was an absolute non-factor — he had zero pressures in a game for the first time since 2018 — for a Rams defense that didn't sack Brock Purdy a single time. On the other side of the ball, the Rams offense simply looked out of sync. Matthew Stafford, who threw an interception, struggled with his accuracy and also hurt the team when he couldn't score from the one-yard line on a QB sneak. The Rams can blame this loss on poor travel planning, but the fact of the matter is that they got outclassed in every phase of the game by a divisional opponent that looked hungrier. The Rams got humbled in this game and having this happen early might be exactly what they need if they want to go on a Super Bowl run this season.

Seattle 13-10 over New England (Wednesday)

C Patriots After Sam Darnold went down with an injury in the first quarter, this felt like it was New England's game to lose. And after they took a 10-0 lead in the third quarter, the Patriots felt like a lock to win. Instead, this ended up being an absolutely disastrous night for New England. For one, Drake Maye got outplayed by Seahawks' backup QB Drew Lock, who didn't take a single first-team rep in practice this week. Maye had a total meltdown in the fourth quarter with three interceptions, but you can't put all of the blame on him, because the Patriots' defense also pulled a no-show on Seattle's final three offensive possessions. Mike Vrabel's defense did a good job of shutting down the Seahawks offense for most of the game, but it couldn't stop Lock in the fourth quarter. Maye and the defense carried the Patriots to a Super Bowl last year, and if they just played a bad quarter against Seattle, this team will be fine. But if the struggles continue into Week 2, that could be a huge problem. B+ Seahawks The defending champs have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, and it showed during this stunning win. In the secondary, the Seahawks were missing two safeties (Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada), but that didn't slow down a unit that absolutely took over the game in the fourth quarter with three picks. Speaking of the fourth quarter, Drew Lock also took over. The Seahawks' backup QB went 5 of 7 for 89 yards and a TD in the final 15 minutes, which is a big reason why Seattle won. And let's not forget about Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The reigning offensive player of the year burned the Patriots for 122 yards on eight catches. He also made the biggest play of the game when he caught a 45-yard TD pass from Lock on FOURTH DOWN in the fourth quarter. It's still not clear how much time Sam Darnold (hip) is going to miss after going down on the first possession of the game, but with the Cardinals and Commanders coming up on the schedule, the Seahawks might be able to survive a few weeks without him.