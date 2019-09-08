NFL Week 1 grades: Jets get a 'D' for blowing huge lead in home opener; Ravens get A+

When the Jets hired Adam Gase this offseason, the thought was that he would give the team an offensive boost, but that boost never showed up on Sunday in a game that turned out to be a disastrous debut for the team's new head coach.

Not only did the Jets lose to a divisional rival 17-16, but they blew their biggest lead at home since 2002. The Jets were leading this game 16-0 with just under four minutes left to play in the third quarter before the Bills mounted a huge comeback with 17 straight points over the final 19 minutes of the game.

For the Jets, the biggest problem in the game was their offense.

Less than a week ago, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said Gase's new offense would be "electric," but that definitely wasn't the word Gase used to describe his team after watching his offense put up just 225 yards against Buffalo.

"We were just inept on offense," Gase said after the game, via SNY.com. "Making mistakes that you can't make to consistently move the ball."

To put "inept" in perspective, the Jets defense scored as many points (eight) as the Jets offense.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen did everything he could to give the game away in the first half. Not only did he throw two interceptions, including a pick-six, but he also lost two fumbles for a total of four turnovers. Fortunately for Allen though, the Jets' "inept" offense was unable to take advantage of all the gifts he was giving them.

Allen's first turnover came when he lost a fumble on the Bills' opening possession of the game. The Jets then responded by immediately going three-and-out. Allen fumbled away another possession in the second quarter, and once again, the Jets responded by going three-and-out.

One possession after fumbling it, Allen gave the Jets offense another shot at life when he threw an interception, but once again, the Jets were unable to capitalize. After taking over on Buffalo's 48-yard line, the Jets drove 21 yards, but came away with zero point due to a missed 45-yard field goal by Kaare Vedvik. The Jets offense scored zero points off of three turnovers. (The only points the Jets got off of Buffalo's four turnovers came when Allen threw a pick-six to C.J. Mosley).

Darnold was a big part of the problem for the Jets. Not only did he throw for just 175 yards, but he overthrew his receivers multiple times in a game where he went 28 of 41. Of course, you can't completely blame Allen, and that's because part of the problem is that he never looked fully comfortable playing behind a porous offensive line for the Jets. Darnold was sacked four times and was pressured nearly every time he dropped back to pass.

One way the Jets could have possibly slowed that pressure down is by running the ball, but Gase seemed to forget about the fact that he has Le'Veon Bell on his team, which is kind of weird considering the Jets just gave Bell a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March.

In a game where the Jets were in the mostly in the lead, Gase refused to give the ball to Bell, who had just 17 carries compared to Darnold's 41 pass attempts. On one hand, it would make sense if Gase wanted to ease Bell into things -- after all, it had been 602 days since he last played a game -- but once the game started, Gase should have noticed that Bell was completely fresh. The running back totaled 60 yards on the ground and scored the Jets' only offensive touchdown on a nine-yard catch in the third quarter.

If Gase doesn't figure how to get his offense jumpstarted soon, the 2019 season could turn into a disastrous one for the Jets.

Buffalo 17-16 over N.Y. Jets

Bills: B+

Josh Allen almost gave this game away in the first half with four turnovers, but thanks to a brilliant performance from Buffalo's defense, the Jets weren't able to break this game open despite two interceptions and two lost fumbles from Allen. After an ugly first half, Allen rebounded in the fourth quarter by leading an 80-yard scoring drive that ended with a game-winning 38-yard TD pass to John Brown. One other bit of good news that Bills got is the fact that Devin Singletary came up big. Thanks to the rookie running back's performance -- four carries for 70 yards -- no one is going to be second-guessing Sean McDermott's decision to cut LeSean McCoy.

Jets: D

If the Jets got any good news out of this game, it's the fact that they probably feel a lot better about the $137 million investment they made into C.J. Mosely and Le'Veon Bell this offseason. Mosely was easily the most impressive defensive player on the field for New York. Not only did he have a pick-six in the first quarter, but he also recovered a fumble in the second quarter. As for Bell, he didn't look to rusty for a guy who hadn't played football in 602 days. Bell touched the ball 23 times and totaled 92 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Baltimore 59-10 over Miami



Ravens: A+

The Ravens finally unveiled their new offense, and if Sunday's game was any indication, the rest of the NFL should be frightened. Lamar Jackson did the opposite of what we all thought he was going to do. Instead of moving Baltimore's offense with his legs, he used his right arm, throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Rookie receiver Marquise Brown also had a huge game, catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, which all came in the first half. Should we have graded the Ravens on a slightly negative curve because they did all of this against the Dolphins defense? Probably, but we're not going to. Setting the franchise record for points scored in a game where you're running a brand new offense is impressive no matter who it comes against.

Dolphins: F

The Dolphins might claim that they're not tanking, but they definitely looked like a team that's tanking in this game. Everything the Dolphins did was disastrous. Their defense surrendered the most points in franchise history. Their offense turned the ball over three times and their special teams fell for a fake punt with Miami trailing 35-3. It's going to be a long season in South Florida.

Kansas City 40-26 over Jacksonville

Chiefs: A+

Even without Tyreek Hill, who was knocked out of the game early with a shoulder injury, Mahomes ruled the day and propelled Sammy Watkins to a 198-yard performance on nine catches with three touchdowns. Mahomes ended with 378 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, with most of his yardage coming in the first half. (For more on the Chiefs-Jaguars game, <em>be sure to click here</em>)

-- Patrik Walker

Jaguars: D

The Jaguars entered the game with high hopes of shutting down Mahomes, but instead found themselves being mauled by an angry bear. There was a chance to make it a shootout via the magic of Nick Foles, but a beautiful 35-yard touchdown pass that saw him stand tall in the face of an earth-rattling hit cost him the remainder of the contest when he was immediately rushed to the X-ray room and then ruled out of the game (and later the Jags said he has a broken collarbone). In relief of Foles, rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew impressed in a big way, throwing for 275 yards on 22 for 25 passing along with two touchdowns with one interception. (For more on the Chiefs-Jaguars game, be sure to click here)

-- Patrik Walker

Tennessee 43-13 Cleveland

Titans: A

Credit where it's due: The Titans played well in every facet of the game. Marcus Mariota was the best quarterback on the field, throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over and averaging 10.3 yards per attempt. Rookie receiver A.J. Brown exploded for 100 yards. Derrick Henry racked up 159 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage. The defense got after Mayfield and then picked him off three times in the fourth quarter. The Titans looked legit. They looked exactly like we thought the Browns would look. After one week, they look like a team that should be in play for a playoff spot. (For more on the Titans-Browns game, <em>be sure to click here</em>)

-- Sean Wagner-McGough

Browns: F

Oh, where to begin? I suppose we should begin with the penalties. The Browns committed 18 penalties for 182 yards -- including the ejection of left tackle Greg Robinson, who kicked a Titans player in the head. Speaking of the offensive line, the Browns got dominated by the Titans' defensive front, allowing Baker Mayfield to get sacked five times. Speaking of Mayfield, while he didn't play bad for most of the game, he threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, all of which turned into Titans touchdowns. The Browns were sloppy, undisciplined, and bullied up front. It's only one game, but this is pretty much the worst way the Browns' season could've started after the entire offseason was spent hyping them up as a playoff team. (For more on the Titans-Browns game, be sure to click here)

-- Sean Wagner-McGough

Philadelphia 32-27 over Washington

Redskins: C

After a big season in Minnesota in 2017, Case Keenum didn't bring any magic to Denver last season, but it does appear he might have brought some to Washington. Keenum, who was named the Redskins starting quarterback less than two weeks ago, made Jay Gruden look like a genius. The overmatched Redskins were only able to stay in this game because Keenum had a huge day, going 30 of 45 for 380 yards and three touchdowns. As for Gruden, we can't give him genius status just yet and that's because his decision to bench Adrian Peterson looked kind of foolish after a game where the Redskins rushed for just 28 yards on 13 carries. The total marked just the ninth time since 2000 that the Redskins have rushed for less than 30 yards.

Eagles: C+

Philadelphia already has a Rocky statue, and now, they might want to think about building one for DeSean Jackson. In a game where the Eagles were favored big, the Redskins jumped out to a 17-0 lead and were in upset mode early, but Jackson put a quick end to that with a huge game that included two touchdowns. In his first game in an Eagles uniform since 2013, Jackson finished with eight catches for 154 yards. That total included a 51-yard TD catch in the second quarter and a 53-yard TD catch in the third quarter that gave the Eagles the lead for good at 21-20. Jackson's long scoring grabs made him the first receiver since 2016 to catch multiple TD passes of more than 50 yards in a game.

Minnesota 28-12 over Atlanta

Falcons: D

The Falcons did score two touchdowns late, but they were never really in this game. Matt Ryan threw for 304 yards, but the majority of which were in garbage time after the Vikings were up 28-0 in the fourth quarter. Two turnovers inside the Vikings' 25-yard line didn't help matters, especially since the Vikings ended up scoring touchdowns both times. The three Falcons turnovers and the blocked punt led to Vikings' touchdowns. Julio Jones was held to just six catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, which came with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Falcons received nothing on defense from players not named Grady Jarrett (sack, forced fumble). With the Philadelphia Eagles coming to the ATL next week, the Falcons have a lot of issues to correct. (For more on the Falcons-Vikings game, be sure to click here)

-- Jeff Kerr

Vikings: A

The Vikings dominated in all three facets of the game: offense, defense, and special teams. Kirk Cousins had his fewest pass attempts in a game ever with 10 as the Vikings ran the ball on 38 of their 49 plays. Dalvin Cook had his third career 100-yard rushing game with 21 carries for 11 yards and two touchdowns (5.3 YPC) as the Vikings had 173 rushing yards in the game. The defense forced three turnovers as Anthony Harries had two interceptions and a fumble recovery, stalling the Falcons deep in Vikings territory twice. Special teams got the rout going with a blocked punt after the Falcons first possession, leading to Kirk Cousins' 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen three plays later to give the Vikings the lead for good. The Vikings look like a serious contender to go to the Super Bowl, at least after Week 1. (For more on the Falcons-Vikings game, <em>be sure to click here</em>)

-- Jeff Kerr

L.A. Rams 30-27 over Carolina

Rams: B+

Look, they afforded the Panthers several late opportunities to steal this game, but the reality is they also dropped 30 on Carolina in Carolina despite being outpaced for much of the start of the matchup, getting little from Jared Goff and watching Christian McCaffrey go off for 200 total yards. Some of those things might sound like reasons to dock them a letter grade, but if this is them on a bad day, well, they still got a really tough job done. (For more on the Rams-Panthers game, be sure to click here)

-- Cody Benjamin

Panthers: C-

This was just such an incomplete performance from the Panthers. They did almost everything they needed to early on, offsetting L.A.'s fierce front four with quick strikes and Christian McCaffrey touches, then bottling up Sean McVay's talented offense. But turnovers killed their momentum, and then, when they had more opportunities to redeem themselves, they squandered them. Yes, they made it close, but overall, they were like Cam Newton -- just far too inaccurate. (For more on the Rams-Panthers game, <em>be sure to click here</em>)

-- Cody Benjamin