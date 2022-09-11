After only one game with Trey Lance under center, the San Francisco 49ers might already be regretting their decision to send Jimmy Garoppolo to the bench.

In his first start since officially being named 49ers quarterback, Lance had a disastrous performance in a shocking 19-10 loss to the Bears in Chicago. Sure, it didn't help that the game was played in the middle of a biblical rain storm, but no matter how you spin it, it was any ugly game for Lance.

The second-year quarterback completed under 50% of his passes (13 of 28) and threw for just 164 yards. The troubling part for the 49ers is that Lance wasn't able to come through when the 49ers needed him most. With the 49ers trailing 13-10 in the fourth quarter, Lance had the chance to engineer a comeback, but any hope of that happening ended when he threw an ugly interception to Eddie Jackson that basically iced the win for Chicago.

Jackson ended up returning the pick to San Francisco's 21-yard line and the Bears would score five plays later to take an insurmountable 19-10 lead.

Lance was at his worst in crunch time, going 4-for-13 for 41 yards and an interception in the fourth quarter. The upside for the 49ers is that Lance won't have to play in weather like this every week, but the downside is that if he doesn't start improving soon, San Francisco could have a quarterback controversy on its hands before the end of the month.

Chicago 19-10 over San Francisco

D- 49ers Although Trey Lance struggled, you definitely can't pin this entire loss on him. Deebo Samuel had one of the biggest mistakes of the game for San Francisco as he lost a fumble after the 49ers drove inside of Chicago's 20-yard line in the first half. The 49ers' defense also disappeared in the second half. After holding the Bears scoreless in the first half, the 49ers came out and let the Bears score a touchdown on their first three possessions of the second half. A- Bears There are no style points in the NFL, which is good news for the Bears, because they definitely won the ugliest game of Week 1 on Sunday. After getting shut out in the first half, Justin Fields and the offense came alive in the second half with three touchdowns. Fields started the scoring spree with a 51-yard TD to Dante Pettis that seemed to spark the Bears' offense and defense. After that TD, the 49ers wouldn't score another point and Fields would put the game away with two more scoring drives. The Bears' defense came up with several big plays. Not only did it force the 49ers to go 0-for-2 on fourth down, but Eddie Jackson also came up with a fourth-quarter interception that iced the game.

New Orleans 27-26 over Atlanta

B- Saints After taking off most of the first three quarters, the Saints finally decided to show up in the fourth quarter and they ended up doing just enough to win the game. Jameis Winston, who threw for just 56 yards through the first three quarters, caught fire and went 16 of 19 for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He also led the Saints on a 47-yard drive in the final minute to set up Wil Lutz's game-winning, 51-yard field goal. Jarvis Landry (114 receiving yards) and Michael Thomas both came up with multiple huge plays for New Orleans. Taysom Hill also came up big for the Saints with a 57-yard run that set up his own 11-yard TD run in the first half. C Falcons It wasn't quite the same as blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, but the team that's known for blowing big leads blew another big lead. Leading 26-10 with just 12 minutes left to play, the Falcons appeared to have this one in hand, but then they had a defensive meltdown in the fourth quarter, letting the Saints score on all three of their offensive possessions after shutting them down for most of the game. Before the meltdown, the Falcons seemed to surprise the Saints with their rushing attack. Not only did Cordarrelle Patterson rush for 120 yards and a touchdown, but Marcus Mariota also added 72 yards and a TD on the ground. Mariota wasn't perfect, though, as he also had a key fumble in the third quarter that he lost inside the Saints' 10-yard line.

Indianapolis 20-20 tie (OT) with Houston

C- Colts The scoreboard says this was a tie, but this has to feel like a loss for the Colts, who made several ugly errors against Houston. In the first half alone, the Colts drove inside Houston's 25-yard line on two separate occasions and came away with zero points (One drive ended with a failed fourth-and-goal while the other drive ended with a Matt Ryan interception). Ryan had his bright spots, but he also made several mistakes that a veteran QB shouldn't make, including losing a fumble on a snap from the center. Jonathan Taylor (161 rushing yards, 1 TD) and Michael Pittman (121 receiving yards, 1 TD) were the two big reasons why the Colts were able to claw back from a 20-3 deficit to get the tie. The Colts have now gone nine straight seasons without winning their opener, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. The Colts had a chance to end the streak, but Rodrigo Blankenship missed a field goal from 42 yards out in overtime. B Texans The Texans played nearly perfect football for three quarters, but then things fell apart in the fourth quarter as they squandered away a 20-3 lead. A big reason they were able to jump out on top so quickly is because of the play of Davis Mills, who threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns. The most surprising performance for Houston came from O.J. Howard, who was just signed earlier this month. The tight end only caught two passes against the Colts, but they both went for touchdowns.

Baltimore 24-9 over N.Y. Jets

A- Ravens If Lamar Jackson is bothered by the fact that he didn't get a new contract, he definitely didn't show it against the Jets. Although he got off to a slow start in the first quarter, he threw three touchdowns over the final three quarters of Baltimore's blowout win. Offensively, the Ravens weren't great -- they had a nonexistent ground game -- but players like Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay (54 receiving yards, two touchdowns) came up with big plays when the Ravens need them most.

D Jets If this Jets team was supposed to be better than the one they fielded last season, they definitely didn't show it on Sunday. The Jets' offense had an ugly first half that included four punts, a missed field goal and a Joe Flacco interception. If Flacco was out for revenge against his old team, he definitely didn't get it. Although he put up some big numbers (37 of 59 for 307 yards), the Jets QB was largely ineffective when the game mattered.

Washington 28-22 over Jacksonville

C Jaguars Under Urban Meyer, the Jaguars regularly made ugly mistakes and it looks like Doug Pederson hasn't quite cleaned things up just yet. Although the Jags definitely looked much improved in their first game under Pederson, they were still plagued by some key mistakes: Travis Etienne dropped an easy pass on fourth-and-goal in the first half, Riley Patterson missed a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter and Trevor Lawrence threw an ugly interception with 1:10 left to play that sealed Jacksonville's loss. The loss overshadowed impressive games from both Christian Kirk and James Robinson, who totaled 69 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 touches in his first game back since tearing his Achilles last season . B Commanders The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz this offseason because they thought he could win them some games and he came through in Week 1. Of course, this is Wentz we're talking about, so there was obviously some drama first. After nearly throwing away the game with a fourth-quarter interception, Wentz rebounded to throw two TD passes over the final 10 minutes to give Washington the win. Overall, Wentz threw four touchdowns in the game with the final one going to Jahan Dotson with just 1:46 left to play. It's impossible to know if the Wentz gamble will pay off long term, but it definitely paid off in the opener.

Pittsburgh 23-20 (OT) over Cincinnati

B Steelers Pittsburgh needed five forced turnovers and an injury to the Bengals' long snapper to post a win in a wild overtime game. Minkah Fitzpatrick sent the game to overtime by blocking a Bengals extra point with just two seconds left to preserve the tie in regulation. The Steelers' win came at a high cost, though, as T.J. Watt and Najee Harris both left the game with injuries. Watt's injury is feared to be serious. D Bengals The Bengals' rebuilt offensive line didn't look any better than last year's group. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and spent much of the day picking himself off the ground. When he did throw, the result wasn't much better. Burrow threw four picks as the Bengals fell in a 17-3 hole. Cincinnati showed plenty of grit in the second half and nearly won the game but could not overcome long snapper Clark Harris' injury. Evan McPherson had a chance to win it in overtime, but missed a 29-yard field goal thanks in large part to an errant snap.



Cleveland 26-24 over Carolina

B Browns The Browns got the win over their former quarterback, which was the goal. Jacoby Brissett proved he could be a game manager, and rely on his two stud running backs -- which will be the plan of attack until Deshaun Watson returns. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 213 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. A tip of the hat to Cade York as well, who hit all four of his field goals -- including the 58-yard game winner.

C+ Panthers Carolina delivered a thriller despite what was a very up-and-down performance. The Panthers truly looked like they were on the verge of disaster in the first half, as Cleveland acquired a 10-point lead at halftime while Baker Mayfield and the Panthers' offense could get nothing going. However, they rebounded in the second half to keep things close. The defense hunkered down in the final two quarters and Mayfield hit Robbie Anderson for a 75-yard score in the fourth. Still, the offensive line didn't do a great job protecting the quarterback, as Mayfield was sacked four times and fumbled a whopping four times -- although all four were recovered by Carolina. The loss stings, but there's both good and bad to take away from Sunday.



Philadelphia 38-35 over Detroit

B Eagles The Eagles' offense looked explosive throughout the game, thanks to A.J. Brown and his dominance of the Lions' secondary in the second and third quarters. Brown finished with 10 catches for 155 yards -- setting a franchise record for receiving yards in a debut by a non-rookie. Jalen Hurts had no choice but to target Brown, who lived up to his "always open" moniker. The Eagles scored 38 points and tallied 455 yards, yet didn't have a reception from DeVonta Smith or Quez Watkins. They still rushed for 216 yards and had two 90-yard rushers in Hurts and Miles Sanders. Philadelphia had four different players rush for a touchdown in the same game for the first time since 1961. Despite how the offense had to carry the defense throughout the game, the Eagles look like a force in the NFC East with all their playmakers on offense.

B- Lions The Lions are better than many think, especially on offense. Amon-Ra St. Brown kept his five-game streak of getting at least eight receptions and a touchdown streak and D'Andre Swift looks every bit of the running back that can get 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards this year. The Lions didn't relent, going down 31-14 in the third quarter and eventually cutting the deficit to 38-35. Detroit's defense had no answer for Hurts running the football early and Brown throughout the game, yet the Lions still found themselves hanging in with a division title contender. This team has a lot to look forward to and will win more games than people think.



Miami 20-7 over New England

D+ Patriots For a minute there, it looked like all that worrying about the Patriots' offense was going to be thrown out the window. On the opening possession, they were moving the ball down the field with relative ease. However, Jones was later picked off in the end zone on a deep shot to DeVante Parker and it was largely downhill from there. After the pick, they punted twice and allowed a strip sack that was returned for a touchdown over the final drives of the first half. In that time, Miami jumped out to a 17-0 lead. New England's offense did find the end zone on its opening possession of the second half, but then proceeded to end the game with a punt, turnover on downs and a fumble.

A Dolphins The Dolphins started the Mike McDaniel era on as good of a note as you could hope for, beating the Patriots at home rather convincingly. While so much was made about the Miami offense and how the 49ers influence will impact how they move the ball, it was actually the defense that separated itself from New England. The unit forced three turnovers on the afternoon, including two clutch turnovers in the first half. On the opening possession, the Patriots pick off Jones in the red zone and later forced a strip sack that was recovered for a touchdown. Those two turnovers alone directly contributed to 10 points being put on the board. As for that offense, Tyreek Hill is a target vacuum, seeing 12 looks from Tua Tagovailoa on the day and leading the team with 94 yards receiving. Second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle also made his presence felt with a back-breaking 42-yard touchdown. What keeps Miami out of the "A+" range was some questionable decisions by Tagovailoa down the stretch, which will undoubtedly keep the lingering question going if he can truly be the franchise guy.



