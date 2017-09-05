NFL Week 1: How to watch, live stream the Colts and Rams on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on Sep. 1-2.

Colts vs. Rams on CBS All Access

The Colts are looking to get back to the top of the constantly shuffling deck that is the AFC South, but they've hit obstacle after obstacle along the way. Quarterback Andrew Luck is out for the opener, and his status has been shrouded in mystery for over a month. The Colts just traded receiver Philip Dorsett to the Patriots for Jacoby Brissett, but Scott Tolzien is expected to start in Week 1. They still have a formidable receiving pair in T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, while Frank Gore has proven year in and year out to be an ageless wonder.

With the retirement of Robert Mathis, the Colts' pass rush is their biggest question mark. They're also banking on a bounce back year from cornerback Vontae Davis, who fell out of form in 2016, to help bolster their defense. Malik Hooker may end up starting before year's end, as his playmaking ability may be sorely needed for the Colts.

For the Rams, Jared Goff is being called upon in his sophomore year to usher in the Sean McVay or, as Rams fans like to call it, post 7-9 era. The addition of Sammy Watkins does add a vertical aspect to their offense, but running back Todd Gurley is expected to still be the face of the offense.

The Rams defensive front is still fearsome, with Robert Quinn and Michael Brockers complementing each other on the outside and inside, respectively, but if holdout Aaron Donald isn't on the field, it'll be a big blow for Wade Phillips in his debut. Connor Barwin, a free agent acquisition, will try to pick up where he left off in Philadelphia, and Trumaine Johnson is hoping to play up to the level that his $16 million earnings in 2017 will demand of him. The Rams have a lot of questions, but their defense should at least keep them competitive throughout the year.

Colts vs. Rams start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 10



Sunday, Sep. 10 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET



4:05 p.m. ET Location: L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California



L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.