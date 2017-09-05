NFL Week 1: How to watch, live stream the Jaguars and Texans on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on Sep. 1-2.

Jaguars vs. Texans on CBS All Access

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans are trying to make waves in the AFC South, where it has been proven time and time again that anything can happen. While the Jaguars are in the midst of an identity crisis of sorts while they decide if they want to commit to Blake Bortles as their starter, rookie running back Leonard Fournette is hoping to make that question moot. The college phenom is trying to make his brand in the NFL, and with Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson on the outside, the Jaguars have quietly assembled a very strong offensive unit. Unfortunately, uncertainty at quarterback tends to cast a huge shadow over talent, and that's been the case this offseason for Jacksonville. Bortles will seek to prove he's earned his slot with a win over the reigning division champs, as Houston tries to defend their throne.

Houston is following the mold that the Denver Broncos established during their Super Bowl run: Build a defense and the rest will follow. After trading up for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Houston has been adamant that he will not be rushed into the starting gig over Tom Savage. Houston's defense gets its best piece back in J.J. Watt, who has been absolutely amazing in assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The Texans are hoping that, for the first time, Watt and Jadeveon Clowney can play a full season together. On paper it's one of the scariest defensive line tandems in the NFL, but both players need to stay healthy. Clowney broke out of his shell in 2016, so it could be a long season for quarterbacks on Houston's schedule.

Jaguars vs. Texans start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 10



Sunday, Sep. 10 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas



NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.