NFL Week 1: How to watch, live stream the Raiders and Titans on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on Sep. 1-2.

Raiders vs. Titans on CBS All Access

Featuring two of the more exciting teams in the AFC, Raiders-Titans is a Week 1 matchup that would be laughed at as recently as two years ago. However, for two teams poised to make leaps in 2017, this is actually one of the more intriguing Week 1 non-divisional games.

The Raiders have hometown favorite Marshawn Lynch in the fold, and they have one of the most exciting young cores in football. Between Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and new addition Jared Cook, who saw some revitalization in Green Bay (particularly in the playoffs), Oakland is looking to repeat their wild-card run and beyond from 2016. On defense, Khalil Mack, Bruce Irvin and Reggie Nelson head their respective units on a defense that underachieved last year, but looks to be better heading into a new season.

The Titans were just barely on the outside looking in in 2016, and they only got better. Rookie receiver Corey Davis was an absolute monster at Western Michigan, and he gives Marcus Mariota a great new target. DeMarco Murray bounced back from a down year in Philadelphia last season, proving that his seasons in Dallas weren't a fluke, and tight end Delanie Walker brings a veteran presence to a young team. The Titans acquired former division rival Johnathan Cyprien in free agency to bolster a relatively week secondary, and Brian Orakpo and Jurrell Casey remain the bell cows in terms of pressure generation for the Titans. It's a team that is looking to start a run, but it all starts in Week 1 against Oakland. They finished second in the AFC South last year, but now their sights are set firmly on the division in Tennessee.

This game is also Tony Romo's broadcasting debut with new partner Jim Nantz.

Raiders vs. Titans start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 10



Sunday, Sep. 10 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: LP Field -- Nashville, Tennessee



LP Field -- Nashville, Tennessee Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

