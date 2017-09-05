NFL Week 1: How to watch, live stream the Ravens and Bengals on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on Sep. 1-2.

Bengals vs. Ravens on CBS All Access

AFC North showdowns are always hard-hitting, so what better way to kick off the season than a showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens? The Bengals will be without linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was suspended for a hit in the preseason against the Chiefs, and the Ravens will be looking to overcome one of the unluckiest training camps for injuries since any Chargers season. Quarterback Joe Flacco recently returned to practice for the Ravens and looks to lead the Ravens back to the playoffs after they missed out the last two years. It's a different look for the Ravens, but mainstays such as Flacco, Marshal Yanda and Terrell Suggs remain.

On the Bengals side, they're looking to snap their stunning drought of 26 straight seasons without a playoff win. Rookie running back Joe Mixon is looking to bring stability to a running back stable that has been wildly inconsistent. Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill have showed flashes of brilliance, but have disappeared too often. A.J. Green remains Andy Dalton's favorite receiving threat, and the Bengals offense is trying to prove that it has the firepower to complement a stout defense. Some say that this is the make-or-break year for Marvin Lewis,, who seems to be perpetually on the hot seat, but that seems hard to believe.

Both teams are entering the season with a chip on their shoulder. Pittsburgh Steelers figure to be the class of the division. The AFC North, however, is notoriously contentious. It would be foolish to think that any one team is going to run away with it, especially when they all have six games against each other to beat themselves up.

Ravens vs. Bengals start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 10



Sunday, Sep. 10 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio



Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.