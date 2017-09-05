NFL Week 1: How to watch, live stream the Steelers and Browns on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on Sep. 1-2.

Steelers vs. Browns on CBS All Access

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin the defense of their AFC North title against the Cleveland Browns, who hope their rebuilding years are nearly behind them. Pittsburgh is on the short list of teams that can contend with the Patriots in the AFC this year, and one look at their roster makes it readily apparent why. With Ben Roethlisberger still at the helm of a team with the likes of Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and the newly-reinstated Martavis Bryant, the Steelers are hoping to put on an offensive show this year. On defense, Joe Haden is hoping for some revenge on his old team, while rookie T.J. Watt has made waves all offseason and will earn the start for Pittsburgh. It's a defense that is a bit suspect, especially in the secondary, but Pittsburgh's solid front seven should keep them steady.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is hoping that their cornucopia of draft picks will allow them to emerge from the dark ages soon. Although the Brock Osweiler experiment didn't pan out, the Browns are going to give rookie DeShone Kizer a shot at the starting gig as they look to see if he's their potential quarterback of the future. On the other side of the ball, rookies Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers will look to spark a lackluster defense as they welcome a new era of football in Cleveland. Hue Jackson has expressed confidence in Kizer, but he'll have to impress in Week 1 as the Browns have Cody Kessler also waiting for an opportunity. How long a leash Kizer will have is unknown, but it's a big opportunity for someone that earned a look in the preseason.

Steelers vs. Browns start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 10



Sunday, Sep. 10 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio



FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green and Jamie Erdahl



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.