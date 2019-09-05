NFL Week 1: How to watch, stream Jets vs. Bills on CBS and CBS All-Access

The wait is officially over, as Week 1 of the NFL regular season gets ready to kick off.

It'll kick off with no shortage of fireworks or storylines, with both the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills set to bring their share of divisional warfare to the slate. It's one of the more interesting AFC showdowns taking place this weekend, and you won't want to miss it.

First, let's get you all the intel you'll need to tune in.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (New Jersey)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

There's no shortage of storylines heading into this game, but the big-ticket is running back Le'Veon Bell. The All-Pro running back sat out an entire season in 2018 due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- who opted to not issue a transition tag on him this offseason. That left Bell free to hit the open market, where the Jets landing him on a four-year contract worth $52.5 million overall and includes $35 million guaranteed, and the 27-year-old is aching to get back to playing meaningful football.

Bell has made it clear he doesn't want the Jets to hold back on his workload, but the Bills are dying to welcome him back to the NFL with a brick wall and a handshake.

While the world waits to see if Bell still has the juice, and what it could mean for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, there are some offensive questions to be answered for the Bills as well. Former seventh-overall pick Josh Allen is looking to prove himself after an uneven rookie season but now has a new weapon on shifty slot receiver Cole Beasley -- although he lost LeSean McCoy to release. Allen and Beasley have seemingly found chemistry fast, which sets up a challenging situation for the Jets secondary. It's the battle of second-year QBs trending in opposite directions, and their newly-acquired tools of destruction.

The defense that steps up first, and often, will own the day.

Predictions

If you're one to throw money on the table each week during the NFL season, it's key to note SportsLine calling this one rather close. Their experts have the Jets as favorites to take the win over the Bills, but only by a 3-point margin. That's honestly very near Pick 'Em status, so tread carefully as this contest could swing either way by virtue of a single play or a game-changing call on the field.

At this point, both franchises need to exercise a swift turnaround from recent seasons past in order to establish themselves as playoff contenders in the AFC.

Check out more from our experts at CBSSports.com, including Will Brinson and Pete Prisco, to help with your betting chances.