NFL Week 1: How to watch, stream Ravens vs. Dolphins on CBS and CBS All-Access

You have finally made it. The 2019 NFL regular season is here.

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins kick off the season in a matchup that is not deemed a must-watch game, but there are several headlines to follow when Lamar Jackson and Co. head to South Beach.

We'll break down those storylines in a minute, but first here's how and when you can watch or stream the game.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The keys to the Ravens' offense have officially been given to Jackson, and many speculate that John Harbaugh's system will operate a lot differently than it did when Joe Flacco was around. Jackson is arguably the most athletic quarterback in the league, and his most dangerous weapon is not his arm, but his legs.

Baltimore is expected to sport a few exotic run packages in 2019, and we may see them break some out in Week 1. There's a possibility they could be running a lot against this Dolphins team.

Miami is projected by many to be the worst team in the league this year, but don't count out quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 36-year-old beat out Josh Rosen for the starting job, and who could forget what he did in the first few games last year?

Fitzpatrick threw for over 400 yards in each of the first three games of 2018 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including 417 yards and four touchdowns in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints, a 48-40 Tampa Bay win. The Dolphins have also won five out of the past six season-openings games, so the outcome of this matchup has the potential to surprise some people.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists Baltimore (-7) as the favorite, which is no surprise. Coming off their first divisional title since 2012, the Ravens again have playoff expectations while the Dolphins are unsure of their potential.

Jackson, Mark Ingram and the offensive line should be able to have their way against the Dolphins' front seven, but the secondary is a different issue.

With Reshad Jones, Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick, throwing the ball could be a challenge for Jackson. Howard had seven interceptions in 2018, which was tied for most in the league, McCain was one of two cornerbacks who had more than 60 tackles, two sacks and one interception in 2018 and Fitzpatrick was one of four rookies in 2018 who registered more than 75 tackles and nine passes defensed.

All reports this offseason indicate that Jackson has improved his accuracy and will throw just as much as any other starting quarterback, but his first game isn't exactly his easiest test. With that being said, I'll take Baltimore and lay the points.

