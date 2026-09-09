It's officially Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season, which means that it's time for each team's initial injury report. Per usual, there are a myriad of players to keep an eye on between now and their team's first game.

Every NFL team is required to issue three injury reports throughout the week. The week's final injury report includes game designations for players who are dealing with injuries. Teams are then required to submit a release of their inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Wednesday reports are especially important because they allow fans to see their team's initial injury status at the start of their work week. By following injury reports daily, fans can see how players are progressing or regressing throughout the week.

Below is a rundown of every team's Wednesday injury report. Be sure to check back periodically as we'll be continuously providing updates throughout the day.

Wednesday, September 9

Patriots at Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET)

Brown's status for Wednesday night was expected, as he did not travel with the team to Seattle. His absence would create an issue for the Patriots if starting center Jared Wilson sustains an injury at any point. New England doesn't have any other centers on their active roster, so the assumption would be that one of its backup guards (Greg Van Roten or Walter Rouse) would fill in if Wilson were to get injured.

Henderson was ruled out after not taking part in Tuesday's practice. His absence will likely lead to a heavier workload for Rhamondre Stevenson, who is no stranger to being New England's bell cow. Stevenson has started the bulk of the Patriots' games since 2023.

For Seattle, coach Mike Macdonald said earlier this week that Emmanwori -- who is coming back from ankle surgery -- was able to do more in Monday's practice than he had previously. If Okada and/or Emmanwori can't go, Seattle will tap into their practice squad for reinforcements. Rodney Thomas II, D'Anthony Bell, AJ Finley and Maxen Hook are candidates to be activated.

Thursday, September 10

49ers at Rams (8:35 p.m. ET)

49ers: TBA

Rams: TBA

Sunday, September 13

Falcons at Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Falcons: TBA

Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr. (back) LIMITED

Porter recently returned to practice after missing the duration of training camp. Regarding his possible status for Sunday, Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said that he expects "everyone to play."

If Porter can't play, veteran cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is slated to start in his place. Samuel, who signed with the Steelers last season, is actually listed as a starter on Pittsburgh's depth chart alongside Porter.

Ravens at Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Ravens: TBA

Colts: S AJ Haulcy (ankle), TE Drew Ogletree (neck), WR Alec Pierce (heel), C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (illness) LIMITED

In Indianapolis, Haulcy returned to practice after missing the last few weeks. Pierce is continuing to work his way back from offseason surgery that kept him out of training camp. It appears that he is on track to face Baltimore.

Bills at Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Bills: TBA

Texans: TBA

Bears at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Bears: TBA

Panthers: TBA

Browns at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Browns: TBA

Jaguars: TBA

Saints at Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Saints: TBA

Lions: TBA

Jets at Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Jets: TBA

Titans: DE Keldric Faulk (shoulder) FULL; LB Cedric Gray (concussion) DNP

Gray suffered a concussion and other minor injuries over Labor Day weekend while being away from the team's facility. While he didn't practice on Wednesday, coach Robert Saleh reiterated that Gray has a chance to clear concussion protocol by the end of the week. He did not reveal any specifics regarding how Gray sustained the injuries.

"He's obviously apologetic," Saleh said of Gray. " Obviously frustrated with himself. ... He's good, he's healthy, he's got a chance. It could have been a lot worse."

Buccaneers at Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers: TBA

Bengals: TBA

Cardinals at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Cardinals: TBA

Chargers: TBA

Packers at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)

Packers: TBA

Vikings: TBA

Dolphins at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Dolphins: TBA

Raiders: TBA

Commanders at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)

Commanders: TBA

Raiders: TBA

Cowboys at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET)

Cowboys: TBA

Giants: TBA

Monday, September 14

Broncos at Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET)

Broncos: TBA

Chiefs: TBA