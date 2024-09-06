It may be Week 1, but there are a host of injuries fans will want to monitor in the days leading up to kickoff. Fortunately for you, we're tracking every notable injury and will include it in our weekly injury rundown.

Below, you can see each Week 1 matchup and the notable injuries that every team is currently dealing with. Teams officially started practicing Wednesday, which means we've got a bunch of injury reports to sort through. One notable injury update from Thursday night's season-opener was Ravens veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy exiting early after fracturing an orbital bone. It's not yet known how much time he will miss.

Here's a game-by-game rundown of each team's current injury situation.

Note: Summaries of teams that do not have an official game-time designation are from Wednesday's initial injury report

Packers at Eagles (Friday night in Brazil)

Packers: TE Tucker Kraft (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), RB Emanuel Wilson (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Eagles: CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand), LB Devin White (ankle) OUT

Each of Green Bay's questionable players were limited during Thursday's estimated practice, which could be considered a positive sign. For the Eagles, White's absence clears the way for three-year veteran Nakobe Dean to make his fifth career start.

Steelers at Falcons

It's no surprise that the Steelers' injury-plagued offensive line had a notable presence on the team's first injury report. Veteran Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) didn't practice and is not expected to play on Sunday. Rookie Troy Fautanu (knee) was limited, which is a positive sign regarding his possible Week 1 status. Fellow rookie Roman Wilson (ankle) and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) were limited.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) and linebacker Nate Landman (quadriceps) -- the only two Falcons on the injury report -- were limited practice participants. Pitts' status for Sunday is currently up in the air.

Cardinals at Bills

Arizona's only absence Wednesday was wideout Xavier Weaver, who is dealing with an oblique injury. Tight end Tip Reiman (ankle) was limited.

Defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) was the only Bills player who did not practice. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) was limited.

Titans at Bears

Titans: S Jamal Adams (hip), LB Otis Reese (concussion) OUT; WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), CB Chidobe Awuzie (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Bears: DL Zacch Pickens (groin) OUT; WR Keenan Allen (heel), DL Montez Sweat (toe), DL Darrell Taylor (foot), DL Demarcus Walker (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Hopkins was limited all week, while Awuzie was limited on Friday after not having an injury designation throughout the week. The former All-Pro wideout recently said that he tore his MCL roughly five weeks ago and plans to play through the injury.

Allen's and Sweat's arrows are pointing up, as both players were full practice participants Friday. Conversely, things aren't looking as good for Taylor, who didn't practice after not appearing on the injury report the previous two days.

Texans at Colts

Safety M.J. Stewart (knee) was the only Texans player on Wednesday's injury report. Stewart -- who did not have an injury designation at the start of training camp after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last November -- did not practice

Colts wideout Josh Downs (ankle) and kicker Matt Gay (hernia) did not practice on Wednesday. The Colts recently re-signed Spencer Shrader to the practice squad in the event that Gay is not ready to go by Sunday.

Jaguars at Dolphins

Every Jaguars player practiced, with safety Daniel Thomas (who was limited with an Achilles injury) being the only player with an injury designation.

Miami had a whopping 12 players who were either limited or held out of Wednesday's practice, albeit a half-dozen of those players were given rest days. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles/rest) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) were among Miami's four players who did not practice. A positive for the Dolphins was that star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had no injury designation after dealing with injuries this summer.

Patriots at Bengals

Bengals: OT Amarius Mims (pectoral), DL Kris Jenkins (thumb) OUT; WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; WR Ja'Marr Chase (rest) QUESTIONABLE

Chase will determine whether or not he plays Sunday as he is hoping to have his contract extended prior to kickoff. If he plays, Chase assumes he will be limited. Higgins didn't practice Friday, which is obviously not a good sign as far as playing Sunday.

Panthers at Saints

Carolina has a tight end problem, as tight ends Ian Thomas (calf) and Tommy Tremble (back/hamstring) did not practice. Running back Miles Sanders (finger) was limited. The Panthers signed undrafted rookie Messiah Swinson off the Packers practice squad on Wednesday if they need a tight end for Sunday.

New Orleans is currently dealing with some injuries at linebacker. Willie Gay Jr. (back) and Pete Werner (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday, while fellow linebacker D'Marco Jackson (calf) was limited. Starting defensive back Marshon Lattimore (hip) was limited, while starting defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf) did not practice.

Vikings at Giants

Giants: None

Vikings: None

As you can see, we've got a rare situation where neither team has any injury designations. Giants linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) will play after appearing on the injury report during the week. For the Vikings, wideouts Jordan Addison (ankle) and Jalen Nailor (ankle) will also play after being full participants during Friday's practice.

Raiders at Chargers

First-round rookie tight end Brock Bowers was a limited participant in Wednesday's session as he nurses a foot injury. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (knee) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) were also limited.

The Chargers were missing wideout DJ Chark Jr. from Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury. Meanwhile, cornerback Tarheeb Still was limited with a hip injury.

Broncos at Seahawks

It was a clean injury report for the Broncos, who made news on Wednesday when they announced that Bo NIx is the team's first rookie captain since Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little had said honor back in 1967.

Seattle listed tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) as nonparticipants on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the team limited tight end Noah Fant (toe), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (calf), and linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (hamstring).

Cowboys at Browns

Tight end John Stephens Jr. (hamstring) was the only Cowboys player who did not practice on Wednesday.

It was a different story in Cleveland, as eight players were limited, including offensive linemen Jack Conklin (knee), Jedrick Wills (knee) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee). Willis' limited status was a positive given that he has been sidelined since undergoing surgery last December.

Commanders at Buccaneers

Defensive tackle Daron Payne (back), quarterback Marcus Mariota (chest) and defensive tackles Jer'Zhan Newton (foot) and Trent Scott (knee) were limited for the Commanders. Newton will be evaluated on Friday before a determination is made regarding his status for Sunday.

For Tampa Bay, defensive lineman Logan Hall (foot) and kicker Chase McLaughlin (abdomen/illness) were the only players who did not practice. The Buccaneers must feel good about McLaughlin's status as they currently do not have a kicker on their practice squad.

Rams at Lions

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle) was limited for the Rams to begin the week, while corners Darious Williams and Cobie Durant were limited due to hamstring injuries.

Starting Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) was limited Wednesday. Lions coach Dan Campbell said there is still a chance that Reader -- a former Bengal who spent the summer recovering from last year's season-ending quad injury -- plays Sunday.

Jets at 49ers (Monday night)

TBA

