It may be just Week 1 of the 2023 season, but there are already a host of injury news NFL fans are monitoring. The tight end position, for particular, has been hit hard this week, with Travis Kelce and George Kittle currently dealing with injuries that could sideline them for the NFL's opening weekend.

Kelce is dealing with a knee injury and has officially been listed as questionable for Thursday night's season-opener against the visiting Detroit Lions. Kittle has a nagging groin injury that has put his status for the 49ers' season-opener in Pittsburgh in jeopardy.

We'll dig further into each of those situations while also looking at each NFL team's current injury situation entering Week 1, starting with the NFL's opening game.

Lions at Chiefs (-4.5)

As stated above, Kelce has been listed as questionable for the Chiefs' season-opener after hyperextending his knee. The Chiefs do not believe that it is a long-term injury and will continue to monitor the injury ahead of Thursday night's game. Specifically, Kelce's injury has been described as a bone bruise as the star fortunately dodged a more serious injury.

49ers (-2) at Steelers

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6)

Cardinals at Commanders (-7)

Titans at Saints (-3)

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5)

Carolina is dealing with injuries to Adam Thielen (ankle), DJ Chark (hamstring) and Terrace Marshall Jr. (back). Thielen and Marshall were limited, while Chark did not practice.

Jaguars (-5) at Colts

Texans at Ravens (-10)

Bengals (-2.5) at Browns

Packers at Bears (-1)

Packers receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs missed practice on Wednesday as both players are dealing with hamstring injuries. Both players are key to the success of new Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love, who strengthened his rapport with both second-year wideouts during the preseason.

Dolphins at Chargers (-3)

Eagles (-4) at Patriots

Rams at Seahawks (-5)

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that he expects first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play on Sunday after the rookie WR underwent wrist surgery last month.

Raiders at Broncos (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants

Bills (-2.5) at Jets

