We're officially two games into Week 1, and Sunday's 13-game slate truly marks the return of the NFL in 2025. It also marks the return of injury reports. Week 1 injury reports aren't usually too expansive given teams doing everything in their power to keep their top players healthy, but there are still quite a few notable players who are banged up. Bettors interested in NFL betting need to be aware of all the latest NFL injury news before placing wagers at top sportsbooks, so we've got the latest on key NFL injuries to know ahead of 13 games on Sunday, including how lines have shifted according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks.

The Dolphins enter Week 1 more banged up than most, especially on offense. Star receiver Tyreek Hill will play after dealing with an oblique injury. Starting running back De'Von Achane (calf) is set to play Week 1. Achane's backup, second-year player Jaylen Wright, is out, which could open the door for rookie Ollie Gordon II to get some work in his first NFL game. Tight end Darren Waller, who retired ahead of 2024 before returning this year, also won't play as he deals with a hip injury.

The Colts aren't dealing with any notable injuries, with just a backup running back listed as questionable. They're 1-point favorites after opening at -1.5, and the total has increased from 45.5 to 46.5.

NYJ G Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps, out for year)

PITT DT Derrick Harmon (knee, out)

PITT DT Cam Heyward (contract dispute, questionable)

Neither squad is dealing with anything unknown heading into Sunday on the injury front, but each is dealing with a key injury to players in the trenches. It was announced recently that starting New York guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) is likely to miss the entire 2025 season. As for Pittsburgh, rookie first-round defensive tackle Derrick Harmon won't make his NFL debut this week as he's been dealing with a knee injury. The other big storyline here is Steelers star defensive lineman and team captain Cam Heyward, who despite practicing in full Friday, wouldn't commit to playing Sunday as he seeks a new contract. He has no designation, as he's not hurt, but the veteran is at least planting the seeds of sitting out against the Jets.

Oddsmakers expect a low-scoring affair here, even with some unknowns on defense for the Steelers. The total has dipped from 39.5 at open to 38, and Pittsburgh is a 3-point road favorite.

The Panthers' offense has some question marks heading into Week 1. After trading Adam Thielen to Minnesota, Carolina was expecting Jalen Coker to serve as WR2 for Bryce Young. Coker instead will start the year on injured reserve due to a quad injury. As for the offensive line, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu underwent an appendectomy earlier this week, while starting guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt were both limited in practice this week. Hunt and Lewis are off the injury report and will suit up Sunday, but Ekwonu is doubtful to protect Young's blind side on Sunday.

This game's line has stayed steady, with the Jags favored by 3.5 and the total set at 46.5, which is what this game opened at.

The Cardinals will be without starting guard Will Hernandez due to a knee injury, and a few notable Saints players are banged up heading into Week 1. Starting guard Trevor Penning has been dealing with a toe injury, and edge rusher Chase Young left practice this week with a calf injury. Both are out for this game. The good news for the Saints is starting cornerback Alontae Taylor, who has been practicing in a limited capacity with a groin injury, has no designation and will play Sunday.

The Cardinals are 6.5 favorites on the road against the Saints, and the over/under is up to 43.5 after opening at 41.5.

NYG WR Malik Nabers (back, will play)

NYG OT Andrew Thomas (foot, doubtful)

A few notable names appeared on the injury report this week ahead of this NFC East matchup. Star New York receiver Malik Nabers isn't practicing due to a back injury, but he will play Sunday, as he's not on the final injury report. Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has been hobbled with a foot injury and is doubtful to suit up Sunday, meaning someone else likely will protect Russell Wilson's blindside in his first start with New York.

None of the above has impacted the line here, as the Commanders are still 6-point favorites at home and the total still resides at 45.5.

Each side has some big names who are less than 100% heading into Week 1. We know Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss all of 2025 due to a leg injury. He was slated to protect the blindside of lefty quarterback and fellow Washington product Michael Penix Jr. One of Penix's top targets, Darnell Mooney, has missed a lot of time in camp this offseason with a shoulder injury, and he's questionable to suit up here.

As for Tampa, Chris Godwin surprisingly isn't starting the year on IR after he suffered a grueling ankle injury early last year, but he's missed considerable time this offseason. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs also won't start on IR after knee surgery, and defensive tackle Vita Vea is battling a nagging foot injury. Unsurprisingly, Godwin and Wirfs are out for Week 1, while Vea is questionable. Starting Bucs tight end Cade Otton is off the injury report after dealing with a groin injury in practice this week.

The line hasn't shifted too much here, with the total going down a point from 49.5 to 48.5. The Bucs are slight 1.5-point favorites.

CLE DE Myles Garrett (hip, will play)

CLE CB Denzel Ward (shoulder, will play)

The Browns' two best defenders were on the injury report, as Myles Garrett missed practice Thursday and Denzel Ward was a limited participant, but both are off the final injury report and will play against the Bengals, who have no major injuries of note in this AFC North matchup. The Bengals have started slow in recent years, and facing a full-strength Browns defense could help that trend continue.

The total has shot up quite a bit in this one, from 44.5 at open to 48, with the Bengals favored by 5.5 after opening at -6.

NE CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring, out)

NE OT Will Campbell (ankle, questionable)

Two young cornerstones in New England are on the team's final injury report for Sunday's season opener. Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, the team's best defensive player, won't be suiting up due to a hamstring injury. As for offense, new left tackle Will Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick in April's draft, is questionable to play on Sunday with an ankle injury, which would be a big blow for Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense.

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites at home against this new-look Raiders team, and the total is 44 after opening at 43.5.

TENN CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee, questionable)

The biggest injury news in this one is star Titans cornerback L'Jarious Sneed being listed as questionable with a knee injury. If Sneed can't go, that's a big blow to a Tennessee secondary that faces a playoff team in the Broncos. No. 1 Denver receiver Courtland Sutton could potentially have a better matchup on Sunday if Sneed can't go.

The Broncos opened as 7.5-point favorites and are now favored by 8.5. The total has also increased from 41.5 to 42.5.

SF RB Christian McCaffrey (calf, questionable)

SEA OLB Uchenna Nwosu (knee, out)

The 49ers appeared to be on track for a healthy Week 1, but star running back Christian McCaffrey's name popped up on the injury report on Thursday due to a calf strain. McCaffrey was a non participant in practice as he only did some work off to the side, and after an injury-plagued 2024 campaign where he played just four games, McCaffrey is in danger of missing Sunday's opener in Seattle.

The biggest Seahawks injury news is edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (knee) being ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest.

The 49ers remain 1.5-point favorites but the line has dropped from 45.5 to 43.5. Keep an eye on this one as we get closer to kickoff.

The Lions side is a bit easier to break down, as Detroit has no major injuries outside of cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who underwent season-ending surgery recently. The Lions' stars are all healthy and ready to go after a great 2025 regular season that ultimately resulted in a rough Divisional Round loss to Washington.

As for Green Bay, they have a slew of big names questionable, namely new pass rusher Micah Parsons, who the team acquired from Dallas recently. Parsons is dealing with a back injury and is considered questionable to make his Packers debut on Sunday. Green Bay also has three receivers in Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and rookie Savion Williams (hamstring) who are questionable against the Lions.

The Lions opened as 1.5-point favorites, but things have shifted the Packers' way as Green Bay is now -2.5. The total is also down a bit from 49.5 at open to 47.

LAR QB Matthew Stafford (back, will play)

HOU RB Joe Mixon (foot/ankle, reserve/NFI list)

HOU WR Christian Kirk (hamstring, out)

HOU WR Braxton Barrios (hamstring, out)

The Texans still have Nico Collins, which is good news for CJ Stroud and Co., but Stroud won't be having new acquisition Christian Kirk to throw to against the Rams, as he's out with a hamstring injury that could linger into future weeks. Additionally, fellow receiver Braxton Berrios is also dealing with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out.

As for the Rams, the big story out of Los Angeles of late has been the status of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's been dealing with a nagging back injury that caused him to miss time this offseason. Stafford has no injury designation for Week 1, and he's set to play against the Texans as the Rams aim to win their second straight NFC West title.

The Rams opened as 2.5-point favorites and are now favored by 3 points. The total is now 43.5 after opening at 44.5.

The good news is Josh Allen will have his two top wide receivers, as neither Khalil Shakir nor Keon Coleman have injury designations for Week 1. Buffalo's secondary, however, is a bit beat up right now, as veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White is doubtful to go, and first-round pick Maxwell Hairston is starting his rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Ravens will be without two versatile pieces on offense, with do-it-all fullback Patrick Ricard out with a calf injury and Isaiah Likely out with a foot injury. Neither player practiced this week, and Likely being out should put more of an emphasis on Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins in Baltimore's passing attack.

After opening as a 1.5-point underdog on the road, the Ravens are now favored by 1.5 points in Buffalo. The total is also 50.5 now after opening at 51.5.

Since this game isn't until Monday, final injury reports aren't out yet. The Bears have a few notable players banged up in this matchup, as Roschon Johnson, the main backup to starter D'Andre Swift, hasn't practiced due to a foot injury. Additionally, rookie back Kyle Monangai is limited right now with a hamstring injury. Defensively, starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been limited with calf and groin injuries, while starting linebacker T.J. Edwards didn't practice due to a hamstring injury.

Longtime Vikings safety Harrison Smith is battling an illness, and after not participating in practice on Thursday, he was limited on Friday. Smith is trending in the right direction, but he's also entering Year 14, so it's not surprising to see him not a full participant in general.

Chicago opened as 1.5-point favorites but are now 1.5-point underdogs at home against the Vikings, who are giving J.J. McCarthy his first career NFL start on Monday. The total has also gone from 45.5 at open to 44.