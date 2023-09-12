The 2023 NFL season kicked off in full on Sunday, and with the games came an unfortunate but unsurprising barrage of injuries. Several big-name starters on both sides of the ball were forced out of action in Week 1. Here's a roundup of notable updates:

Rodgers went down early in his Jets debut with a torn Achilles, ending his season after just four snaps. It's unclear whether Rodgers , 39, will continue to play after this colossal setback. He is signed through 2024.

Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's game vs. Miami, per HC Brandon Staley. His status for practice this week is unclear as of now.

The No. 4 overall pick left in the final minute of the Colts' 31-21 loss to the Jaguars after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, with backup Gardner Minshew taking over under center for the final snaps. But Richardson is OK and won't be in danger of missing any time after the game, coach Shane Steichen told reporters later. The rookie flashed with two scores on the day.

The Ravens' fourth-year running back appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the first half against the Texans, only to quickly be ruled out with what coach John Harbaugh later confirmed as an Achilles tear that will end the veteran's 2023 season. It's just the latest in a long line of ailments for the former second-rounder, who had played just seven games the previous two seasons due to multiple knee injuries. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team wouldn't be looking to add a running back: "I think that we're good. Melvin (Gordon's) here for a reason." Baltimore also has Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

The Seahawks standout was evaluated for a possible concussion in Seattle's Week 1 matchup against the Rams. Lockett registered two catches on four targets for 10 yards before going down with the injury. If he misses extended time, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be in line for significant snaps alongside DK Metcalf.

The veteran Packers ball-carrier suffered a hamstring injury on a 35-yard TD catch against the Bears on Sunday, holding his leg as he ran into the end zone. Jones was ruled questionable to return and replaced by fellow back AJ Dillon, reportedly telling teammates on the sidelines that he will be fine. Broadcast reports indicated Jones' injury is not serious.

The Steelers' No. 1 receiver exited in the second half against the 49ers with a hamstring injury and was quickly ruled out. The fifth-year veteran, who just last year inked a $36 million extension, was leading Pittsburgh with three catches before leaving early. His absence didn't help a sluggish Steelers offense that trailed by 20 in the third.

Williams was evaluated for a head injury midway through the second quarter of the Chargers' shootout with the Dolphins, only to return in the second half alongside Keenan Allen. The wideout finished with four catches for 45 yards in Los Angeles' defeat.

The former Patriots wideout was a favorite target for Jimmy Garoppolo in his Raiders debut, securing nine passes and two touchdowns before absorbing a hard hit to the head from the Broncos' Kareem Jackson. He stayed on the ground for a while before trainers assisted him off the field, and he figures to remain in concussion protocol in the lead-up to Week 2.

The Steelers' second-year tight end caught Kenny Pickett's first touchdown pass of the season, a 23-yard strike, but also took a hard shot to the chest on an end-zone target. He left the field later and was ruled questionable to return.

Fresh off a lucrative extension, the Giants' star left tackle hurt his hamstring as the Cowboys blocked a field goal early in their 40-0 romp of New York, then played through the injury for most of Sunday night's game. Now Thomas is set to undergo an MRI, and his short- and long-term status is up in the air, which doesn't bode well for the G-Men.

The two-time All-Pro Browns tackle was carted off against the Bengals after his left leg buckled upon contact in the second quarter. He was ruled out soon afterward, replaced by rookie Dawand Jones on the right side. Following the game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski offered an ominous update saying early tests on Conklin were not good.

The former Pro Bowl left tackle, whose injury-related absences have plagued the Ravens for years, left late against the Texans with a knee injury and was ruled questionable to return. Stanley also missed time late in the summer with an undisclosed injury. He's yet to play a full season during his seven-year NFL career.

The Seahawks' second-year left tackle suffered a sprained toe in Seattle's loss to the Rams, and while he was ruled questionable to return, he did not see another snap after being carted off. Coach Pete Carroll said X-rays on Cross' toe were negative, suggesting the 2022 first-round pick could be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

The Ravens' second-year center, who emerged as a key blocker for Lamar Jackson in his rookie campaign, joined Ronnie Stanley on the sidelines late in Baltimore's opener against the Texans, appearing to suffer an ankle injury.

The Vikings' veteran center left early in Minnesota's loss to the Buccaneers with a back injury and did not return. He was later joined in the locker room by left tackle Christian Darrisaw, though the latter returned to action. It's unclear if Bradbury, who also missed time in 2022 with back issues, will be available for Week 2 against the Eagles.

The six-time Steelers Pro Bowler, a mainstay on Pittsburgh's defensive front, was initially ruled questionable to return with a groin injury suffered in the first half against the 49ers. He later returned to the field for a few snaps before a final exit to the locker room, where the team ruled him out alongside wideout Diontae Johnson. On Monday, NFL Media reported that Heyward is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the groin injury, is likely headed to IR and is evaluating all options, including surgery.

The Eagles linebacker saw his first career start cut short when he left Week 1's win over the Patriots with a foot injury. The Georgia product was seen wearing a walking boot after the game and is set to undergo an MRI. His absence didn't appear to help Philadelphia's defense late Sunday, as New England threatened a comeback.

The Panthers' No. 1 cornerback went down with a hamstring injury in the second quarter against the Falcons and was quickly ruled out. The former No. 8 overall draft pick is considered one of the game's top young cover men, but he's now battled multiple injuries in his young career, missing all but three games in 2021 with a fractured foot and also enduring ankle and foot issues this summer.

The Ravens safety is feared to have torn his pec in the team's Week 1 up over Houston, according to NFL Media. He'll undergo an MRI to confirm. Williams went to the locker room in the second quarter and was ruled out not long after with what the team said was a shoulder injury. Before departing with the injury, Williams totaled four tackles and broke up one pass.

The Texans' second-year safety, who drew Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration in 2022, made contact with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on a sack attempt and subsequently coughed up blood with a bruised lung. He was hospitalized after exiting the game, but all indications are he will be OK and was being held for additional observation out of precaution.