The 2023 NFL season kicked off in full on Sunday, and with the games came an unfortunate but unsurprising barrage of injuries. Several big-name starters on both sides of the ball were forced out of action in Week 1. Here's a roundup of notable updates:

The fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft departed in the final minute of the Colts' 31-21 home defeat against the Jaguars after suffering an apparent lower-body injury. Richardson scrambled and lunged for additional yardage on first-and-goal from the 3, but got up gingerly and needed some help from the training staff to walk to the sideline. Backup Gardner Minshew closed the day under center, but Richardson still flashed in the losing effort, scoring twice.

The Ravens' fourth-year running back appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the first half against the Texans, only to quickly be ruled out with a reported Achilles tear that will end his 2023 season. It's just the latest in a long line of ailments for the former second-rounder, who had played just seven games the previous two seasons due to multiple knee injuries.

The Steelers' No. 1 receiver exited in the second half against the 49ers with a hamstring injury and was quickly ruled out. The fifth-year veteran, who just last year inked a $36 million extension, was leading Pittsburgh with three catches before leaving early. His absence didn't help a sluggish Steelers offense that trailed by 20 in the third.

The Steelers' second-year tight end caught Kenny Pickett's first touchdown pass of the season, a 23-yard strike, but also took a hard shot to the chest on an end-zone target. He left the field later and was ruled questionable to return.

The two-time All-Pro Browns tackle was carted off against the Bengals after his left leg buckled upon contact in the second quarter. He was ruled out soon afterward, replaced by rookie Dawand Jones on the right side.

The former Pro Bowl left tackle, whose injury-related absences have plagued the Ravens for years, left late against the Texans with a knee injury and was ruled questionable to return. Stanley also missed time late in the summer with an undisclosed injury. He's yet to play a full season during his seven-year NFL career.

The Ravens' second-year center, who emerged as a key blocker for Lamar Jackson in his rookie campaign, joined Ronnie Stanley on the sidelines late in Baltimore's opener against the Texans, appearing to suffer an ankle injury.

The six-time Steelers Pro Bowler, a mainstay on Pittsburgh's defensive front, was initially ruled questionable to return with a groin injury suffered in the first half against the 49ers. He later returned to the field for a few snaps before a final exit to the locker room, where the team ruled him out alongside wideout Diontae Johnson.

The Panthers' No. 1 cornerback went down with a hamstring injury in the second quarter against the Falcons and was quickly ruled out. The former No. 8 overall draft pick is considered one of the game's top young cover men, but he's now battled multiple injuries in his young career, missing all but three games in 2021 with a fractured foot and also enduring ankle and foot issues this summer.