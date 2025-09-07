Skip to Main Content
NFL Week 1 inactives: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey expected to play, Giants' Andrew Thomas out

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 1

It's Week 1 of the NFL season, teams are all optimistic and feel they have a shot as everyone starts 0-0. The first week always brings hope, but also some trepidation as the initial wave of inactives are in for the 1 p.m. games. 

There are some notable injuries to keep an eye on as games get set to begin on Sunday. 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable with a calf injury, but the 49ers' top player will play on Sunday. The Giants will not have Andrew Thomas for Sunday, a massive blow to their offensive line. The Falcons will also not have Darnell Mooney, which is one of Michael Penix's top receivers. The Buccaneers also won't have Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs. The Patriots will have Will Campbell on their offensive line against the Raiders. 

For the Packers, Micah Parsons, who has been battling back issues for a few weeks now, was limited at practice this week, but is expected to play. The Packers also have another injury to monitor in Jayden Reed, who is questionable with a foot injury. Green Bay has a big showdown against Detroit on Sunday, making it all the more vital to have its full contingent of receivers on deck. Dontavyion Wicks is also questionable for the Packers. 

The big games on tap for this Sunday slate are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, Sean Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Eight of the 16 games are divisional matchups, as a lot of rivalries are renewed for the opening week of the year. 

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.

No surprises regarding the Dolphins inactives vs. the Colts
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:44 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:44 am EDT
 
No Ikem Ekwonu for the Panthers against the Jaguars
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:41 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:41 am EDT
 
Falcons inactives are in Darnell Mooney was questionable. He's OUT
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:40 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:40 am EDT
 
No surprises for Jets inactives vs. the Steelers
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:39 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:39 am EDT
 
No Derrick Harmon and Nick Herbig for the Steelers vs. the Jets
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:39 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:39 am EDT
 
Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal both OUT for the Giants against the Commanders
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:38 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:38 am EDT
 
Light inactive list for the Cardinals vs. the Saints
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:37 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:37 am EDT
 
A surprise inactive for the Commanders vs. the Giants. Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:37 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:37 am EDT
 
Will Campbell is ACTIVE for the Patriots. Here are their inactives vs. Raiders
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:36 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:36 am EDT
 
No Raheem Mostert for the Raiders today. Tristan McCollum, who was picked up last week, also inactive
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:35 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:35 am EDT
 
No surprises on the Jaguars inactive report
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:34 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:34 am EDT
 
Trey Palmer won't be making his debut for the Saints
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:33 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:33 am EDT
 
No Jermaine Burton for the Bengals, their inactives are in
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:32 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:32 am EDT
 
Colts inactives in. No surprises here
Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:32 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:32 am EDT
 
The Buccaneers inactives vs. the Falcons. Vita Vea ACTIVE

The Buccaneers inactives are in, as are the rest of the 1 p.m. games. No Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs today. 

Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:31 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:31 am EDT
 
Christian McCaffrey WILL PLAY

McCaffrey will play for the 49ers today after being listed on the team's injury report on Thursday. McCaffrey came in with a questionable designation, but he participated in the team's walkthrough on Saturday. The 49ers will have their No. 1 RB for the seaosn opener. 

Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 3:15 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:15 am EDT
 
Looks like the 49ers will have McCaffrey Sunday

McCaffrey participated in the team's walkthrough on Saturday, a strong sign he'll play against the Seahawks. How many snaps McCaffrey will play is unknown as he's dealing with the calf injury that lingered from last season. Xavier Worthy, who injured his shoulder Friday, is an injury to monitor in Week 2.

Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 2:38 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 10:38 am EDT
 
Kyler Murray on injury report

Murray will start on Sunday against the Saints, but he was added to the injury report with an illness. Something to monitor with the Cardinals quarterback. No game status here, just standard protocol. 

Jeff Kerr
September 7, 2025, 2:27 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 10:27 am EDT
