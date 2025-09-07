NFL Week 1 inactives: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey expected to play, Giants' Andrew Thomas out
It's Week 1 of the NFL season, teams are all optimistic and feel they have a shot as everyone starts 0-0. The first week always brings hope, but also some trepidation as the initial wave of inactives are in for the 1 p.m. games.
There are some notable injuries to keep an eye on as games get set to begin on Sunday. 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable with a calf injury, but the 49ers' top player will play on Sunday. The Giants will not have Andrew Thomas for Sunday, a massive blow to their offensive line. The Falcons will also not have Darnell Mooney, which is one of Michael Penix's top receivers. The Buccaneers also won't have Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs. The Patriots will have Will Campbell on their offensive line against the Raiders.
For the Packers, Micah Parsons, who has been battling back issues for a few weeks now, was limited at practice this week, but is expected to play. The Packers also have another injury to monitor in Jayden Reed, who is questionable with a foot injury. Green Bay has a big showdown against Detroit on Sunday, making it all the more vital to have its full contingent of receivers on deck. Dontavyion Wicks is also questionable for the Packers.
The big games on tap for this Sunday slate are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, Sean Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Eight of the 16 games are divisional matchups, as a lot of rivalries are renewed for the opening week of the year.
Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.
The Buccaneers inactives are in, as are the rest of the 1 p.m. games. No Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs today.
McCaffrey will play for the 49ers today after being listed on the team's injury report on Thursday. McCaffrey came in with a questionable designation, but he participated in the team's walkthrough on Saturday. The 49ers will have their No. 1 RB for the seaosn opener.
McCaffrey participated in the team's walkthrough on Saturday, a strong sign he'll play against the Seahawks. How many snaps McCaffrey will play is unknown as he's dealing with the calf injury that lingered from last season. Xavier Worthy, who injured his shoulder Friday, is an injury to monitor in Week 2.
Murray will start on Sunday against the Saints, but he was added to the injury report with an illness. Something to monitor with the Cardinals quarterback. No game status here, just standard protocol.
